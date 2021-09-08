Mexico Supreme Court Strikes Down Abortion Ban In Contrast With Texas

Rachel Maddow reports that the Mexican Supreme Court has struck down an abortion ban by a Mexican state in a decision that is expected to give Roe v. Wade-type protections to Mexicans just as Mexico's neighbor over the border is trying to undermine those protections in Texas with the help of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Makes you wonder if there will be a renewed effort to build that wall. But now with a different goal in mind… (/s)
Watch Texas try to pass a law forbidding Texas residents from travelling to Mexico. Thankfully that won’t work because a state cannot do that, only the Federal government can.
People need to remember that the Alamo was because Mexico had just abolished slavery.
It was not exactly like that. Mexico did allow the Texans to hold slaves thru the trick of seven-year contracts, very similar to the ancient indentured servant contracts of the 1600s. In reality, it was Mexican Catholic Clergy which surreptitiously but persuasively convinced the conservative catholic new government in 1832 to start a process to get protestant colonizers out of Texas, for that the Federal Mexican Constitution of 1824 was revoked entirely, then measures to exasperate the colonizers were put in place; the American Southern filthy rich slave holders saw that as an opportunity to insurrect Texas, and sent ruffians like Sam Houston and Bill Travis to intensify the havoc and push the Texan farmers to fight for independence.
What is paradoxical though is that both slavery and abortion have something in common: both privilege the rights of some to the detriment of others. Slavery valued the property right of the slave owners over the right to freedom of the slaves; whereas abortion values women’s right to privacy over the right to life of the unborn.
@Ns Rimonte I think this part most people are aware of, but thanks for the rest, all of you.
@power driller The Americans who went to Texas to stir up trouble were known as filibusters.
@Xavier Velasco-Suarez if men could get pregnant abortions would be legal in every corner. Bodily autonomy is about more than privacy. Think about it!
Welcome to the women’s underground railroad to Mexico.
For what? You can’t be mindful of your partners you don’t know how to get condoms?
How do condoms effect a pregnancy alreadyin process
It might be the safest option legally, it would be really hard to do vigilante justice against people in another country.
Well since it’s legal in mexico and the DOJ has vowed to protect women threatened by this ignorant law it should be a pretty much legal railroad. Tie some trumpers to the tracks.
Rumour has it Mexico is now planning to build a wall, and have the USA pay for it.
The irony when not all Mexico states allow abortion
Please do.
Thank the Gods for Mexico. Can US states build a wall around Texas?
@Silver Cloud You would only be fulfilling the fantasy of many texans, lol.
@Rudi Rüttger lmfao Segregated Again?
Our post-depression Grandparents voted out the GOP for wrecking the USA..we forgot.. time to do the work and vote them out forever
In a century every single Republican President crashed the economy, it’s all they’re consistent about…
unfortunately, the uneducated idiots have different plans, and there are an awful lot of those uneducated idiots
Even an energized constituency can’t really change anything if the representatives are useless. The democrats just don’t have the kind of resolve needed to oppose the Republican’s machinations. Say what you will about the questionable values of the GQP, they’re better at playing the political and power game than the feckless democrats. If only you had more than two parties.
@E E pffft joe biden
@Belly Dancer Em true
One more thing Americans will have to cross the border to get access to, along with reasonable dental and healthcare
Guessing that Ted Cruz won’t be fleeing a blizzard next time he goes to Mexico on a different flight than his wife…
The world is reacting to what the GOP are doing to the US.
America is no longer the leader of democracy.
@Allan Burns I also had the myth that USA is democratic country.
@Mr X but every time we’ve invaded someone it was to “spread democracy”, right? You see where I’m going…?
@Joe Rock what about UK ?
You think china, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Taliban care about democrats?? Lmao
Thank the Gods.
I’ve heard Americans say that Texans have always wanted to be their own country & now it’s seems they are really striving to prove that they should be!
Texastan wants to be the first theocratic state.
@Chris Albert better then liberalism. Even middle eastern doesn’t want democrats agenda
Yeah the u.s. needs another poor country to exploit for goods and labor, that’s all texiban’s secession would accomplish psh
Just like Ted Cruz, Texas women will be flying down to Mexico, in search of better conditions.
The borders wide open…have at it.
I guess we’re gonna see a lot more flights to Cancun, and unlike Ted Cruz, this will be for a legitimate reason
Now we have two good reasons to visit mexico.
No wonder why democrats states demographic* are declined.
@Ryan lex To imply the Democrats have charts and graphs flies in the face of my assertation that the only reason a Democrat will get out of a chair is if the luncheon is buffet style .