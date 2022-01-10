PM Addresses Maroon Sovereignty Issue | TVJ News – Jan 9 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
You know what I find funny. Once a internal fight the swords are raised high and swung swiftly but other issues are silent and go unnoticed by management.
I wish he was this serious on real crime
Someone need to take the weed away from the PM .. because him lost it …
Don’t be telling lies on the weed…. this is a crackhead and cokehead attitude
What him need to do is a concensus. To see exactly what cultural and tribal groups that are there and let them govern themselves within the council of a united Jamaica. The Maroons have their elected leader and so do other cultural groups. And then those leaders and area representatives all sit down. And discuss what their peoples needs are and so on and together create plans of action that emcompass everyone. Not benefit one grouo and make another go without. As soon as that happens then the system has turned to tyranny.
I am wondering how it was okay to keep election ✅, but no maroon festival
Why Maroons get to keep their festival while christmas and every other event wass cancelled for everyone for two years?
Elections are not the same as a celebration, its false to compare them. Elections are far more important that a social gathering
Compare the maroon event to the ones everyone else had to give up for almost 2 years now. Christmas, Easter, birthdays, emancipation day etc.
Why should Maroons be more privileged?
You don’t need the prime minister the Jamaica hilter to tell you how to live.
Question. Who pays for the hospitals maroons go to? Who pay for the roads they drive on? Who pay for the schools their children go to? I hope its not the JAMAICAN tax payer. Its either they are independent from Jamaica totally or not at all.
Very good questions.
The taxes they pay..thats where it comes from!..no1 can avoid tax!..
@SAS-SEA THINGS
If they pay tax to the government of Jamaica that means they are not sovereign.
The Professor, need to do his homework on ‘Aboriginals and Colonialism’ worldwide.
Jamaica, Land We 💖🇯🇲 is not even Independent.
So what do we have here? What were/are the agreements and the arrangements made between The Maroons (Maroon Town) and the rest of Jamaica? Especially from 1962 coming forward?
There are a lot of different things going on here, and it doesn’t help to conflate them all and boil them down to one subject. This is multifaceted and complex.
When you hear people talking about their “sovereignty” ….aren’t they also indirectly talking about their “State”? The ‘State’ of Maroon Town within the State of Jamaica?
How does that work?
Has it been a “sovereign” community SUPPORTED by the State of Jamaica? Mr. Currie very much dwells on the condition that “Jamaica is beholden to The Queen (Elizabeth 2nd). And that they fought England for eighty years…and won. OK.?.. But what does that mean for today’s Jamaica?
Who is paying for Maroon Town? Who finances their insisted upon “Sovereign State”? Is it the rest of Jamaica? The rest of Jamaica which is scathingly described as beholden to England?
How does that work?
Mr. Holness, I know this is emotional. But I for one hear you loud and clear on this particular point. c
Mr. Currie, Chief Currie Chief Currie….Step back from the situation and look at what you are doing.
A few months ago YOU raised eternal hell (And rightfully so…from a scientific and pro-survival perspective) for the people of Accompong keeping dance …WHILE under the State of Jamaica’s Disaster Management Act Prohibition.
It is reported that Joshii has since kept session there recently, while said Risk Management Act Prohibition remains in effect. AND you have now gone ahead with a “Mass Public Gathering Celebration” while that very same Disaster Risk Management Act is STILL very much in effect. What gives?
Mixed messages and foisting ‘status’ to pave the way to do as you please? That is neither good governance nor safe/sensible management. And BEING MAROON AND ‘SOVEREIGN’ DOES NOT NEGATE ALL OF THAT’!!!
Maroons ‘fought for their sovereignty to keep function, but had you also ‘fought’ for your sovereignty to PAY FOR COVID? (I’m talking about the WHOLE realistic financial fallout as well as ‘medical expenditures’ and ‘preventative/mitigation expenditures’).
My gosh! The way you’re acting, how can this ever work?
If English/Colonial Jamaica inevitably has to ‘foot the bill’ for this ‘Global Pandemic’ (a pandemic which is no fault of their own), why shouldn’t the State of Jamaica MAKE THE RULES (based on universal best practices) and expect compliance when it comes to risk management and mitigation?
I see you in pictures pertaining to the event…With YOU being the only person wearing a mask. With a multitude of people packed behind you and surrounding you without even as much as a mask/barrier. Under the SAME risk management prohibition act being in effect. Or did you find a cure for COVID? Are you immune to COVID because you are “Maroon” and it is your “Independence”???
I would like to know WHO you are doing any favours by DANGLING the history and the fact “Jamaica” Jamaicans were enslaved, subjugated and colonized ….While YOU/Maroons were not… So therefore WHAT? They should “know their place”? While YOU do as you please? And foist some sort of ‘perceived superiority complex’ and ‘purported entitlement’? While the rest of the “Jamaican suckers” remain subjugated and at your service?
