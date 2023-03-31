37 comments

    1. ​@Aliza Kessler – Yeah Ok, keep telling yourself that in your safe space 😂 Well Karen only criminals get indicted! So guess what? That makes him a criminal! 😂🤣😂

      Reply

  8. Cheeto has been doing the stuff for decades! It’s certainly about time it caught up with him. He’s human and guess what he’s subjected to spiritual law as we all are. Somehow he just never thought it applied to him. Guess what it does! Too bad Cheeto, time to pay up. 😉

    Reply

  11. 4 news outlets have told me ‘there’s no reason for joy” WTF, are they insane–its a happy day!

    Reply

  12. Above and beyond joy, the indictment brings healing to every sentient, honest, kind person who has been deeply offended by that narcissist.

    Reply

    1. @Stephen America is third world but not just now, and not because of what you say, we just came down another notch.

      Reply

  17. It gives me joy! Joy to the world! Justice has come! Let it rain down! I love New York! Celebrate the USA!

    Reply

  20. This is just the first of many and this indictment is not as powerful as the ones to come.. justice is shining the light where it is dark👍

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.