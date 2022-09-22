Recent Post
28 comments
The definition of insanity is saying “Trump is going to prison this time” over and over and expecting different results.jn
The definition of insanity is not knowing the difference between SM posts and memes and actual court documents. Trump IS going to prison….THIS time
Gibbs is based. I got shuffled around to a different district otherwise I’d be voting for him.
Dear All Women of America:
Listen to your men.
We know what’s better for all of you. Better than you do.
Don’t forget that when you vote.
While we’re on the topic of women voting, maybe that should change too? Afterall, we know better than you.
Sincerely,
neo-GOP .
(MAGA brand Fascism party).
((we used to be Republicans, remember??))
@Madison he is. Yes. but not joking so much as making a very important point about one party in this country and how it thinks.
If ONE woman votes for him……🤔
@In da Drops its chilling to see people embrace a man so nakedly stupid, incompetent and uncaring.
He has that ALL IMPORTANT ‘R’ next to his name on the ballot. And that “R’ is all SOME (far too many) voters care about, character, stance on issues, treatment of /attitude towards others being immaterial!
Bah ha ha ha ha ha ha.😂🇺🇸
NOW is not the time to be voting in favor of continuing the high costs of rent, food and gas < try explaining that to a spoonfed, unemployed ROE-democrat
male shovenist!!
His main policy for his campaign platform is apparently lowering the cost of paying for sex with women.
Because it is a well known fact that the country NEVER suffered under men, except for like when they denied certain races education and freedom and certain genders couldn’t speak up about abuse but other then that my gosh this man is off
MAGA
I L♥️VE Carbon CO2
He reminds me of Earl from “Dinosaurs”….but with glasses.
Down with gibbs
Why doesn’t CNN want to talk about Shannon Brandt? 🤔🤔
Martha’s vineyard deported all the immigrants (sent by Ron DeSantis ) off the island within 24 hours….. Well so much for a sanctuary…..🤣
I saw the sad comments of the trolls below, remember, they are sad lonely people hoping that someone here will engage them. They most likely don’t even believe the crap that they spew, they just want attention. We can only hope that when they do leave their dark lairs, they are unarmed and only yell at their neighbors, who no doubt shake their heads, and think, ” how sad”
MAGA
I thought the Great Depression and the emergence of a large peacetime military caused higher government spending. Did suffragettes cause the depression and the Cold War?
Oh yeah.15 years ago “barefoot pregnant and in the kitchen” was TOTALLY cool. He’s a modern man got in touch with his FEELZ. Evolving very rapidly. MIGHT even give women their uteri back by 2050
MAGA
All politicians are like that. Wasn’t Too long ago our Feinstein was advocating for boarder control
@Jennyjenny HI putin.
@Artilue Incorrect. You obviously do not know all politicians Mr. Putin.
I say Putin because usually only bots are as clueless and generalizing.
Heading is spinning…And he won the primary? What’s going on with these wackjobs.?