    3. @Mzuri Beauty Wow, the comment just says pray for them. But since you’ve exposed yourself I must say at least this. You say, “Why me why me, why us, why do we have to do it?”. A brave soul once said.. “Why not?!”. Be brave and stand up or sit down and watch others soar against tyranny.

  2. Maybe just maybe with this getting out so fast they won’tDisappearHer.
    With any blessings she’ll be on the news in a few days talking about this big “misunderstanding”🙏

  12. Unfortunately I have a feeling some of them forgot to leave their phones at home and wear hats to (help) avoid the facial recognition cameras…
  14. New found freedom, estimates of a million dead. Oh I just love the smell of new found freedom. It smells like burning corpses. I love hearing the wailing of families, the abandonment of safety measures at the behest of financial capital.

  16. This is why Ukraine and Taiwan must be defended. We can’t stand by while our brothers and sisters fall under the tyranny of a police state enhanced by modern surveillance technology. What a nightmare 😱

  18. Strict zero-covid policies resulted in protests. Protests resulted in lifting of zero-covid policies. Massive increase in number of infected and number of covid caused deaths followed. That said, unless China had implemented a successful vaccination strategy with efficacious vaccines during the zero-covid phase, it’s doubtful that the surge in infections and deaths could ever have been prevented. And now they are retaliating against people who were involved in the protests, not out of some concern about the spread of disease, but rather, because these young women are seen as a threat to the power of the state.

  19. Let this young lady go, what has she done wrong to deserve this? Stop being a laughing stock of the world! A big nation suppose to have a big heart. ❤

