Mexico Supreme Court Strikes Down Abortion Ban In Contrast With Texas

Rachel Maddow reports that the Mexican Supreme Court has struck down an abortion ban by a Mexican state in a decision that is expected to give Roe v. Wade-type protections to Mexicans just as Mexico's neighbor over the border is trying to undermine those protections in Texas with the help of the U.S. Supreme Court.

