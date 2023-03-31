75 comments

  1. Cohen: I dont want to see our former president made the laughing stock of the world.
    World: Dude, that ship sailed long ago.

    3. @Matthew Sutton  what the heck does hunter got to do with this comment. Dip. He’s never ran for president. Maga tears are flowing.

  6. Hat’s off for this guy. He’s done so much good for humanity! Seriously. He deserves the nobel prize that Trump has been wanting for years.

  7. Trump : I’m the first one term ex president, twice impeached and twice lose popular votes to be Indicted, better than George Washington and Abe Lincoln. That’s beautiful.

  8. Honestly seeing the former president with hands behind his back like all of us would be is exactly the image America should show. We say we are all equal in America, so showing anything different for our higher positions shows there is a separation between our politician and businessman and people which destroys what America stands for.

    1. @RB Crain Probably not but I can imagine some of his supporters may have plenty of cable ties lying around after January 6th

    3. I disagree, that would help elevate 45 to martyr status. He is a criminal that tried to kneecap democracy.

    3. ​@Alison you’re obsessed with Sleepy Joe . This video has nothing to do with him.

  12. He doesn’t take advice. He separates suckers from their money and uses them like puppets. He deserves everything he gets. And we’re just getting started!

    1. That’s no way to talk about a former lawyer. Hey Doc I know it’s illegal to sell me that medicine especially since I don’t need them, thanks you’re bad. I swear I didn’t do anything wrong, the patient was at fault. I will do anything to destroy my former patient just let me free. Sorry your practice just killed the patient.

    2. @Jar Head Name checks out. Remember to wear your lid. You don’t want to get stuck in the rain.

  13. The world laughed at him openly at the UN, a perp walk will be the least of his embarrassing moments.

    2. HAVE YOU THOGHT OF CONSMING FOOD SUCH AS SAND AND FLUSH IT USED WATER SO SORRY FOR YOUR -VE VIEW MAYBE EVENTS WILL SAVE DEMOCRACY

    3. @jacques roy ROFLMFAO You may want to try not screaming and using English if you’re trying to make a point. 🤣😂🤣

  14. As an old newspaperman who has interviewed politicians from school board on up, I have to say that Michael Cohen is very believable. People who have not yet been caught will lie their asses off, but people who have already been held accountable and have paid the penalty, well, what do they have to lose by telling the truth?

    4. @ww I just hope Trump stays at large long enough to smear DeSantis so bady that neither will be a viable candidate, and whatever mediocre but be at least half sane Democrat who runs will keep the MAGA maniacs out of the highest office.

  16. At least, with a mugshot we know he’ll get to be on the cover of Time magazine one more time.

  17. It’s so heartwarming to see how much Michael Cohen cares about the sanctity and decorum of the Presidency. I’m sure he had that kind of moral character when he threatened potential witnesses against Trump to “shut up or Else”…..

  18. Thank you Michael Cohen for correcting these 2 CNN hosts everytime they said something inaccurate. And a BIG thank you for speaking truth and promoting accountability. 👏🙂

    1. ​@rike94 We don’t have to trust Cohen, we just need to assess how credible the information he provides is. Turns out he knows stuff that can be proven true… and that’s why Trump is in a hole.

      As he says, if the law required he do prison time, the same will (and must) apply to Trump.

    2. ​@rike94 ​You claim not to be naive… but I see that you commented elsewhere not so long ago that “WE WILL NOT ALLOW THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA TO ARRESR OUR MESSIAH”

      I apologise for attempting a rational conversation with you. Sorry for wasting everyone’s time. I won’t do it again.

  19. Mr Cohen is a great human being and learning from experience and sharing so bravely with wider audience. Thanks Michael

