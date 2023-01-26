Recent Post
- See how the Gulf War began: ‘The skies over Baghdad have been illuminated’
- SE Cupp: What Trump could weaponize to help his 2024 prospects
- ‘Suffering will increase’: Hear Russia’s response to German tanks for Ukraine
- Photo of flight attendant mid-flight goes viral. Hear what he told passenger
- McCarthy explains why he booted Schiff and Swalwell from committee
23 comments
That was sweet of him ❤
Such a great guy 😘 he reminds me of myself, goes above and beyond for everybody 🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️
When you know the job what you do, and of course, when you really like it ❤🎉
Give that man a raise!!! What an amazing human being, if only every person that walks this earth was like him…what a beautiful world we’d live in♥️🌈
Indeed it is ❤
👏🏽👏🏽💯💯
Regular people deserve the spotlight, not billionaires playing space man. This man, and many like him are out there doing great things, and we should invest in these people. The middle class, the Regular average workers deserve better. Politicians give themselves raises all the time, but make us feel bad about asking for our share.
We all should respect and emulate this mans kindness and decency.
This guy displayed a great amount of professionalism with the way he handled the situation. Great customer service! I wish him well!
What a wonderful compassionate thing this gentleman did, this is what we can all be! The best
When my mother passed away in 2015, the most amazing flight attendant from Lufthansa took care of me, I was crying so bad I don’t even remember how I got through security. I’m eternally thankful to her
Sorry for your loss. It is amazing that you can appreciate others at your own hardest moments.
Peace.
This man is awesome – however there’s something wrong with this video starting halfway through. ❤
I wish someone could comfort me like he did. Last month I was flying and crying during turbulences. I hate them so much. Thank you for observing people’s behavior and act on it with compassion! 💖
Great story! It’s good to hear something positive and it’s good to see people being kind.
Thank you so much for helping that passenger. I remember flying after my mother died. I had a kidney infection and I had been in bed for 2 days prior to the flight. I was dizzy and nauseous and upset. A flight attendant helped me get through it. It means so much
What a mighty good man!
Fear of flying when you have to fly is no joke. It’s also embarrassing. This guy did the right thing engaged the passenger, didn’t shame her even held her hand which can be grounding (psychologically of course not literally). He also explained the various noises and bumpiness from wake turbulence so she has facts to replace her catastrophic thoughts. He’s a natural helper .
Congratulations on your recent achievements in the airline industry you absolute sweetheart (And thanks for showing the rest of us how easy it can be to share the love💛)
He’s so cool! And at the same time I can clearly see how he can make a person feel comfortable…
He was my flight attendant when I flew , and yes he is awesome !
That was such a caring act!
Years ago on a plane I had an anxiety attack and I stood up trying to ask for help. A male flight attendant who looked Asian/Japanese yelled at me from a distance (it was a big plane), ordered me to sit down and threatened me. That was an awful experience.
What an angel he is, I’ve had trouble flying all my life. It’s very scary for me especially once I got older when I was a child it seem to be easy.
What a kind human being.
Are there any anymore?