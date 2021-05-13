US Sending Envoy To Israel To Urge De-Escalation | MSNBC

May 13, 2021

 

Sky News' Mark Stone brings us the latest from Israel after the United States made the decision to send an envoy to the Middle East to urge calm between Israel and Palestinians.
28 Comments on "US Sending Envoy To Israel To Urge De-Escalation | MSNBC"

  1. Radical leftist | May 12, 2021 at 3:42 PM | Reply

    Because that’s worked so well before

  2. Catherine | May 12, 2021 at 3:47 PM | Reply

    It is always worth the effort to try.

  3. Man of Culture Allanzo | May 12, 2021 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    like that’s going to do anything

  4. T Million | May 12, 2021 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    “Urge de-escalation” yeahhh ok 😆

  5. Youre Boys Gottem | May 12, 2021 at 4:23 PM | Reply

    Lol American de-escalation is like using gasoline to put a fire.

  6. Spencer | May 12, 2021 at 4:25 PM | Reply

    My guess what the envoy will do: nothing

  7. Kenny Thomas | May 12, 2021 at 4:31 PM | Reply

    Here’s how you de-escalate, you cut off the money.

    • angie rose | May 12, 2021 at 5:08 PM | Reply

      @Jose Aguilar Well, instead of cutting off money for Israel, the US gives it more and more and not one Politician has the nerve to say anything. So, don’t start with the money for hamas crap.

    • Deborah Freedman | May 12, 2021 at 9:01 PM | Reply

      Cut off the money to the PA, not Israel.

  8. mjaay | May 12, 2021 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    how about trial by combat

  9. Lisa Riggs | May 12, 2021 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    Boy some mean tweets are sounding better every day! Things are just going swimmingly . I feel like Jimmy Carter is pulling the strings!

  10. annmarie anfield | May 12, 2021 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    You should go there and tell them they are F’in wrong and you will no longer support it!

  11. Myles Chilton | May 12, 2021 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    Just let them go at it. Don’t let a local issue kick off WW3.

  12. Hot Cheetos | May 12, 2021 at 6:07 PM | Reply

    The next thing you know America is also in the war 😂🤣

  13. bowtie3 | May 12, 2021 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    This have been going on for years.

  14. Mike Santiago | May 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    Why we always gotta get involved

  15. Tim Campbell | May 12, 2021 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    The president can’t tie his own shoes were gonna end up with a second one, the first one didn’t prove fit
    Use your imagination

  16. James Rene | May 12, 2021 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    Prayers from America but we need to stay in our lane on this holy war

  17. BIG BEEF | May 12, 2021 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    Where do think they get the rockets from? They don’t own any metal fabrication facilities, or chemical plants to make propulsion fuels or electronic guidance. Iran.

  18. Dont Care | May 12, 2021 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    This is awful what’s going on over there let’s just hope they’re wearing their face masks if they’re going to be outside

  19. Blehkelekwet | May 12, 2021 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    Send Jared Kushner

  20. Brian Thomas | May 12, 2021 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    don’t worry president potato head will fix it

