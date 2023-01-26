Recent Post
36 comments
Honesty & integrity, Greene, Gosar and Boebert those 3 have neither.
Don’t forget the new rising star in the GOP, Santos.
McCarthy envies Schiff’s class and integrity and it shows.
Schiff’s “integrity?” Yikes!
What are you smoking? Schiff should pay back all the millions spent on his Russian illusion, he should go to jail for that.
This is absolutely political! He essentially just said and has been saying so for months. Besides this was not just his decision this wasa deal he has done with Madge, Gayetz and Gunner Boebo.
Were integrity to matter, and Kevin would step down from Congress. Remember: this same person gave committee assignments to a man blatantly lacking integrity, Rep. George Santos. The day of reckoning will come.
How can those words come out of his mouth when he’s backing lying George Santos🤔🤯
It’s always opposite day when McCarthy speaks.
Fascism 101 accuse the others of what you do or are guilty of!!!!!!
I think he meant to say, “I’m a petty little prick.”
I think that is Schiff and Swalwell…
If someone is making good, it’s usually on a promise. People also usually “go through” with a threat.
“Makes excuses for being vindictive” would have been a better title.
Can he really believe his own words ? The cognitive dissonance would make my head explode.
I can’t wait till one person votes no confidence in McCarthy becoming the shortest term speaker in modern day history.
He works extra hard to keep his eye wide open, doesn’t he? Prolly someone told him it’s a sign of innocence.
Or an undiagnosed thyroid condition.
I just can’t imagine or understand or accept what is happening to our country now compared to the laws that were made to not have this happen in our lifetime or ever in a free Society in a country if our forefathers could see in the founders could see what’s going on they would not only roll over in their grave they would pop out of it and fly to the moon
Kevin McCarthy speaking of integrity has got to be the biggest oxymoron I’ve ever heard.
Shiff and swalwell are liars,you now that! Then you support them? Then you are one of them,LIAR!
Banging fang fang , that didn’t compromise security 🤪
“Integrity matters” yup! That’s why Santos still in congress.
Brazilian Portuguese via chiiiina!
So what ? Schiff has been in much much longer and you LOVED him lol
@Brandon Hoffmaster Do you want to explain to me why it is that you are not saying anything negative about Adam schiff? The guy lied about Russian collusion and he exposed people’s personal phone numbers. This guy has no place on any committee whatsoever for the actions that he took with massive abuse of power! Yet you want to talk about Santos?
” Honesty and Credibility “, the two words that McCarthy has never understood the meaning off. Hopefully true honesty and credibility will be returned in 2 years when the liars and crazies are removed from any and all committees.
What do you mean? Democrats are already being thrown off committees 😉
I can’t believe he pulled that off without smiling.
Or choking!!!
How can he stand there and say integrity matters without busting out laughing?
He’s laughing on the inside. McCarthy is a lying, petulant, manipulative monster who could care less about our nation or the American people.
Not having a spine has it’s benefit, apparently
Because he has great experience lying. He is as full of crap as The Orange One, and just as unbelievable.
I am surprised McCarthy can even say the word “integrity” without choking on it!!
McCarthy saying that honesty and integrity are both important, and that is why he placed the well known, competent, honest and very knowledgeable MTG as head of our Homeland Security 🤣. He can’t believe what he is saying, surely.