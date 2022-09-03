Recent Post
Mark Meadows doesn’t want to retire in a military jail, he knew the party was over.
But he waited until push came to shove.
Mark Meadows better figure out he is Trump’s designated fall guy.
@Jorgen dahl Stop projecting
Witch hunts lol
@Mike Burris meadows will fold. He’s an unhappy man.
@JJ M lol. No, you stop!
Hahaha trumps going to jail!!! it’s nice having a competent president now!!
@Rambling Bill Yep, & he’s no traitor either.
@Harv Begal LOL, good one. Thanks for making me laugh.
The one thing we can state as a FACT is that Trump didn’t remove the documents to READ them.
@John Kari
Because the orange malignant narcissist likes to see his face on magazine covers. How do you not know this?
Trump does not read! Reading is more of an Obama thing than trump’s
They are declassified get over it already lol
He probably only took them because someone told him they were the Mcdonald’s super-menu.
Ah, now I understand. “I put Meadows in charge of the records, and he let me down. Again.”
So Meadows is really the John Dean of this, not Cipollone …
Doofus Dork Donald: “I don’t know, you’ll have to talk to my Chief of Staff.”
Reporters: “but you live here.”
Doofus Dork Donald: “You’re so rude.”
@Gary V You presume a current or former President is above the law. Why? You presume the search warrant is illegitimate. Why? You presume he had the right to take sensitive documents that belong to the government, and use them for his own purposes. Why? People are interested in better understanding your perspective, so please provide more detail.
The reality of working for Trump as an attorney, you need your own attorney
What?? 🤦🏻♂️🤣
@912 road warrior
NO. YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHAT YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT.
Okay, so to read between the lines: Meadows is the mole at Mar-a-Lago. Or, one of them. So where does that leave Eric’s dad? He’s probably bouncing off the walls and wetting the bed. He can’t trust anybody.
Pass the popcorn and chill the beer.
I’m bringing the Little Smokies!
@D G Nope. Some good feelings last forever.
So why does bill Barr get a free ride on this when he was actually in game with trump do explain please
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌
Nixon wasn’t charged with anything either.🤷
I believe what happened the way Trump treated Barr in the end, hurt him real bad!
Barr went out on a leg for Trump which probably caused him a lot of stress.
And then in the end, Barr felt that Trump was so ungrateful for everything he did for Trump, it was one too many. Barr talks about Trump getting rid of him using curse words. It was very disrespectful! Trump was livid with Barr for not going along and asked he to vacate immediately! He got his chance at payback! Never ever treat people badly, you never know when you may need their help. Personally, I love it!!
Trump should have learnt that people that live in glasshouses should not throw stones.
Sure enough Barr came back to bite him.
I’m not sure what crimes he committed. Enlighten me.
I agree!
Didn’t he burn paperwork in his fireplace?!! I don’t trust him At all!!
“… you have to flush 2..3…15 times…”
He chewed and ate some too
Meadows burned stuff
LOL, Meadows deflated faster than a cheap lawn Santa with a popped seam.
Hollering 😂😂🤣🤣🤣
LMAOOOOOO
@Paul Vandal 🦴BONEZPURZ🦴, 🦴BONEZPURZ🦴 whatcha gonna do?
Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?
🦴BONEZPURZ🦴, 🦴BONEZPURZ🦴 whatcha gonna do?
Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?
That does seem to be a lot of documents that Donald Trump kept for someone who didn’t really like to read. Also I’m wondering if they have searched his electronic devices, as documents can be stored electronically as well and often are
@Pilot McBride Absolutely!
They are declassified 🤦🏻♂️🤣
What’s absolutely amazing. This former president is running his staff like the apprentice show unfortunately we the people are caught in the middle of this mess because he said he didn’t like people that got caught ?!
I didn’t like the way he ran things on the apprentice. Didn’t like him then or now.
Donald is gonna hate himself.
What’s even more amazing is how long the MSM focuses on orange man. You Americans, especially the lefties, are OBSESSED with The Dony. It’s quite ridiculous.
Sounds like Someone realized the game was up and didn’t want to spend the rest of his life in jail
The Time Magazine Cover in FBI Mar-a-lago raid photo is dated March 4, 2019. Why that particular issue?
@John Kari you’d have to ask the crybaby WEEPY Don why that issue was so important to him that he had to store it with classified documents.
Power and money. The documents make him feel powerful and selling secrets gets him money! It’s not complicated ? why’d Kushner get that 2Billion dollars from the Saudi?
He’s laundering that through his new company, calling it an investment.
People are forgetting that he just held a golf tournament last week with the Saudi prince.
How civil of Mr Barr, to speak out, pity he wasn’t so lucid when he was working under Trump
Like when he mischaracterized the contents of the Mueller Report.
Incredible!
Pity barr can smile.
he was complicit
I bet Mark Meadows is the informant. He’s been very quiet and clearly knew more than he said.
My sentiments exactly
Potential informants must remember that the last few to talk don’t get cut much slack. Only the very brave or very guilty would take a chance on 45 winning in 2024 and then pardoning them for holding out.
If Trump doesn’t have any consequences for what he’s done, other world leaders will be looking at USA as weak. Which is accurate if Trump is allowed to walk free.
@Jack Boot 🦴BONEZPURZ🦴, 🦴BONEZPURZ🦴 whatcha gonna do?
Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?
🦴BONEZPURZ🦴, 🦴BONEZPURZ🦴 whatcha gonna do?
Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?
Is Barr is trying to redeem himself? Seems he had lost every ounce of respect working with Chump and enabling him…
It is tragically comic how so many continue to assume that 45’s statements are true and then proceed to investigate each statement. Luckily, I’m just a citizen. I can assume that everything he says is either a lie or an exaggeration and ignore at 75% of what comes out of his mouth. The bulk of the remaining 25% is likely self-incriminating evidence worth noting.
It’s like the line from the movie “China Town”. ” She’s my sister, she’s my daughter, my sister, daughter….
Should check his depends before he speaks
Yawwnnn lol
Merrick Garland has apparently given Mark Meadows the “courage” to do the right thing!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
