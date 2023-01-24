Recent Post
- Surveillance footage shows hero confronting suspected gunman
- See the chilling video Chinese protester made before her disappearance
- Hear DeSantis defend rejection of AP African American studies course
- Ex-Trump official reveals the moment he knew his job was at risk
- Mastodon founder has a message for Elon Musk
45 comments
I’m old enough to remember on how life was so much better before social media became an everyday part of our lives. I really miss those days.😔
@Robert Evans
YOU USED TO BE YOUNG
@Patricio Leija
NO ONE CARES ABOUT YOUR MID LIFE CRISIS.
GOD BLESS DR AND PRESIDENT BIDEN
There is an off-switch, just like on your TV. Use it.
@Andy Lord you did that all by yourselves…take some responsibility
The good ones can be amusing. But the bad ones are totally hilarious
Who else has no idea what “Mastodon” is?
@Ry Black Oh, it’s time! It’s time! It’s Vader time!
Or cares….
@RABID CUJO CRAZY 👍👍👍💪💪💪💪❤
@Ben Aston good description of Mastodon
It’s a decentralized architecture for building your own social network. You can “federate” with other Mastodon instances (if they will have you), or go off on your own. For example, the Orange One used it as the basis for his Twitter-alike.
Development first started in 2017. And they’ve picked up more users in the last couple of months than in the previous five years.
Thought it was a member of the band Mastodon. What a disappointment.
*Making money is an action. Keeping money is a behavior, but “Growing money is wisdom” I figured this out a week ago*👍👍😒
Oh please, how can someone get to speak with Mr Charles Liam. Anyone with his contact info
He’s active on Tele-gram 👇👇👇
charlesliam023.
👍
@Kenneth Mills Thanks for his info I’ll get to him right away
@Scott Brawn you< can communicate with him on Tele gram with the user name above
When it comes to glitches and improvements to holes within the ability to conversate and share like Twitter, the improvements’ pace on BLUE sites are quick– whereas they suck on Rumble AND “Truth” Social.
Yawn……
Satan only works for evil..
TikTok is the worst social media platform. Hope it’ll eventually be shutdown.
Message to Elon – “get off the internet” 😉 LOL
Get*
Shout out to Tom from MySpace. He didn’t try to red pill anyone or faux-champion “free speech.” He just introduced us to some bare basic html and travelled the world.
@Kevin He I hear ya man. It’s weird seeing the paradigm switch again and the leftists/Democrats become the party of authoritarianism and fascism. Won’t be long before the push even harder on their segregationist positions.
@Trial by Wombat you don’t know what you’re talking about. Your complete distortion of reality or language or both is why I decided to become a civics teacher. Read Lawrence Britt’s “14 Characteristics of Fascism” before you engage me again. Don’t worry, it’s short and the words aren’t too big. But I will quiz you on what fascism is before wasting my time in a debate with you.
@Kevin He fascism
noun
fas·cism ˈfa-ˌshi-zəm also ˈfa-ˌsi-
1
often capitalized : a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition
2
: a tendency toward or actual exercise of strong autocratic or dictatorial control.
That’s Leftists/Democrats currently. That’s why they say racist and nonsensical things like “white cis male” that has no real meaning except for the racists and fascists pushing that ideology. Furthermore, only one side plays speech games like “hate speech” or “you can’t say that” or “societal norms so let’s ban you” and that’s your side aka leftists/Democrats. Liberals are now centrists, independents, and conservatives. Can’t be a Liberal without believing in freedom of speech 🤷🏾♂️
@Trial by Wombat Conservatives aren’t for free speech more than anyone else! They’re also ALL ABOUT banning, canceling, and boycotting anyone/thing they don’t agree with (Trump being the biggest one)… What they’re good at though, is acting like it’s “JUST” the other side, and that “they” believe in a free market, freedom of speech, god, country, etc so you HAVE to agree with them – or be deemed anti-American/anti-christ for not.
-Elon is still banning accounts on Twitter, even conservatives ones
-Trump is banning anti-Trump accounts on truth social
-Conservative colleges NEVER allowed liberal speakers
-Conservative citizens boycott and cancel LIKE CRAZY (NFL, MLB, NASCAR, NIKE, Starbucks, Twitter at times, Hollywood, and any artist/musician that’s democrat leaning.
The only thing that changed is Conservatives playing the victim for doing EXACTLY what they do. And morons everywhere think they are the victim, as they too ban/cancel/and cheer for accounts they disagree with getting banned.
@beobe99 no. Conservatives believe in freedom of speech and call for no bans same as centrists and independents. Cancel culture and “hate” speech ideology all stems from the left/Democrats. They are the party of fascism and authoritarianism in the US without question.
Is Elon a politician? Is Twitter a political organization? How about Truth Social? Nope. How about the last owners that were illegally working with the FBI and Democrats to ban accounts? Now you’re here to prove me correct.
Boycotting is a form of protest buddy. What’s wrong with boycotts?
It’s tough competing against the fangs , near impossible so maybe add twitter
It would be great if the Nazi left all left Twitter it would be so much less toxic and anti American
Of yes his “antics” of restoring free speech. How dare Elon!!
…you want Musk off the internet;
then who’s next?
Everyone else you disagree with?
YOU decide.
Mastodons are my first favorite extinct species. Just putting that out there.
Well damn homeboy from Mastodon have a gangster message for Elon musky LMAO😂🤣😂🤣
Signing up for Mastadon now.
That was how deep the thinking was in reaction to Musk? To go to a company that only has one member of staff to deal with all the problems and issues of being a social media platform. Yikes!
Business-wise, you have to admit he’s currently doing a bit better than Twitter.
How refreshing to hear the head of a company give a reasonable description of the company’s market condition and expected growth. I guess he can do this because it’s a non-profit, and he doesn’t have to give the can-do, rah-rah-growth image that other companies feel a need to project.
There is no “market”. He’s not selling anything.
cant believe they landed an interview with John Mastodon
I couldn’t agree with his message more. So yeah Elon get off the damn