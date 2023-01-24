Recent Post
36 comments
The world should offer more help to Ukraine before the entire country turned to rubble and most of Ukrainians are murdered….
Absolutely 👍👍
What’s wrong Biden lovers? Y’all are mighty quiet after your boy got caught with more documents😂😂😂. Gonna get butt hurt, cry and try to defend these facts snowflakes?❄️❄️❄️😘😂. If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day, then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😘😉😂😎
Yes Donnie, it really is, Russia, Russia, Russia.
Actually, CHINA is our biggest threat!!! Russia is a small fish.
If you listen to CNN/MSNBC. aka Ministry of Propaganda.
“…the moment he knew…at risk”
When he realized that he was working for Dolt 45.
Remember how giddy those right wingers were when Putin first started this war, calling him a strategic genius?
I’ll never forget.
and so called left are war monger now, lol. But we both know your not left, your actors.
@Gregg Mackie did you forget that Trump in 4 years in office alone added 23 to 24% of debt! By only making it easier for the billionaires out of so many outrageous things his administration did was allowing to use a prvt jet as a tax ✍️ off theres alot more but when you complain about ⛽️ being where it has been as of late just remember this your guy 45! Our then president gave all the taxs brakes to the wealthiest ppl the ones whom could afford to contribute more also remember in 09 when Obama #44 took office bush#43 which I respect first as a man & as a president I still remember that speech he gave standing on the fallen《ground ø 》towers■■ on the bullhorn when he said they will soon feel/hear us soon again I love him as my 2 term president back when politicians behaved with class not now …now our elected officials mainly on the right but also a small few on the left act like they belong on a short 🚌 bus all thanks to the cancer to American democracy #45 } but back to when Obama took office the economy was horrible ppl loosing there homes ,work &dignity and Obama got it back working with Wall Street and great economist lets not forget #45 inherited a country well balanced so lets not act like Trump did the hard work #45 he just kept what was already working smooth sailing and if he would have took covid serious he would have had a second term remember he never encouraged the mask till we was at 300k dead from covid at the same time his administration got the ball rolling on the vax! But he was playing tix toc toe with corona virus the only time he would speak positively ab it was when it made him look good to the citizens of our great beautiful America! If you guys don’t believe me he started trying to switch the negative stance on the vax a bit after him trying to make fauci look like a bad person/scientists back fired and hit his lil orange 🍊 bolitas if yall pay attention after that his approval started going down to the double digits and he was in panic mood but by then it was to late for him but yall won’t care even with the facts! In ur face—- so by trumpetica give 2 trillion in tax brakes to the rich Billy’s and by him not taking the pandemic serious our economy took a hit we will recover in God’s name 🙏 now a quick diverting remember kushner and Ivanka made 100s of millions b.c of who her papi was and while they were in power but I don’t hear no republican wants to investigate them but oh boy bidens kid they say made money b.c who daddy was back then v.p while he didn’t work with his dad but oh yea lets investigate hunter right!!!!! Isn’t that a bit strange…. that they only speak on looking out for the interest of the citizens when it’s about the left side bit when #45 refused and denied giving back classified intelligence reports they said he declassified that with the left side of his 🧠 it wasn’t a big deal lol but when bidens ppl found about 30 classified material in a locked safe that the white house on it’s own made aware to the archivist oo no now its a big deal give me an effing break and to finish with my original answer lets not forget in 2020 since everything was in lock down ppl working from home so no need for supply & demand for fuel of course the prices will remain low b.c there is no extra supply needed for the demand and of course in 21 when life started getting back to almost normal the supply is needed more often b.c the demand is stabilizing its self back to before March 2020 so of course price will jump a bit b c of that and the war in Russia and other humanitarian ish happening worldwide not just in America and just as when Obama took over after a republican president slowly he was able to fix it!!!!!!! After #45 a republican president that made a lot of rookie wrong moves and selfish moves of course biden inherited a messed up America-$$world which slowly will get fixed l and i’s getting fixed but once again lets remember 45 put us back a whole 2trillion in the dirt 23 to 24% of the whole depth at this moment was created by trumpeticas oranges in just 4 years so kets not forger the facts and I’m going night night I spent ab 55mins writing this b.c I keep falling asleep as I write this chapter of history and I keep messing up to tired to fix every mistake I’m not looking to argue just point out facts goodnight YouTube familia
@Eduardo Oliveira trump thinks your peps are rapists, drug dealers and cartel members. And that’s your guy, wow! 🤫
What are you blabbing about?
