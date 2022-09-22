Recent Post
Yeah ensure the safety of your citizens by starting a nuclear war. This man needs to be removed from office one way or another.
It’s not a war. It’s a special meat grinder.
The flights are all booked out of Russia, all the trains packed on the way out of Russia.
Seems the Russian people get the message, get out while you can…….☢
If I was a Russian young man I would walk outta Putin Russia if I have to.
Yep, walk out before NATO does what we all know we must do if necessary. A first strike.
Poutine has escalated this to now to ” Extra Special Military Operation “
the Rus trolls and bots are out in full force right now.. Pootie is scrambling
It amazes me how he was just on his death bed and now he’s back to his shannagins . He is just like his buddy Trump but definitely much more threatening. This is Scary stuff.
Biggest respect and salute to General Wesley Clark for all his past service and continued dedication to peace through strength.
He can call up whatever troops he has because he’s not feeding or caring about the ones in the field – they will lose motivation
We must not blink. No matter the risk. We cannot continue to live with a sociopath who threatens nuclear war. History tells us what appeasement brings.
@David Dai . No one’s firing any nukes. Putin is trying to look tough but saber rattling is just sad. We will keep supporting Ukraine. So far that seem to be working.
15 минут назад Россия подала заявку на вступление в НАТО чтобы защитить себя от Украины. Support from Azerbaijan. Slava Ukraine!
Does anyone else have a problem with the replies under comments not showing up? I click and they don’t show up😤
Ukraine needs to push Russia out, and even move INTO Russia and liberate them from Putin.
No need for that. Push the russians out, and they’ll likely be having a nice rendition of Swan Lake with Mr Putin
Putin. Seriously look at yourself bro. You actin mad as fuk. And you did all this on your own will and your will alone.
It’s doubtful the 300k new troops will be the same quality as the ones of the field. The bigger the army, the bigger the baggage train. Army logistics is usually between 30-40%.
“His primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.” — A Psychological Analysis of Adolph Hitler: His Life and Legend,” the 165-page document, which was initially classified “Secret,” was declassified in 1968 and published in book form in 1972. The passage quoted appears on page 38 in Part III of the report”
Real question: what is he arming them with cause the troops he already has have antiquated equipment.
Ukraine can mobilize an additional 1 million volunteer soldiers. The west would arm them. Two can play this game
Prevailing winds is not a problem when you can control the weather.
This war is driving Pontin insane. He may end up having a depression and going out of his mind.
Have I said how much I despise Putin today. He is truly a little man inside and out.