McCarthy: No One ‘Questioning The Legitimacy’ Of 2020 Election

Following a meeting at the Oval Office, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to reporters gathered outside the West Wing where he said “I don’t think anyone is questioning the legitimacy” of the 2020 presidential election.

