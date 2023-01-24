47 comments

  1. Is this against the constitution. FREEDOM of speech. Is he breaking the law. Is this a civil rights issue .How can they teach about the past on black people.

    2. Black children to hate white people in the name of CRT is no different than teaching white children to hat e black people in the name of eugenics.
      You have the freedom of speech to express any racist ignorance you want.
      It is it legal for the United States taxpayer to promote your hate

  2. As usual ignorance of his type dump everything in protest of part of something⁉️ This is AP the students are smarter than he will ever be⁉️🙄

  4. Do you know why history sucks? Because it shows how ignorant we were. Do you know why our future looks like it’s going to suck? Yeah, we are to ignorant to learn from how stupid we were. Flushing our world & ourselves down the drain in a swirling sucking vortex of absolute idiocy. Yay.

  5. Africa is a huge continent full of diversity, it’s totally insulting to talk about Africa like it’s something on the shelf in the grocery store that you can sell for political influence, Africa is a place that’s very huge and full of diversity and different kinds of people and different religions and different cultures,

    3. @Knbjm Jtijmw do you know anything about dogboe huna huna 2nd? I don’t think you do. Cuz you’re an arrogant radical progressive liberal who doesn’t give a damn about reality

  8. Oh OK interesting.
    So what’s his excuse for banning sex Ed?
    And this is also the same man that banned CRT because he doesn’t know the difference between CRT and basic history.

    1. CRT is a propagandist version and conclusion of history. History is an important subject. The “sex ed” that he got rid of had nothing to do with education but with indoctrination about deviant and extreme sexual behavior and what leads to the encouragement of trying to change gender. None of that helps or guides a student, it brainswashes them.

    2. Mind Begs the Question:
      Anti Semitism – Sternly dealt with
      If Racism,Islamophobia – not Equally Sternly dealt with
      Equality,Elitist?

    3. religion, wealth, politics…. all kinds of things…. but race is always a big one, and it’s little brother, xenophobia. (As in Jews shall not replace us… or immigration will upset the white voting block status quo)

    4. @Rufus T Dangleberry Bs, the Irish were never oppressed based on their color, so it’s not relevant. You should know white on white violence isn’t relevant

  10. But here is the deal He is really worried about the wrong thing. Fl has the lowest in education. And this is where he needs to put his mind to. Denver Douglas has nothing but top rated schools. Like I said I m ot in to same sex but I would rather bring my states up to the educational level besides all of this. What people do is their business but do not bring the babies in.

  12. Even if the course WAS ‘indoctrinating’ students with ‘this or that’ topic, what business is that of the State? It’s an ELECTIVE course, for advanced placement students. This isn’t a mandatory course for ANY student, so the State should butt out! The educators should fight back. Take DeSantis to court!

    1. We aa don’t won’t it , we can teach our own history which has nothing to do with sex and feminism all that can gth! You think all of us are stupid? We know the bible and we know when Satan is working!

  13. Thank God, I took AP African American History when I was in High School 1985-1989 in Chicago. I went to an all black school were African American History was apart of the curriculum whether it was an AP class or not, it was mandatory for graduation requirements.

    2. I believe you, it’s “where” by the way. Maybe if you went to a better school…. 🤔

      Indoctrination isn’t education. You *were* robbed of critical thought and you should be angry about that. 🙃

    3. @Lex Ruptor Yes, it does. The main reason they denied the class in Florida is because one of the Units is titled “Queer Theory” which studies same sex movements over the last 100 century. Although I think the AA class should be available, that unit should not be in it. Not only because of the political implications, but mainly because it has nothing to do with the topic.

    4. @Connie Avant Discussing “queer theory”, having a feminist angle and talking about the “need for reparations” and how “white supremacy and systematic racism” is a thing that significantly affects minorities has nothing to do with black history or with history. It’s Propaganda and it’s why they’re getting rid of it from schools. These theories have been created by communists and communists are those at the fore front trying to incorporate it. People can see what you guys are trying to do.

  16. So it’s up to the governor of a state to tell people what they can study at school, and if he doesn’t like it he will ban it, like books? What century is America living in??

    2. @New Moon have you heard about free speech that the right keep banging on about when it suits them? Stop parroting your dictator.

    3. @Beau R the truth is the truth… why lie to children…whites beat raped and hung blacks…why you want to hide…did you also hide that George Washington contacted syphilis

    5. Glorifying communist ideas is just as unacceptable as glorifying national socialism. A curriculum sponsored by a state and government has standards. The far left are trying to throw out those standards are take over completely.

  17. 2:46 We need to allow all and any race or culture teach their history in our schools! If the culture wants to teach you may be a male but could be a female, this is not a subject for the classroom!!! These sort of thing are best left for social media and/or psychologists

  18. He’s finished already, Ma’am. That guy is well on track for a thumping in super Tuesday vs the touchy Blacks for Trump. Ron has yet to master the art of thinking outside the State sized box to the bigger Union sized civilization of human beings. Give it up mate, would be my advice for him Ma’am.

  19. “Those who forget their history are condemned to repeat it.” Unless of course, that was your intent all along.