All I remember is Sen. Graham and other republicans urging to take out Putin.
Are you high or something ?
Amazing how quickly Republicans forget about that and all of the other completely idiotic things that Trump has said. They simply do not care about reality.
Breaking News: Top FBI ‘Russiagate’ Official Took Secret Payments From Russian Oligarch, DOJ Says
@Jay Goren You know the same is true with Biden. If Trump did something good then Biden changed it. Trump’s
“Remain in Mexico” policy was really working on the southern border crisis. Now, look at it under Biden!! smh… I wish we could get rid of Trump AND Biden/Harris! Surely we can do better!
@Jay Goren nicely done!😁🗽🇺🇲
@Delores Osborne trump didn’t do this
@Jay Goren y’all so dumb Biden’s atebroke democrat gave our money away we are broke Biden want to spend more look it up Russia Ben wanting peace talks . This wat cause nato and Biden started it
The 200 USAF.. A10s, with flares and chaff and excellent defense from small arms, that the Senate loves to keep going, could all be sent to Ukraine. Flying Tigers 🐯. Excellent CAS for the Spring offensives in Kherson and Donetsk. Esper from Raytheon did his duty. 🇺🇸 Backfilling the Polish tanks..about 1200 with M1 and K2 did the trick. Three hundred mixed tanks and anti tank vehicles and 300 apc. 55 MRAP and 50 Bradleys along with 80 Stryker armed vehicles. US has tried to match the European decisions on aid. More UAV capacity. 120 F16s in the long term rebuilding program in the budget…2 patriot batteries now is a start. Ideally 8 could close the skies and actually deter action. Hopefully this war will become less popular in Russia and wind down again. 2014-15 Perhaps providing 1600 or more M1 Abrams into europe will allow the European arming of Ukraine to be effective. Having a robust defense industry allows the US taxpayer their best value as after market and other systems do get purchased. Keeping the cost even a discount at times.
Don’t care when he knew. I knew not to vote for trump for 2016. What’s his excuse for hooking his wagon up?
I wish the House Republicans would listen to fellow Republican, Mark Esper. Ukraine *must* win. Send tanks, planes and whatever else they need to end this war now!
This guy was a failure. He was promoted into the position by the previous administration and was one of those just walking around with a title and not doing a thing. We all know of bosses like that. They called him out and he got upset. This is one sided reporting and old news! He was fired long ago.
Yes thankfully the Biden administration as acted competently. TRE45ON is also a autocrat, lets not forget that Mr. Esper
Weapon dealers and manufacturers are licking their chops.
Here after finding out that Turkey wont let Sweden join NATO. I’m from Sweden and I have to say that I am extreamly pissed off at Turkey
Make another agreement.
This guy talks smart!
Imagine this earth without Russia and China.
We can make it happen.
It will take massive effort and time.
But a little by little, we can make it happen. Let’s not give up.
Wait, I legit thought that was Michael Scott’s boss
“”Educating congress” is an idea anathema to early 21st century politics.
Creeping around dark alleys and taking money chest snitch on your boss?
Outstanding interview.
So bang on.
We are out of time. Even if we wait for other countries. Ukraine is running out of tune rapidly.
Germany has ended Ukraine already. Everyone has except for America. Basically. The amount sent is staggering, but Thank God America did.
God Bless America 🇺🇸
When a politician is acting strangely in regard to Russia the question should be what does Putin have on that politician.
We blocked heavy weapons to Ukraine for 8 years since 2014. Thats the argument against the “military industrial complex” rubbish.