Maroons vs PM | School Train Rolls | TVJ Midday News – Jan 10 2022

Andrew fi leave the maroon them kmt
The maroons need to humble before they lose any credibility.
Brogad
Leave Currie alone 😔 Leave the land alone
I guarantee that this virus is going to do some damage I do not think Jamaica will be able to recover from and we will only have one person to blame Voorhees actions and decision
leave the maroon alone no one as ever targeted them they have bin their for years they get their rights so why now they can no longer have it?. this is why the country is so curse we crossed too many lines. be careful
@Gdon lol
@Marv antony They have no special right over any land on jamaica.
The moroons should leave the government alone.
@Dago Heww You people have a naive way of thinking. So that’s it then? You want lands that maroons have lived on for hundreds of years, to be taking by a government that don’t care about us? It’s all about money at the end of the day. You people always chat bout ‘but Dem sellout to do British Fi recapture di slave dem.’ ok, since where bring up something that happened 3000 years ago, then let’s being up the fact that this and other so called ‘successive governments’ sold our country out to outside forces. Let’s talk about how they’ve sold lands and assets to the Chinese. Let talk about the fact that our government doesn’t answer to us, and only answers to the outside forces. So you want to talk about independence and republic, and sovereignty, or this or that, but look around you, our country is being sold out bit by bit.
But here you are, being a phucking pussywole who think’s we’re free, and lands that maroons lived on for a long time, should be for us. While our country is being sold away. You know what, think what you like. I’m done talking to you.
@JUDVU yes you are right the land belonged to Jamaicans people including the maroons our motto say out of many one people it does not belong to the prime minister to just get up and a sell. if you followed all these politicians them going just keep selling piece piece of Jamaica suh really. Because that is what I see going on
Nature rules everytime!
Your makings sense.
@Derrick Braithwaite-Mais bless up boss .
If he wants to make this issue clear why dosent he get clarification from the queen in writing. I will tell you why he’s SCARED.
Because he was wrong about the dance along with the police 🚨.
VOTE ❎ HIM OUT
NOW
Man gone missing and no pictures up!?Cmon TVJ!!!
Andrew Holness is acting very illerate in regards to the Jamaican Constitution headed by the Queen of England lol 😂
So should the prime minister allow another state within the state? Go look at history to see what happens next!
I agree with the priminester
@Jay so you feel, tricks in trade matching box in business. The queen rule right now them just use different tactics
@lion heart All jokes aside, Anju is the leader of Jamaica at this moment.
We wouldn’t need a governor General is the queen still isn’t in play!
Leave my people alone! Preserve Maroon lands and our culture!
What madness is this in Jamaica smh 2 Jamaica,the prime minister is right one Jamaica.
We should help the family find Andrew Ashmeed, however we the public have no clue what this man looks like…not even a picture were posted
So why do we the jamaican people still need a governor General who represents the queen of England? The jamaican government need to respect the maroon
No sir. The maroons need to respect the rightful government of jamaica 🇯🇲
So the Maroons worked with the British to capture slaves… They were traitors and we cannot honor any such treaty made by traitors
@R. Walcott thank you
Leave the maroon them alone the whole world is watching 👀
if this was some other politically divided country, that maroon sovereignty thing could be a real big problem. I hope they can have a sit down and talk without the media middle man. I love the train for students btw. cut out the careless taxi & bus men that kill off people children.
Using words like war, versus and conflict, is a poor representation of the maroon matter and it raises tension in viewers.
Finally prime minister bring the trains back.
The maroon singed a treaty with the English that they would leave that land alone that land didn’t belong to them when we gained independence we were given all the land that the British owned over they didn’t own the land on which the maroons were living on so they hand no right to hand over that land neither do we have any right to take the land on which they have been living on for over a century now. The government does not and should not use tax payers to found them as they are not a part of our system neither should they have any the level of authority with in there borders.
Meet with the maroons and find some way to settle this .. Prime Minister hope you don’t rage war against Jamaicans who are not criminals.why you guys don’t have public discourse and work this issue out and don’t say you too busy…the people them are not your enemy..it’s your duty to see your people have. Clarity don’t shun the voice of the people…