Exclusive: Biden Stresses Bipartisan Goal Of Infrastructure Plan

TOPICS:
May 13, 2021

 

President Biden told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, “I’m not going to give up on a whole range of things that go to the question of productivity, of increasing jobs, of increasing employment, increasing revenues.”
32 Comments on "Exclusive: Biden Stresses Bipartisan Goal Of Infrastructure Plan"

  1. David E. Pedersen | May 12, 2021 at 3:57 PM | Reply

    President Biden has been trying to move infrastructure legislation with bipartisan support. I just wish the members of the GOP would stop listening to the leadership in the House and Senate. And do this for We the People.

    • David Eby | May 12, 2021 at 7:18 PM | Reply

      You Democrats are like a teenager with a credit card!! Grow up!! Guess you think it’s fine to add $5 trillion to the debt every 6 months? You voted for a vegetable.

    • David E. Pedersen | May 12, 2021 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      @David Eby Your a piece of work pal. If your useless Republican party would take care of are infrastructure as it needed we could be fixing things before it becomes to expensive. Besides they want to tax the ultra rich and corporations to pay their fair share. And I bet you didn’t send back your 1400 dollar relief check, so quit being a hypocrite.

  2. Ro G | May 12, 2021 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    Mitch saying that he’ll block 100% of whatever is proposed pretty much gives Biden the green light to move on without them….much to the joy and satisfaction of 70% of America.
    So, good luck in 2022, GQP! 😅😂🤣

  3. Daniel Eagan | May 12, 2021 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    10pm I will be tuned in & President Biden is doing his best with these Republicans who’s main goal is to obstruct on every level

  4. Elizabeth Ayres | May 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM | Reply

    ✝️❤️☮️😎

  5. Jay Buck | May 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM | Reply

    Mr president weren’t you listening to what McConnell said? Forget any hope of bipartisanship. Do what the People elected you to do.

  6. None None | May 12, 2021 at 4:21 PM | Reply

    C’mon my fellow/gals protestors make your protest signs that say, CASTRATE GAETZ,

    CASTRATE GAETZ, CASTRATE GAETZ………

  7. Alfredo Ramirez | May 12, 2021 at 4:25 PM | Reply

    Hurry up and send my payment

  8. Kong Batman | May 12, 2021 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    America for sale:
    $1….any takers…..?????

  9. Davian Wht | May 12, 2021 at 4:32 PM | Reply

    I can’t remember trump ever being this articulate in terms of doing a meaningful legislation as president. Then again i can ever remember him being articulate.

  10. don juan | May 12, 2021 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    Part of the federal unemployment extension had rules attached. You’re supposed to look
    for work, and if they get the job, they have to accept it. How well is this being enforced?

    If Biden can’t get people back to work because they’re getting the
    unemployment extensions, then hire immigrants. A lot of Latin Americans
    would gladly take the jobs. Then after the Americans have run out of
    their benefits in a few months, the immigrants will be rebuilding the
    country, while the Americans are living in the street on food stamps and
    expired unemployment.

  11. Dean Foyle | May 12, 2021 at 5:32 PM | Reply

    The GQP won’t lift a finger to actually help Americans.

  12. PJ Celeste | May 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM | Reply

    Yea, he is all about bipartisanship when he wants something otherwise he stokes the flames of division. Americans will witness the destruction of the country under this administration, who will somehow find a way to blame Trump and/or the Republicans. Biden has not a single thing that is good for America in the long run, but he has plenty of bandaids.

    • mary herrera | May 12, 2021 at 5:48 PM | Reply

      My God he inherited a big mess. Only a little over 100 days in and this administration has done more for American citizens than that last guy did in 4 years. We are all still paying for that last guys abnormal, delusional ideas of the 2020 election was stolen from him. Due to multiple recounts, he las lost states 2 to 3 times. What a narcissistic buffoon

    • don juan | May 12, 2021 at 5:50 PM | Reply

      At least Biden wants bipartisanship. Unlike Trump, who only cared about his money. Biden is the one trying to put the pieces back together, after the Trump ruins. And he inherited a financial mess and recession from Trump’s failed handling of Covid. It’s going to take time and luck to dig out of the deep Trumphole.

  13. ORANGE GENERAL | May 12, 2021 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS A DISASTER

  14. Peter Mc Laughlin | May 12, 2021 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    Is Biden 46 or trump because its time Biden started to end trumpets and trump Big mouths

  15. Charles Lewis | May 12, 2021 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    An infrastructure plan that contains more social welfare than infastructure is not an infrastructure plan

  16. Lisa | May 12, 2021 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    Elder abuse. 👎👎👎👎

  17. carhome | May 12, 2021 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    I hope the anyone but Trump crowd is happy now. Emotional infants who vote on feelings instead of actual effective policies. They live in a world of unicorns and rainbows with utopian ideals but zero sense of execution or actual results.

  18. David Eby | May 12, 2021 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    Let’s get ready to mumbllllllllllllllllllllllle!!

  19. Jennifer Sutton | May 12, 2021 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    Biden👍

  20. Mal C | May 12, 2021 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    Biden should use every opportunity to push his policies thru for the American people, while Democrats have the Senate and the House.

    The republicans have just embarked on their mini revolution and have no interest in governing for the good of Americans !?

    The GOP is only interested in tearing down America and its democracy !?

