  1. I’m old enough to remember on how life was so much better before social media became an everyday part of our lives. I really miss those days.😔

    5. It’s a decentralized architecture for building your own social network. You can “federate” with other Mastodon instances (if they will have you), or go off on your own. For example, the Orange One used it as the basis for his Twitter-alike.

      Development first started in 2017. And they’ve picked up more users in the last couple of months than in the previous five years.

  6. When it comes to glitches and improvements to holes within the ability to conversate and share like Twitter, the improvements’ pace on BLUE sites are quick– whereas they suck on Rumble AND “Truth” Social.

  9. Shout out to Tom from MySpace. He didn’t try to red pill anyone or faux-champion “free speech.” He just introduced us to some bare basic html and travelled the world.

    1. @Kevin He I hear ya man. It’s weird seeing the paradigm switch again and the leftists/Democrats become the party of authoritarianism and fascism. Won’t be long before the push even harder on their segregationist positions.

    2. @Trial by Wombat you don’t know what you’re talking about. Your complete distortion of reality or language or both is why I decided to become a civics teacher. Read Lawrence Britt’s “14 Characteristics of Fascism” before you engage me again. Don’t worry, it’s short and the words aren’t too big. But I will quiz you on what fascism is before wasting my time in a debate with you.

    3. @Kevin He fascism
      noun
      fas·​cism ˈfa-ˌshi-zəm also ˈfa-ˌsi-
      1
      often capitalized : a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition
      2
      : a tendency toward or actual exercise of strong autocratic or dictatorial control.
      That’s Leftists/Democrats currently. That’s why they say racist and nonsensical things like “white cis male” that has no real meaning except for the racists and fascists pushing that ideology. Furthermore, only one side plays speech games like “hate speech” or “you can’t say that” or “societal norms so let’s ban you” and that’s your side aka leftists/Democrats. Liberals are now centrists, independents, and conservatives. Can’t be a Liberal without believing in freedom of speech 🤷🏾‍♂️

    4. @Trial by Wombat Conservatives aren’t for free speech more than anyone else! They’re also ALL ABOUT banning, canceling, and boycotting anyone/thing they don’t agree with (Trump being the biggest one)… What they’re good at though, is acting like it’s “JUST” the other side, and that “they” believe in a free market, freedom of speech, god, country, etc so you HAVE to agree with them – or be deemed anti-American/anti-christ for not.

      -Elon is still banning accounts on Twitter, even conservatives ones
      -Trump is banning anti-Trump accounts on truth social
      -Conservative colleges NEVER allowed liberal speakers
      -Conservative citizens boycott and cancel LIKE CRAZY (NFL, MLB, NASCAR, NIKE, Starbucks, Twitter at times, Hollywood, and any artist/musician that’s democrat leaning.

      The only thing that changed is Conservatives playing the victim for doing EXACTLY what they do. And morons everywhere think they are the victim, as they too ban/cancel/and cheer for accounts they disagree with getting banned.

    5. @beobe99 no. Conservatives believe in freedom of speech and call for no bans same as centrists and independents. Cancel culture and “hate” speech ideology all stems from the left/Democrats. They are the party of fascism and authoritarianism in the US without question.
      Is Elon a politician? Is Twitter a political organization? How about Truth Social? Nope. How about the last owners that were illegally working with the FBI and Democrats to ban accounts? Now you’re here to prove me correct.
      Boycotting is a form of protest buddy. What’s wrong with boycotts?

  13. …you want Musk off the internet;
    then who’s next?
    Everyone else you disagree with?
    YOU decide.

  17. That was how deep the thinking was in reaction to Musk? To go to a company that only has one member of staff to deal with all the problems and issues of being a social media platform. Yikes!

  18. How refreshing to hear the head of a company give a reasonable description of the company’s market condition and expected growth. I guess he can do this because it’s a non-profit, and he doesn’t have to give the can-do, rah-rah-growth image that other companies feel a need to project.

