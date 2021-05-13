McCarthy: No One ‘Questioning The Legitimacy’ Of 2020 Election

May 13, 2021

 

Following a meeting at the Oval Office, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to reporters gathered outside the West Wing where he said “I don’t think anyone is questioning the legitimacy” of the 2020 presidential election.

54 Comments on "McCarthy: No One ‘Questioning The Legitimacy’ Of 2020 Election"

  1. Alli P | May 12, 2021 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    Tell that to your GQP colleagues in Arizona, Kevin.

    • Hat Bpto | May 12, 2021 at 4:40 PM | Reply

      @Scott Loveless ” They are going to find thousands and thousands of fraudulent votes…”

    • Dave McMillan | May 12, 2021 at 4:51 PM | Reply

      @Hat Bpto / The only conspiracy is that void between your ears.
      People like you are just plain embarrassing.

    • Hat Bpto | May 12, 2021 at 4:56 PM | Reply

      @Dave McMillan I was quoting what Trump said this week.

    • Matt O | May 12, 2021 at 5:02 PM | Reply

      @IT nobody is worried about the outcome of the sham audit 😂

    • Mike Johnson | May 12, 2021 at 5:03 PM | Reply

      Especially those freaks Paul Gosar, Debbie Lesko Trent Frank’s replacement. 🤦‍♂️🤪🤪🤪 Like one of their own said It’s embarrassing being a Republican State Senator right now, and they’re making them look crazy.

  2. Ro G | May 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM | Reply

    McCarthy: “No one is questioning the legitimacy of the election.”
    Also McCarthy: “The election was stolen!”
    🤦‍♂️ 😅😂

    • Gerald Berdynski | May 12, 2021 at 6:27 PM | Reply

      @Liberal Dumbfuck the unarmed assailant attempting to bypass a barricade, funny cop shoots a unarmed black woman cop did no wrong, cops shoots an aggressive assailant when they dont know if the are armed with a horde behind her, bad cop

    • Wesley C. | May 12, 2021 at 7:15 PM | Reply

      @Liberal Dumbfuck At the time (Jan 6), the insurrectionists (his constituency) believed that the election was not legit.

    • Liberal Dumbfuck | May 12, 2021 at 11:12 PM | Reply

      @Wesley C. how do you know it was legit. Because you were told it was?

    • Liberal Dumbfuck | May 12, 2021 at 11:13 PM | Reply

      @Joaquin Valdez how do you know it wasn’t. Because you were told that?

    • Joaquin Valdez | May 13, 2021 at 12:57 AM | Reply

      @Liberal Dumbfuck duck fox entertainment told you? Or trump ?

  3. brad quillen | May 12, 2021 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    That’s wicked spin. He should’ve been a table tennis pro.

    • Lesley Edgley | May 12, 2021 at 5:40 PM | Reply

      @Don Johnson I have a horrible picture in my head now. McCarthy and Miss Lindsay in pink tutus.

  4. Easy Duzit | May 12, 2021 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    I am confused. They are ousting the 3rd ranking member in the house for saying that the election was legit but they are not questioning that it was legit?

  5. Chris ONeill | May 12, 2021 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    McCarthy is so desperate to move on from the Liz Cheney moment. She isn’t going to let him.

  6. bm packer | May 12, 2021 at 4:20 PM | Reply

    He’s so heavy in his denial, he denies his denial.

    • Pam Payne | May 12, 2021 at 4:21 PM | Reply

      🤣🤣🤣

    • Hubert Sang | May 12, 2021 at 5:16 PM | Reply

      In another country a general accused of corruption, said that he was victim of a “retwisted truth”. I know that a “twisted truth” is a lie, so that makes the “retwisted truth” the truth?!

    • Larry Garland | May 12, 2021 at 5:28 PM | Reply

      @Hubert Sang , Illogical “logic” can blow your mind!

    • Francis Davis | May 12, 2021 at 6:11 PM | Reply

      Which reminds me: Do you recall in “All the President’s Men” (Redford and Hoffman) the “Nondenial denial”? He gets a phone call from someone in the West wing that he declares such.

  7. wreck tailgunner | May 12, 2021 at 4:29 PM | Reply

    None of those reporters have the guts to challenge him with facts and get a real answer! Just plain cowards😒!

  8. Jason Boyce | May 12, 2021 at 4:31 PM | Reply

    “we’re sitting with the president today”
    oh your boss isn’t gonna like that 😂

  9. Tal Moore | May 12, 2021 at 4:45 PM | Reply

    This is what we in the business call *trying to have it both ways.*

    • Corey Ham | May 13, 2021 at 12:09 AM | Reply

      McCarthy is a stone cold liar. Of course they are questioning the election if they are supporting Chump … which they are.

  10. Dave McMillan | May 12, 2021 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    Lying is breathing to these traitors.

  11. Dave McMillan | May 12, 2021 at 4:49 PM | Reply

    We are NEVER going to see justice with these traitors.

    • LLG Gunderson | May 12, 2021 at 8:04 PM | Reply

      @Longdong Johnson Is there any crazy conspiracy theory you don’t believe in?

    • Ian Good | May 12, 2021 at 8:06 PM | Reply

      @Longdong Johnson lol!!

    • Longdong Johnson | May 12, 2021 at 8:08 PM | Reply

      @LLG Gunderson yeah there are a few… 1. Biden won legitimately… 2… The election wasn’t rigged… 3…The Demonrats may actually get away with it… Let that sink in

    • LLG Gunderson | May 12, 2021 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      @Longdong Johnson You’ll be saying that throughout Biden’s presidency. Democrats legitimately won and all your BS about Bamboo in the ballots and secret watermarks are not going to change anything. Time will prove me right and you wrong … Let that sink in.

    • Scorp io | May 12, 2021 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @William Springer can you prove it was? Other than Donald said so.

  12. Sproo Town | May 12, 2021 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    It’s amazing, the number of orifices’ McCarthy is able to speak from. Just don’t step in it.

  13. spud2go | May 12, 2021 at 5:32 PM | Reply

    Translation: “I want to be speaker of the house & I will do & say anything to get there, no matter how insincere, contradictory or flat out false I have to be.”

    • Bingo Sun Noon | May 12, 2021 at 6:12 PM | Reply

      It worked for Newt

    • spud2go | May 12, 2021 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      @Bingo Sun Noon I have a soft spot for such political snake oil salesmen – it’s a mangrove swamp about 15 miles from where I live – nice & secluded and no-one goes there after dark.

