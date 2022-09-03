85 comments

    1. @John Kari
      Because the orange malignant narcissist likes to see his face on magazine covers. How do you not know this?

    2. Doofus Dork Donald: “I don’t know, you’ll have to talk to my Chief of Staff.”
      Reporters: “but you live here.”
      Doofus Dork Donald: “You’re so rude.”

    4. @Gary V You presume a current or former President is above the law. Why? You presume the search warrant is illegitimate. Why? You presume he had the right to take sensitive documents that belong to the government, and use them for his own purposes. Why? People are interested in better understanding your perspective, so please provide more detail.

  7. Okay, so to read between the lines: Meadows is the mole at Mar-a-Lago. Or, one of them. So where does that leave Eric’s dad? He’s probably bouncing off the walls and wetting the bed. He can’t trust anybody.

    Pass the popcorn and chill the beer.

    2. I believe what happened the way Trump treated Barr in the end, hurt him real bad!
      Barr went out on a leg for Trump which probably caused him a lot of stress.
      And then in the end, Barr felt that Trump was so ungrateful for everything he did for Trump, it was one too many. Barr talks about Trump getting rid of him using curse words. It was very disrespectful! Trump was livid with Barr for not going along and asked he to vacate immediately! He got his chance at payback! Never ever treat people badly, you never know when you may need their help. Personally, I love it!!
      Trump should have learnt that people that live in glasshouses should not throw stones.
      Sure enough Barr came back to bite him.

    @Paul Vandal
      Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?
      🦴BONEZPURZ🦴, 🦴BONEZPURZ🦴 whatcha gonna do?
      Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?

  11. That does seem to be a lot of documents that Donald Trump kept for someone who didn’t really like to read. Also I’m wondering if they have searched his electronic devices, as documents can be stored electronically as well and often are

  12. What’s absolutely amazing. This former president is running his staff like the apprentice show unfortunately we the people are caught in the middle of this mess because he said he didn’t like people that got caught ?!

    3. What’s even more amazing is how long the MSM focuses on orange man. You Americans, especially the lefties, are OBSESSED with The Dony. It’s quite ridiculous.

    2. @John Kari you’d have to ask the crybaby WEEPY Don why that issue was so important to him that he had to store it with classified documents.

  14. Power and money. The documents make him feel powerful and selling secrets gets him money! It’s not complicated ? why’d Kushner get that 2Billion dollars from the Saudi?

    2. Potential informants must remember that the last few to talk don’t get cut much slack. Only the very brave or very guilty would take a chance on 45 winning in 2024 and then pardoning them for holding out.

  17. If Trump doesn’t have any consequences for what he’s done, other world leaders will be looking at USA as weak. Which is accurate if Trump is allowed to walk free.

    @Jack Boot
      Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?
      🦴BONEZPURZ🦴, 🦴BONEZPURZ🦴 whatcha gonna do?
      Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?

  18. Is Barr is trying to redeem himself? Seems he had lost every ounce of respect working with Chump and enabling him…

  19. It is tragically comic how so many continue to assume that 45’s statements are true and then proceed to investigate each statement. Luckily, I’m just a citizen. I can assume that everything he says is either a lie or an exaggeration and ignore at 75% of what comes out of his mouth. The bulk of the remaining 25% is likely self-incriminating evidence worth noting.

    1. It’s like the line from the movie “China Town”. ” She’s my sister, she’s my daughter, my sister, daughter….

  20. Merrick Garland has apparently given Mark Meadows the “courage” to do the right thing!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

