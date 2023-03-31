Stormy Daniels’ attorney on her reaction to Trump indictment March 31, 2023 37 comments Tagged with attorney, Clark Brewster, donald trump, indictment, Stormy Daniels Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Brings joy to me beyond words
@Maggie Maloney No such thing as an honest Republican.
I am celebrating, so at least some of us are not scared to share what’s really on there mind….
*their mind
You Must Be A Kindergarten Spelling Bee Champ! Thank You For Correcting My Poor Grammar.
That moment when you realize that an ex-porn star speaks more truth than an ex-president.
They both lack judgement.
I only like Presidents who haven’t been indicted.
😂🤣 Too Funny!!
Trudy Giuliani & Sydney Powell will defend him, he’ll get life😂😂😂
Here’s hoping 🙂
Hold all accountable
I knew he was a criminal. But 30 counts????????????? Omg. I’d be scared outta my mind.
@Aliza Kessler – Yeah Ok, keep telling yourself that in your safe space 😂 Well Karen only criminals get indicted! So guess what? That makes him a criminal! 😂🤣😂
Its the same as the people locked up for jan 6th its all for show
@Aliza Kessler – We will now find out wont we, and if he is not – FINE.
Cheeto has been doing the stuff for decades! It’s certainly about time it caught up with him. He’s human and guess what he’s subjected to spiritual law as we all are. Somehow he just never thought it applied to him. Guess what it does! Too bad Cheeto, time to pay up. 😉
If you don’t want to do the time, then don’t do the crime.
Heck yea it’s bringing joy!
4 news outlets have told me ‘there’s no reason for joy” WTF, are they insane–its a happy day!
Above and beyond joy, the indictment brings healing to every sentient, honest, kind person who has been deeply offended by that narcissist.
I don’t think so, but send me some money for groceries
The whole world cries. Tears of joy.
This is a joyous occasion , because Justice matters!!
He is wrong ,it brings so much joy to many of us❤🎉😁
@Stephen America is third world but not just now, and not because of what you say, we just came down another notch.
@jeff Rodgers we are not talking about Biden. Don’t deflect
@William Williams Accountability
Trump: I wouldn’t touch her with a ten foot pole
Stormy: But he did with a 3″ one 🤭😂
Clinton’s and kids is grosser
It gives me joy! Joy to the world! Justice has come! Let it rain down! I love New York! Celebrate the USA!
Europe here – gives us a LOT of joy…!!!
Oh boy sir with all due respect, I’m personally jumping for joy!
That’s the first sign of TDS. 😷
Me Too…🥂🍾🥳
Gives me joy.
This is just the first of many and this indictment is not as powerful as the ones to come.. justice is shining the light where it is dark👍