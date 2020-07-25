Maya Wiley: Donald Trump Will ‘Lie, Cheat And Steal’ To Win An Election | The Last Word | MSNBC

July 25, 2020

 

Maya Wiley, an MSNBC Legal Analyst, joins Ali Velshi to discuss the ways Donald Trump has lied and used our democracy to further his political agenda. Aired on 7/24/2020.
60 Comments on "Maya Wiley: Donald Trump Will ‘Lie, Cheat And Steal’ To Win An Election | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. David J | July 25, 2020 at 12:12 AM | Reply

    Trump created a fake charity foundation, and used it for his own financial gain. So of course he would lie, cheat and steal to win an election.

    • Reuben Herrera | July 25, 2020 at 3:49 AM | Reply

      @Michigan Wolverine 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2020! 🎉🎉🎉 20 Years 4 OBSTRUCTION! 20 Years 4 MONEY LAUNDERING!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • Ash Roskell | July 25, 2020 at 3:51 AM | Reply

      Karl Pilkington : BTW, Karl. I only learned this recently, but each time you Click a trump troll’s name (if they’re a paid one, which up to 2/3rds of them are, apparently) you get them paid. Don’t take my word for it? Look up the research and journalism? They get more if you Click their Click Bait, and more still, if you Click on links that take you off YouTube, to their propaganda sites, with Malware, “cookies,” so they track what you look at, for their algorithms. True story. Check it out? ✌️👍

    • Kepler Mission | July 25, 2020 at 4:51 AM | Reply

      Most charities are fake giving only 2.5-4% of their income to the cause.

    • casadekarlito | July 25, 2020 at 4:25 PM | Reply

      @Patrick Hill You’re fake news…Go back to Russia you troll.

    • Joe | July 25, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      The irony and absurdity of that statement….🙄

  2. Member Berry | July 25, 2020 at 12:12 AM | Reply

    🙄 This is not news. He’s not leaving that Oval Office quietly. November 4th is gonna be an *interesting day* to say the least.

    • Ariki Royal | July 25, 2020 at 4:04 AM | Reply

      @Helen Short even if you are a little bit right, you are a little dramatic and optimistic. Dear Helen, I am pretty sure than more states will vote Trump.

    • A pierro | July 25, 2020 at 7:51 AM | Reply

      He is not leaving. I can’t believe Americans believe that biden is going to save Them. Trump did not go through all that he went through to get to the white house just to be a one term president. Thanks to the racist, sexist, gullible idiots in America who voted for him and still supports him. America will never be the place you know as america.I would say America is experiencing MAGAKARMA from one of its own and is being destroyed from the inside. Enjoy dictatorship

    • Member Berry | July 25, 2020 at 8:30 AM | Reply

      @Brian Allen You truly believe that his base is going to allow that to happen. With everything that you’ve witnessed in the last 4 months. Hm.

    • John Hillman | July 25, 2020 at 10:18 AM | Reply

      Am not optimistic that the protesters will vote.

    • Its Benedict | July 25, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

      January 21st is the real D Day fast approaching…Brace for impact.

  3. Bunker Baby dRumph | July 25, 2020 at 12:12 AM | Reply

    If you cheat on your wives & at golf like Agolf tWittler tRump does then of course Donald would lie(20,000 lies thus far), cheat, steal & ask the Russians to help him once again to win another Election!

    • Ariki Royal | July 25, 2020 at 4:11 AM | Reply

      @Karl Pilkington it is confused.

    • Karl Pilkington | July 25, 2020 at 4:15 AM | Reply

      @Ariki Royal No it’s not. Please try to follow along.

    • Richard Hunt | July 25, 2020 at 2:25 PM | Reply

      @j welsh Just to clue you in ,but I heard more Russian on Trump work sites than Spanish or Jamaican !!
      The 80s Were when Trump started his clandestine construction workers 😂

    • Jeff Webb | July 25, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

      Especially when Trump cheats with his daughter Ivanka. We’ve all seen the creepy prepubescent Ivanka sitting in those provocative poses on Daddy’s lap. Trump’s taste in women, “If they are bleeding age, they are too old.”

    • Priest Ikan | July 25, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

      Do you know anyone suffering from ulcer,diabetes,stroke,epilepsy,kidney problem,cancer,ulcer,or anyother kind of illness,call Doctor Ekpen +2347045604010 and WhatsApp theres a remedy for you My cousin was heal today.. He can also bring back your ex ….

  4. Blade Runner | July 25, 2020 at 12:14 AM | Reply

    maya… you got THAT right! and he’ll leave a shermanesk swath of destruction on his way out, guaranteed. he’s already freeing freshly convicted friends and guilty pleading faithful felons. don’t expect that to stop any time soon. and don’t forget his brown shirts he’s dispatched to our own cities and his personal AG barr incarcerating those the dare to criticize!

  5. riffle queen | July 25, 2020 at 12:15 AM | Reply

    Did we imagine such an evil person with this much power?

  6. j welsh | July 25, 2020 at 12:16 AM | Reply

    This impeached President and the Republicans will do anything to win this election. Cheat lie steal and destroy.

