57 comments
Maggot McCarthy telling DeSatan to “sit down and shut up” is about as pointless as one can get
Exactly, he could do the same with the President.
You make up great names like Trump does! Well done!
oops…you sound like trump.
@Rod
Actually I can not take the credit … but in this case, it certainly fits.
RegeneRon DethScamtis
never forget 🕯
Correction. The Florida taxpayers will be paying those fines and lawyers fees when Ron loses.
@Joe Nunez What does this comment even mean in relation to the original comment?
@Joe Nunez * What’s your point?
@PureBlood *Desantis is a typical Harvard graduate thinks he knows everything, but knows nothing about government.
@ROY G BIV You’re joking, Right? You’re struggling with that? 🤦
“He’s a dog with a bone.” Excellent!!
The Blind leading The Blind. McCarthy advising DeSantis
I love McCarthy! Nothing blind about him. Good man!
@kay armstrong mccarthyism is dead. his speakership will die quickly too.
@kay armstrong It is amazing how well he moves for a man with no spine or genitals.
Now THIS is an actual 1st Amendment argument. Not this “boo hoo twitter didn’t allow me to say whatever I want.” that people think the 1st amendment is.
@Ej Everett when they realized that treating Disney like everyone else would cost them millions, they backed off and tried to neuter them and still have them foot the bill. Have them pay costs that Disney agreed to if they were treated with a special district with their own rules. What they are doing now is trying to treat Disney, like every other company, without taking any of the responsibility that doing so entails.
@CaUgHt_ThE_dRaGoN hes a psycho
Why do you want unlimited rights for companies? Suppressing an individual’s free speech isn’t the same as restricting a company from what they can do if it hurts employees or the community they’re active in. There’s already a long list of laws and regulations that they have to follow. Does that go against their “free speech”?
He’s not gonna pay anything, the people of Florida will pay because the voted him in.
@Tamiym Christine Rager Collins they pay a ton of taxes.They should leave that miserable state .Any state would love to have those jobs and taxes
But we can get him out
That republicans face when he realizes what a good line “DeSantis got taken out by Micky mouse” is 😂
@Tamiym Christine Rager Collins I’m afraid there’s little precedent to believe that justice prevails over corporate greed.
@Tamiym Christine Rager Collins building revenge prisons is responsible taxpayer spending? How about funding a personal army? He’s off in other states doing things when stuff hits the fan.
Why doesn’t he try to thwart the insane amount of drug traffic down there? Or convince him it’s not okay to take advantage of teenagers for spring break money. Down there having mass orgies, drug overdoses, illegitimate pregnancies, you name it. Or maybe to stop the human trafficking flowing in and out through the international outlet?
Doesn’t sound like you know the God of the universe Charlie. The creator of the world the one who sustains life, The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, The God of Israel. The God who flung The Stars into being and gives the Earth and everything in life. No it doesn’t sound like you know that @Charlie Prince I know that with one glance in our direction, in the direction of the oppressed, Justice is served, wrongs are made right, mountains move, and the Dead return To life. I know you do not know that Charlie, but I do. God bless you.
@Tamiym Christine Rager Collins did you have to work harder in school ?
“I am the sort of man who will not get distracted!”
“Fine. How’s Florida right now?”
“Florida?”
How would he know? He’s currently in Israel.
@Deborah Freedman how would he fix it? Does he have a magical wand?
Yeah Disney!
SUE🎉 DeSantos MOUTH SHUT!!!!
Did anyone else notice that DeSantis was speaking at the MUSEUM OF TOLERANCE? What was the museum thinking?
@Rod I agree! I don’t think all the gender stuff should be in schools or at Disney.
@Rod sounds good, no church or religious teaching until they are 18.
Poor Scott Jennings looks like he is in pain. The guy has had to eat his words for months!
Muscular GOP? Really? Let’s say it like it is. GOP bullies is more like it.
DeSantis is going to find himself in prison real soon if he keeps up with his games.
I plead the blood of Jesus Christ Yeshua over Ron DeSantis right now. I speak a hedge of protection against every vile curse. Yeshua you said that the people of God would trample the snakes and the scorpions. Yeshua you said those who spew their venom at the upright in heart would fall into the very trap they set for the the upright in heart. I place this hedge of protection over Ron DeSantis on his family now. I pray this in the name of Jesus Christ Yeshua amen.
@RIP the 90’s welfare? Lol try again…here is the deal everyone has a right to free speech period…..just because Disney expressed their opinion..DeSantis got his little feelings hurt
@Rod you tell us. Huh? Huh?
@Tamiym Christine Rager Collins Here we go, again. Like with Trump, we are now going to pray for a vile individual like Ron…
I’m a Christian, and I can tell you that putting your trust in people like him or Trump is wrong on so many levels. But, oh well.
Strange he’s not going after The Villages and Daytona who have pretty much the same special deals as Disney
@Tamiym Christine Rager Collins you obviously didn’t hear a damn thing the businesses in Disney springs said to the “fake (electors) board😂😂😂 These people don’t work for Disney and begged them to not do this cuz it would wipe out their businesses. THEY DIDNT CARE
@Tamiym Christine Rager Collins what if it was a democrat governor doing this?
None of what DeSantis is doing wins a general 😂😂
Facts
DeSantos keeps helping the Democrats Bigly! 😅
Let’s not forget the inhumane thing he did to those poor people, who were here legally. He shipped them fraudulently to Matha’s Vineyard, and some ended up near our Vice-Preisdent’s home. He is a horrible human.
@Joe Nunez You’re demented
Sounds like he did those migrants a favor. A shame those rich folk didn’t accommodate them.
Maybe all the showmanship and involving the lawyers is a way for them to talk. Sometimes you need lawyers to talk when there is a lot of money on the table.
Either though Disney is getting special privileges, all that stuff was given decades ago as DeSantis should have just said don’t bite the hand that gives you those benefits and left it at that.
The lawsuit is sooooo weak, but the news is actually just politics, so it doesn’t give full information. Desantis didn’t do anything directly against Disney, he reorganized the local government in the area Disney Operates…. which he can do for pretty much any justifiable reason without it being considered retaliation (such as underfunded emergency services as a random example). Disney essentially saw themselves as the local government because they controlled Reedy Creek, but Disney and Reedy Creek are not the same entity. (this is also why there’s no first amendment case here).
Also, whatever money the government spends to fight this lawsuit can be charged via the new local government to Disney so it doesn’t cost anyone but Disney to have this fight.
If this case were successful, since it was filed in federal court, pretty much any time an HOA had a disagreement with the city it would have precedent to file a federal case. There’s no way this thing goes anywhere. This really all falls under state property law, but Disney knows it can’t win in state court, so it’s trying to make a scene and play politics to make Desantis look bad. McCarthy backs Trump, so he has reason for speaking against Desantis.
Man you guys cracked me up and I was hoping maybe you will make me turn around.. but nope
I love De Santis. I love how the media portrays him.
“Don’t kill the Golden Goose” ……is a lesson from grade school.