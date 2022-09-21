Recent Post
21 comments
Mary Trump, has just said, if my uncle gets indicted, America is going to run out of beer 🍺 LOL.
“Trading Places” . . . the ONLY way to hit a rich person . . . take away his money
Disgusting that Weisselburg is getting away with a slap on the wrist. Sick of hearing that there isn’t a separate justice system for the rich and famous
M. Cohen 2.O is more beneficial to justice than before
She was very kind to Cohen recognizing his contribution.
Cohen got even!
How did we get to a point where banks are TOO STUPID to figure out how big Trump’s room is? They know EXACTLY how many square feet MY place is. It’s on Fing ZILLOW!
Trump threw Michael Cohen under the bus and Cohen is determined to make sure Trump never forgets it.
Years ago Anthony Jeselnik said that for the comedy central roast of Trump they could make jokes about almost anything except you couldn’t say he had less money than he claimed. That’s how fragile his ego is about that.
Well, hopefully we will still have a democracy this Thanksgiving. If we do then, we’ll truly have something to be thankful for. That, am surving a pandemic that has rolled through America like a Mississippi freight train the last 3 years. 😷
Anyone who didn’t know he was unethical just wasn’t paying attention. When someone says, “I love filing bankruptcy”, what does that say to you?
Lady this is the real world of course he said ok that’s why he was incarcerated because he said Ok
As an independent voter, I don’t ever see any US president, former or otherwise ever going to jail. If it takes 397 police officers an hour to stop one 18 year old shooter and the CEO of a pharmaceutical company walking away with $926 million of taxpayer money our democracy is beyond broken.
My head is spinning. I will never understand nor comprehend how the trump’s mafia style of business still thrive and walk the streets unabated.
Because DJT knows there’s always another sucker just waiting to be fleeced.
Who knew Michael Cohen would be the hero at the end of the day!
👍🏾👍🏻👍👍🏾
Maybe throwing your Lawyer under the Bus, isn’t the smartest thing to do. Especially if your lawyer knows what a grifter you are.
Michael Cohen is my hero. He has really turned his life around and he’s doing the best he can to help people see the truth
Michael Cohen is just amazing, what a man, he did wrong, he realized & admitted it. Took his punishment then boy did he come back with a bang. More power to him, I really like this man.
“You can’t say “no” to him.” That is the voice of a child raised by a dysfunctional parent, who is not choosing to emancipate. We all need to grow up (specifically those who did not, have not said “no” to the likes of DJT) by not remaining in a version of childlike Stockholm syndrome. Give yourself a pat on the back if you are emancipating from abuse. Someone who can say ‘’no” and walk away from the abuser is an asset to society. Someone who calls out the abuse is an even bigger asset.
Way to kick DT axx Michael! He’s been exposed. DT is nothing but a freaking Con; and I have to say DT is the biggest and best con artist I have even ever heard of.
Tish James was brave enough to be the first to start prosecution of these fraudsters. Hopefully other attorneys will follow up and prosecute this mafia.