33 comments
Please, America, PRAY for this brave, young lady who stood up against tyranny.
Why is America’s responsibility to pay? Anyone can
@Mzuri Beauty honey, learn to read
@Mzuri Beauty Wow, the comment just says pray for them. But since you’ve exposed yourself I must say at least this. You say, “Why me why me, why us, why do we have to do it?”. A brave soul once said.. “Why not?!”. Be brave and stand up or sit down and watch others soar against tyranny.
@Diesel 🤣🤣🤣 Or spell!
Either way….Funny Stuff! Its OK…
Mzuri Beauty….were laughing with ya
@Mzuri Beauty cuz this is an American news station genius
Maybe just maybe with this getting out so fast they won’tDisappearHer.
With any blessings she’ll be on the news in a few days talking about this big “misunderstanding”🙏
😢 ❤
Have you seen the containment camps holding up to 50000 people???
Soooo sad💔🌏🙏
Very informative information about covid in that country.
At least in a democracy you have a chance.
USA is brutal fascist corporate oligarchy, China is more democratic than usa
Scary to speak the truth in china
No doubt. Here in the states they just shadowban you or put in algorithms to censor you.
THE WORLD IS WATCHING. PLEASE! Let her GO 😪🙏🏾💕
I hope so but once someone disappears they are usually gone
That’s not going to work. China doesn’t care who is watching
Not even to the bathroom
this is awful please keep reporting on them.
Absolutely heartbreaking. This his young girl and her friends are genuine freedom fighters. My 100% respect!
Unfortunately I have a feeling some of them forgot to leave their phones at home and wear hats to (help) avoid the facial recognition cameras…
☮❤
Let’s keep outsourcing our know-how and industry to China, what could possibly go wrong?
Do we even have anything left to outsource?
New found freedom, estimates of a million dead. Oh I just love the smell of new found freedom. It smells like burning corpses. I love hearing the wailing of families, the abandonment of safety measures at the behest of financial capital.
Humanity is done smh
This is why Ukraine and Taiwan must be defended. We can’t stand by while our brothers and sisters fall under the tyranny of a police state enhanced by modern surveillance technology. What a nightmare 😱
Exactly
what?! its does not connect!
@RDU23 China or Russia bot
Same as they treat Uighur Muslims.Just imagine how they lived their lives all this time.
Strict zero-covid policies resulted in protests. Protests resulted in lifting of zero-covid policies. Massive increase in number of infected and number of covid caused deaths followed. That said, unless China had implemented a successful vaccination strategy with efficacious vaccines during the zero-covid phase, it’s doubtful that the surge in infections and deaths could ever have been prevented. And now they are retaliating against people who were involved in the protests, not out of some concern about the spread of disease, but rather, because these young women are seen as a threat to the power of the state.
Let this young lady go, what has she done wrong to deserve this? Stop being a laughing stock of the world! A big nation suppose to have a big heart. ❤