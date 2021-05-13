CDC Panel Endorses Pfizer Covid Vaccine For Kids | MSNBC

May 13, 2021

 

Former Obama White House Policy Director, Dr. Kavita Patel and NBC News Correspondent Ellison Barber join Geoff Bennett to discuss the latest in vaccinations.

70 Comments on "CDC Panel Endorses Pfizer Covid Vaccine For Kids | MSNBC"

  1. Move on Over | May 12, 2021 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    5 months in and Joe Biden’s got this whole thing screwed up hope you dopes are happy

    • Josef Jerbils | May 12, 2021 at 6:58 PM | Reply

      @psycobleach46 tullis In that case you must be deaf and blind to what is going on around you, there is a new crisis every half hour, genius.

    • Alex Weiss | May 12, 2021 at 7:46 PM | Reply

      Now now! Let’s not discredit Biden. He’s been quite stellar if I do say so, myself. Nearly 200,000 illegals came through the border last month. He’s getting things accomplished faster than any former president I’ve seen. Other than him referencing Kamala as president a number of times, he seems to be like any typical, senile old codger down at the home.

    • psycobleach46 tullis | May 12, 2021 at 8:47 PM | Reply

      @J. Karpinski I have had my account for over 10 years, the shill/troll is you buddy, I don’t push lies and conspiracies like you idiots do. I don’t follow a leader who lies about everything like you do. I don’t follow putin like you do. So go back to whatever country you came from and take your FAKE crap with you

    • psycobleach46 tullis | May 12, 2021 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      @Alex Weiss NOPE, Border Patrol data shows there have been 381,636 enforcement encounters at the Southwest border in the 2021 fiscal year, which began in October. In January and February — Biden was president much of that period — there were 172,286 encounters.

      In the 2021 fiscal year, there have been 64,046 apprehensions and 317,590 Title 42 expulsions. NO illegals were let in. The only senile one is the one who won’t come to terms that he lost (trump)

    • Equality For All | May 12, 2021 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      Those lawsuits and criminal cases piling up on Trump has you all in a tizzy, huh?
      It shows:)

  2. Bob Hookstratten | May 12, 2021 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    So, updating the score card:
    Science: 987,299,655,098,338,003,499,140,742,024,888,666
    Religion: 0

  3. Josef Jerbils | May 12, 2021 at 3:47 PM | Reply

    Kids don’t need it.

  4. Hebrew For Christ | May 12, 2021 at 3:49 PM | Reply

    Please parents don’t poison your children, there is 0 liability for the vaccine companies.

    • Josh Brenneman | May 12, 2021 at 7:15 PM | Reply

      @James House nope.

    • Josh Brenneman | May 12, 2021 at 7:16 PM | Reply

      @James House yeah I have evidence right here:

      DO NOT GET THE VACCINE. My aunt is dying from the vaccine. She had a brain clot, and she got the vaccine four days ago. Don’t believe me? Millions of other people who got the vaccine are dying/dead from brain clots. The vaccine is dangerous. I believe that the vaccine was created by the freemasons, as one of the main people who helped make the vaccine is a freemason. Please, please don’t get the vaccine. I may lose my aunt because of it. Some people may think that I’m a crazy troll or a person that doesn’t know the truth. But the fact is that many other people don’t see the truth.

    • C. Vasquez | May 12, 2021 at 7:23 PM | Reply

      @Josh Brenneman people don’t need to give reasons why they are not getting a medical procedure. All that is needed is NO

    • Josh Brenneman | May 12, 2021 at 7:34 PM | Reply

      @C. Vasquez I gave a reason as proof that other people shouldn’t be getting it

    • James House | May 12, 2021 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @Josh Brenneman Fun Fact. That is not evidence. If this were true, someone would be covering it, even if it is just newsmax or oan

  5. Howard | May 12, 2021 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    Genetically engineered.

  6. Truth | May 12, 2021 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    If the vaccine is so good why are we recommending giving it to people who are at virtually no risk? Won’t everyone else be fine since they’re vaccinated?

    • Wolfgang Vetter | May 12, 2021 at 5:46 PM | Reply

      @Truth And that’s my point, they won’t even know that they’re spreading it.

    • Truth | May 12, 2021 at 5:52 PM | Reply

      @Wolfgang Vetter spreading it to who? Because COVID isn’t dangerous for kids so then spreading it to each other wouldn’t be a problem. And if your argument would be spreading it to people of risk those people have already had plenty of time to be vaccinated by now and they’d be fine since the vaccine works so well right?

    • Wolfgang Vetter | May 12, 2021 at 5:57 PM | Reply

      @Truth And if they spread it to someone of risk who hasn’t gotten the vaccine? Then what?

    • Truth | May 12, 2021 at 6:20 PM | Reply

      @Wolfgang Vetteryou can legitimately walk in to any hospital, drug store, doctors office and get it. If you haven’t had the vaccine by now it’s because you don’t want it

    • C. Vasquez | May 12, 2021 at 7:24 PM | Reply

      @Wolfgang Vetter then i guess those “at risk” people should stay away from kids.

  7. DAVID | May 12, 2021 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    It’s not safe. Another 15 year old died of a heart attack from this crap.

    • C. Vasquez | May 12, 2021 at 7:08 PM | Reply

      if i was a parent i’d be more worried about obesity and DM2 than this crap. Plus, if people and parents actually took care of themselves, they probably wouldn’t be so terrified of a mild virus.

    • Alex Weiss | May 12, 2021 at 7:39 PM | Reply

      @Wolfgang Vetter You can’t prove that these “vaccines” are safe, yet you keep parroting propaganda. Half a dime a dozen.