  7. Ro G | July 25, 2020 at 12:23 AM | Reply

    You Would Hate t’rump IRL Part 16:
    It’s Christmas time, and your uncle t’rump goes with you to shop for gifts. You pick up a really nice watch for your wife. Christmas Day, he takes that gift, writes his wife’s name on it and gives it to your Aunt before you get a chance to say anything. You call him out on it and he says, “you didn’t get anything nice for your wife, and that isn’t my fault.”

  8. S S | July 25, 2020 at 12:25 AM | Reply

    Trump will crown himself the American king. Trump will invalidate the results of the 2020 election if Biden wins.

  9. Tina Cingrani | July 25, 2020 at 12:26 AM | Reply

    trump would step on his own mothers back to get what he wants

  10. B P | July 25, 2020 at 12:30 AM | Reply

    What scares me more than not vacating the White House if he loses is the damage he could do between November 3rd and January 20, 2021. How many more pardons will he dole out? What will he do in his capacity as president to enrich himself and his family? Who will he retaliate against? And what more chaos will he create because he is a bad loser?

  11. Marlo Baldwin | July 25, 2020 at 12:31 AM | Reply

    Trump will lie steal and cheat to get another election this chump been doing this his whole entire life and it amazes me how this dude has people looking at him like he’s a God or something this so called man is a clown. When Joe Biden win this election Trump will be lost forever then he’s going to really feel how it is to be poor since he thinks he’s so rich. Lol

  12. C O D Y | July 25, 2020 at 12:34 AM | Reply

    This is what happens when u cant indict a sitting president🇺🇸

  13. Tanya Perrin | July 25, 2020 at 12:34 AM | Reply

    tRump is on the phone to Putin every few days getting play by play instructions on how to stay in office, and all this talk is not doing anything to stop it.

  14. Bono Budju | July 25, 2020 at 12:38 AM | Reply

    Trump is all lie, deny and defy. Hang in there people Trumps going to use a lot more racial rhetoric and the narrative of chaos and division before this is over.

    • Larry Sernyk | July 25, 2020 at 2:06 PM | Reply

      It will only get worse. He is a cornered sociopath and can’t get out do his cult rant sessions. Just ignore any propaganda at comes from Trump and the GOP from here on. Trump called Putin I am sure to ask for his help so expect a lot of deception and conspiracy theories. Just vote 100% blue on November 3. When he is removed on January 20, he WILL be prosecuted, convicted and put away for life!
      🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊

    • Edaloy27 | July 25, 2020 at 4:27 PM | Reply

      What racist rhetoric? Lmao your Libby rioters have caused billions in damage, murdered 30 people, mostly of color, who’s the racists? The left.

    • Bono Budju | July 25, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      @Larry Sernyk 💯👏👏👏

    • Bono Budju | July 25, 2020 at 7:45 PM | Reply

      @Edaloy27 Great more Disinfectant Donnie Disciples full of alternative facts and full 💩

    • Joe | July 25, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      Trump is definitely going to win…hope you libs don’t start rioting again…you are known for being whining babies…lol.

  15. H. M. | July 25, 2020 at 12:47 AM | Reply

    Biden needs to jail Trump and all of his minions. Watch Out November Docket. Poor thing.

    • cruz silva | July 25, 2020 at 6:01 AM | Reply

      Biden’s appointed A/G more likely bring trump, his cronies, those corrupted republicans, Bill Barr to justice.

  16. Suzy Q | July 25, 2020 at 12:49 AM | Reply

    Trump isn’t just running for president, he’s also running from prison. He will do ANYTHING to protect his ego and freedom, and if you think the things he’s done so far are bad, just wait…you ain’t seen nothing yet!

    • Deb | July 25, 2020 at 1:09 AM | Reply

      In my personal opinion, He threw COHEN
      under the bus..And I think he would throw anyone under the bus to win a
      re-election.. 🎩 Voting BLUE!! 💙

    • John Te Whauwhau | July 25, 2020 at 1:49 AM | Reply

      Totally agree.

    • Reuben Herrera | July 25, 2020 at 3:48 AM | Reply

      🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2020! 🎉🎉🎉 20 Years 4 OBSTRUCTION! 20 Years 4 MONEY LAUNDERING!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • Nancy A Yanicki | July 25, 2020 at 8:35 AM | Reply

      Blue 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

    • Suzy Q | July 25, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      @Reuben Herrera Hear, hear! Trump 20/20!
      I can’t wait to see him dragged out of the White House, screaming ”But, but, but… Whatabout Obama? And the emails… Hillary’s eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeemails! This isn’t fair, you can’t do this! I’m the president and I can do whatever I want!”….as we all laugh and cheer! It’ll be glorious!

  17. Michael Humphrey | July 25, 2020 at 1:03 AM | Reply

    Donald Trump’s being lying, cheating and stealing his entire life and he was taught well by a liar, cheater and thief.

  18. wrnjpn qaz | July 25, 2020 at 1:38 AM | Reply

    Trump is saying mail in ballots is subject to fraud because that is exactly what he is gonna do !!!!

  19. MVVpro | July 25, 2020 at 1:45 AM | Reply

    I never thought I would see a living moral vacuum, but that’s what Trump is.

  20. Frankie Makinster | July 25, 2020 at 3:31 AM | Reply

    Well-spoken Ms. Wiley. Vote for honesty vote for Joe Biden 2020.