JAMAICANS ARE NOT GOD DAMN SLAVES ANYMORE. JAMAICANS ARE EMANCIPATED PEOPLE. They/The People of the country of Jamaica HAVE PAPERS TO SHOW TOO.
What are the agreements and the conditions!? Let’s keep it real here. Pulling “rank” and “sovereignty” and contrary “independence” in the middle of an ongoing GLOBAL PANDEMIC …Is not good government. It is not good management. And clearly not good faith.
Post colonial people (Who apparently Maroons used to catch and return to slavery and colonialism)
do not need to have this stuff rubbed in their face NONE AT ALL, let alone on an ongoing basis. The burden of a FLEDGLING DESPERATELY STRUGGLING POST COLONIAL/POST SLAVERY COUNTRY is more than enough to bear.
Edify yourselves to these existential conditions, and consider these devastating factors.
I thought the country of Jamaica included and encompassed the place named Accompong/Maroon Town St. Elizabeth. Or is it a conditional/sometime-ish on and off thing?
If Maroon Town is entitled to do as you please, WHAT makes the rest of Jamaica not entitled to do as they pleas as well?
And if so….where will it end
Mr. Currie…check yourself and consider the reasons for this problematic and non-communication between the Prime Minister and Yourself/Chief of Accompong/Maroon Town St. Elizabeth. YOU find it within yourself to establish a line of EFFECTIVE communication between YOU and The Jamaican Government.
Mr. Holness….STOP romancing or entertaining ANY thought of ‘open pit mining’ in Jamaica ANYWHERE anymore!!! Do not do it in Cockpit Country and DO NOT DO IT ANYWHERE ELSE IN JAMAICA. That is a destructive and perverted concept which You/The Government of Jamaica MUST rise above.
It is YOUR JOB to protect the physical country of Jamaica from destruction, JUST AS it is YOUR JOB to protect the physical people of the country of Jamaica from COVID.
TRUTH, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY, UNITY, HARMONY….
Yy
Judging by the looks of Chief Curry his intention is to make Maroon town the only openly Gay Community in Jamaica . Weddings would be a big income earner for Curry . Is Curry registered as being born in Jamaica or one of Little Richard’s offspring ?
It is interesting that the PM said that Jamaica is under only one sovereignty and that is the Jamaican Govt yet we still have the Governor General Position which represents the Queen of England in Jamaica.
Brilliant Brilliant Brilliant 👏
It’s to protect Jamaica from people like Andrew Holness and Bogus Maroon Curry !
Leave the people and their land alone. God is sovereign over all and He is about to show us the real meaning of the word very soon.
Look here you are a Brilliant 👏person, God is good to show who is boss around here, God bless you richly always 🙏
I believe that it’s because dem wah mine the cockpit country that’s why dem a disregard the Maroons and their beliefs but I hope the Maroons never stop fighting.
True something big is behind it
One Jamaica.
We are all related in someway or other, my granny from one side is maroon from st thomas, my grandfather India, other grandmother Scottish and we all get together so Mr Currie, please don’t start this bull about sovereignty…
Jamaica became a sovereign state after we were granted independence….we are apart of the commonwealth by choice and not force much like USA is a part of nato or Saudi Arabia apart of the Arab league…
Maroons, German town, Moore town, Irish town Indian town etc has no sovereignty in this state so get that inna uno head…
Done talk…
How can the Maroons be sovereign when everything they receive and and acquire is from Jamaica and the government of Jamaica. The very social infrastructure they use is from the government. I don’t see how it makes sense.
here is the answer to all this ether 1 Richard curry get the queen to confirm the maroon state and send aid in which Jamaica will have to shut its mouth or 2 Jamaica become republic and lock off the maroon state see how they fend without light food and water since they are a state of there own im sure they dont need Jamaica help
people Andrew said Jamaicans need to open there eyes ask yourself one question the maroon have been living this way for years why change all of a sudden …..
Brilliant Brilliant Brilliant 👏i was wandering the same thing 😀
i love how Holness speaks come to US tell these people
Andrew when he just turn pm when to the maroons and acknowledge them so people need to press Andrew why the change of heart politics will always be corrupted
@kareem mullings so true 👍
The Jamaican Constitution is the Construction
Speak 🗣 it Prime Minister 👏 👏 👏 👏
One think I can say there is 1 only 1 Sovereignty and is God the Heavenly Father who have blow breath in each and everyone of us the time you all spending trying to have power to dictate and to rule you all need to look up and repent because the coming of the Lord is drawing near weather you believed it are not, and He is the true ruler and sovereignty Soon make the word sovereignty and judgement known to all of us in this World.