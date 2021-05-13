McCarthy: No One ‘Questioning The Legitimacy’ Of 2020 Election

Following a meeting at the Oval Office, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to reporters gathered outside the West Wing where he said “I don’t think anyone is questioning the legitimacy” of the 2020 presidential election.
Tell that to your GQP colleagues in Arizona, Kevin.
@Scott Loveless ” They are going to find thousands and thousands of fraudulent votes…”
@Hat Bpto / The only conspiracy is that void between your ears.
People like you are just plain embarrassing.
@Dave McMillan I was quoting what Trump said this week.
@IT nobody is worried about the outcome of the sham audit 😂
Especially those freaks Paul Gosar, Debbie Lesko Trent Frank’s replacement. 🤦♂️🤪🤪🤪 Like one of their own said It’s embarrassing being a Republican State Senator right now, and they’re making them look crazy.
McCarthy: “No one is questioning the legitimacy of the election.”
Also McCarthy: “The election was stolen!”
🤦♂️ 😅😂
@Liberal Dumbfuck the unarmed assailant attempting to bypass a barricade, funny cop shoots a unarmed black woman cop did no wrong, cops shoots an aggressive assailant when they dont know if the are armed with a horde behind her, bad cop
@Liberal Dumbfuck At the time (Jan 6), the insurrectionists (his constituency) believed that the election was not legit.
@Wesley C. how do you know it was legit. Because you were told it was?
@Joaquin Valdez how do you know it wasn’t. Because you were told that?
@Liberal Dumbfuck duck fox entertainment told you? Or trump ?
That’s wicked spin. He should’ve been a table tennis pro.
@Don Johnson I have a horrible picture in my head now. McCarthy and Miss Lindsay in pink tutus.
I am confused. They are ousting the 3rd ranking member in the house for saying that the election was legit but they are not questioning that it was legit?
@Sue Howie at this point they’re gaslighting themselves.
Nah, you’re not confused. McCarthy is just lying to you.
@S B But why? I don’t get it?
@Barbara Maroney I’m not sure what you’re asking?
Forgive them, their addled brains are confused. They know not what they’re saying.
McCarthy is so desperate to move on from the Liz Cheney moment. She isn’t going to let him.
Nope, she’s going to be his worst nightmare.
@funknfritter Cheney will be pulling the elephant’s tail until their irritated beyond their comfortable ignorance?
@Dann Marceau she’s done for
Cheney is using daddy to try and bolster some popularity to run for President…
McCarthy knows she is disloyal to the party and doing the right thing..
@J W doing right by democrats
He’s so heavy in his denial, he denies his denial.
🤣🤣🤣
In another country a general accused of corruption, said that he was victim of a “retwisted truth”. I know that a “twisted truth” is a lie, so that makes the “retwisted truth” the truth?!
@Hubert Sang , Illogical “logic” can blow your mind!
Which reminds me: Do you recall in “All the President’s Men” (Redford and Hoffman) the “Nondenial denial”? He gets a phone call from someone in the West wing that he declares such.
None of those reporters have the guts to challenge him with facts and get a real answer! Just plain cowards😒!
You are a hypocrite anyway..you want them soft on liberals and tough on Republicans..
@J W we want them to be tough on liars (aka RepubliKKKans)
They can ask but he isn’t going to answer truthfully.
@heckenprunzer you mean demokkkrats
@heckenprunzer TRUTH!
“we’re sitting with the president today”
oh your boss isn’t gonna like that 😂
I think he meant the one golfing in Mar-A-Lago
@Neotuck No, the one he’s now admitting his subservience to?
Do not vote for this guy
This is what we in the business call *trying to have it both ways.*
McCarthy is a stone cold liar. Of course they are questioning the election if they are supporting Chump … which they are.
Lying is breathing to these traitors.
We are NEVER going to see justice with these traitors.
@Longdong Johnson Is there any crazy conspiracy theory you don’t believe in?
@Longdong Johnson lol!!
@LLG Gunderson yeah there are a few… 1. Biden won legitimately… 2… The election wasn’t rigged… 3…The Demonrats may actually get away with it… Let that sink in
@Longdong Johnson You’ll be saying that throughout Biden’s presidency. Democrats legitimately won and all your BS about Bamboo in the ballots and secret watermarks are not going to change anything. Time will prove me right and you wrong … Let that sink in.
@William Springer can you prove it was? Other than Donald said so.
It’s amazing, the number of orifices’ McCarthy is able to speak from. Just don’t step in it.
Translation: “I want to be speaker of the house & I will do & say anything to get there, no matter how insincere, contradictory or flat out false I have to be.”
It worked for Newt
@Bingo Sun Noon I have a soft spot for such political snake oil salesmen – it’s a mangrove swamp about 15 miles from where I live – nice & secluded and no-one goes there after dark.