    • Equality For All | May 12, 2021 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      We both know you are lying.

    • Evan Hoath | May 12, 2021 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      @Wolfgang Vetter Is everyone you don’t agree with a Trump supporter in your mind?

    • Wolfgang Vetter | May 12, 2021 at 11:24 PM | Reply

      @Evan Hoath Nah, just the people who can’t put up a decent argument on their end.

  8. DAVID | May 12, 2021 at 4:12 PM | Reply

    You cannot spread being asymptomatic. That’s just one of many lies these liars tell.

    • Balaram Chakrabarty | May 12, 2021 at 7:23 PM | Reply

      @C. Vasquez Because COVId is far more deadly than the flu. We don’t care about the flu because we recover in 2 days, but with COVID, 5% of the cases lead to lifelong injuries, and 2% lead to death, which means 7% of the cases are critical.

    • C. Vasquez | May 12, 2021 at 7:34 PM | Reply

      @Balaram Chakrabarty when the flu was noval it was WAY more deadly. Sars had a 15% death rate bc it was noval also.

      as for you made up numbers, i’m not even bothering with them.

    • Equality For All | May 12, 2021 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      You CAN spread it being asymptomatic.
      Lying still, huh?

    • SeaJay Oceans | May 12, 2021 at 9:48 PM | Reply

      Now you see the anti-semitism and bigotry of the Eugenicists.
      The disease filth injections are NOT kosher… G-d tells us to avoid eating pork.
      Injecting dead abortion disease fluids into your children ? NOPE.

    • Equality For All | May 12, 2021 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      David<------knows lying better than anyone:) That's why he voted for Trump.

  9. Adolf Hitler | May 12, 2021 at 4:53 PM | Reply

    *NO*

  10. W Thomas | May 12, 2021 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    Boundary Crossers, Shut it down!Down! This is a crime against humanity

  11. Jerry P | May 12, 2021 at 5:09 PM | Reply

    Not going to happen here .

  12. Calder Wishne | May 12, 2021 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    As an adult, I have no fear of vaccines, none. Imagine being a little kid though and hearing all the “good” news about all the shots you were going to get. Lol. Wonderful news for the country though.

    • Josh Brenneman | May 12, 2021 at 7:15 PM | Reply

      Terrible news. The vaccine is dangerous. Pasting my other comment below:

      DO NOT GET THE VACCINE. My aunt is dying from the vaccine. She had a brain clot, and she got the vaccine four days ago. Don’t believe me? Millions of other people who got the vaccine are dying/dead from brain clots. The vaccine is dangerous. I believe that the vaccine was created by the freemasons, as one of the main people who helped make the vaccine is a freemason. Please, please don’t get the vaccine. I may lose my aunt because of it. Some people may think that I’m a crazy troll or a person that doesn’t know the truth. But the fact is that many other people don’t see the truth.

    • James Smith | May 12, 2021 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      I agree. The vaccines are going to help keep ourselves and our children safe and alive.

    • Suz H | May 12, 2021 at 9:04 PM | Reply

      Josh, so sorry about your aunt! My mom had heart palpitations start up after the Pfizer and ended up in the ER. She’s ok now…I think. I hope your aunt can pull through too. The vaccines were developed by the same people who brought us covid in the first place. They are both bio weapons for depopulation. Adverse reactions very under reported. Stay safe!

    • Josh Brenneman | May 12, 2021 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      @Suz H Thank you so much. An actual nice person on the internet is rare. I’m sorry to hear about your mom and I’m happy she recovered. I am very aware that the people who made the vaccine also made covid, and I know, the Masons intended to depopulate because in their twisted bible, the limit for population is 5 billion… I don’t know if you know about the Masons (Mason is for short, its freemasons), but the Masons are the people you were talking about that made covid and the vaccine. Stay safe, it was really nice to see a good person on the internet!
      Edit: forgot to add this, I still haven’t gotten any news on if my aunt is ok, but I’ll screenshot this conversation so I remember to update when I find out if she’s ok

    • Arnie Cunningham | May 12, 2021 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      This is not a vaccine.

  13. dojotube | May 12, 2021 at 6:18 PM | Reply

    “For some families, vaccination is a no-brainer” ….EXACTLY..!! No brains

  14. one tin soldier | May 12, 2021 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    The covid19 vaccine plan is based on “Monkey see monkey do” analogy.

    • SeaJay Oceans | May 12, 2021 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      ” It’s Perfectly Safe ! ” – US Government, describing AGENT ORANGE… :-/

    • Equality For All | May 12, 2021 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      Says the person who voted for a man who claimed injecting disinfectants is the cure for Covid!!
      Like you said…'”Monkey see monkey do!””
      LOL!!!

    • one tin soldier | May 12, 2021 at 11:06 PM | Reply

      @Equality For All I didn’t vote ma’am. The choices were dumb and dumb.

    • one tin soldier | May 12, 2021 at 11:34 PM | Reply

      @Equality For All BTW, I will never take the vaccine. I believe in free will.

  15. Lisa | May 12, 2021 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    This is child abuse.

  16. Tony Pitsacota | May 12, 2021 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    You can give your kid anything you want. But not mine…

  17. IAM MagdaleneMind | May 12, 2021 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    They coming for our children

  18. Equality For All | May 12, 2021 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    Wonderful!!

  19. BforBendetta | May 12, 2021 at 10:48 PM | Reply

    How long until YT closes the comments on this video. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 too much truth 💪🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  20. Arnie Cunningham | May 13, 2021 at 12:08 AM | Reply

    National Sacrifice Your Kid Day.

