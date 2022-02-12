Recent Post
81 comments
How far human civilization can go if everyone works together…
Exactly, I really wish the US, Russia and China will team up and work together on the important issues including space exploration.
Too bad we’re never find out. A few men with too much power.
That’s crazy talk. jk.
Gerrymandering is something they didn’t talk about and it certainly has a great effect. This piece just concentrates on how many people vote as the factor which is myopic. Inflation is another matter. It is a global phenomenon. If things get more expensive to make elsewhere … guess what … companies will transfer that cost to the consumers.
@ivan tavarez yet you weren’t complaining when you got your stimulus check were you?
Except that inflation is significantly worse here than other countries.
@Stan Wilson If Democrats really thought black ppl can’t access ID and they cared about election integrity they would push for FREE VOTER ID for every registered voter, and they would require that ID and thumb print to be used to cast a ballot, but they clearly don’t care about election integrity. That said, Democrats do love to fear monger about voter suppression so they can fundraise off of it, and pit black ppl against Republicans to keep them voting Democrat. Eighty percent of Americans support voter ID laws (including the majority of black ppl), but you’ve got to wonder what the other 20% are thinking? I’m sure they’re batsht crazy Democrats like you.
@Jay Will Democrats administration is a real evil disaster.
@soylentdean Exactly any U. S citizen can obtain Valid photo ,ID, wonder why Democrats are opposed to photo ID,,??
The amount of things Presidents are blamed and take credit for that are completely out of their control is hilarious. All we do is change the window dressings between Red and Blue every 4-8 years.
@Alejo Hernandez you are talking about apprehended plus got away numbers – not the actual body count census increase in immigrants.
In 2019 TWICE AS MANY people *attempted to cross the border* (apprehended and got away) than any year since 2007.
Different metric – How many immigrants were added to the US population in 2019, 2020, and 2021.
Fewer immigrants were added to the US population in 2021 than in 2019 and 2020. –I’m not going to go try to find the exact numbers but can. It was like 411,000 and 400,000ish both over 400k in Trump’s last two years. It was, I want to say 277k under Biden but something nags it was really eff it, I’ll get the numbers-
Net International migration into the USA
2020 – Trump – 477,000
2121 – Biden – 247,000 the lowest level since 2010
Just like those numbers are on a downward trend (which started more than half a year before Trump took office)
The number of people attempting to get into the country is on an upward trend.
It started going up in 2019, long before Biden became president. Border Patrol recorded 851,508 encounters that year. There was only one year under Obama/Biden (first year in office 2009) that 500,000 or more apprehensions or expulsions occurred. a 70% increase, not exactly “twice as many”
I will agree I am sick of everyone using Nazi Germany to compare to our climate. Everyone is acting authoritarian though. Trump is authoritarian on the way that he is a successful billionaire. There are different kinds of authoritarianism.
Trump became what we know him as bc they said he was Hitler and I think that enough ppl were concerned about how many ppl were afraid of him.
@flamingo boot President Trump did a great Job, best U. S economy, security the south border. JOE Biden administration lies, and worst U.S economy
@demonhoopa Trump is an Authoritarian??? 🤣🤣🤣Trump never made people get vaxxed or wear masks. Biden said he wouldn’t force people but he lied. Didn’t he? Yes he did. What did Trump make anyone do?
Maybe Mike should look at the reported profits of corporations in this quarter , like Exxon having largest profit since 2014 and not a result in inflation… just sayin.
@Shawn Hartmann Oh, how about suspending new drilling on federal lands, where 25% of US oil & gas production came from…You probably think that didn’t have anything to do with oil & gas futures skyrocketing the day after he signed the executive order!!
@Shawn Hartmann Or how about Biden’s Executive Order to kill the pipeline that resulted in discontinuing drilling in Canada, and lowered global supply.
@randal gibbons absolutely no impact of stopping drill and fracking with executive orders. Canceling and closing pipelines has absolutely no effect. Almost as little as green policies that ban coal generation plants.
Privileged and insulated ‘disaster capitalists’ are in a cabal with religious freaks, bankers, media and war mongers. What could go wrong?
@cc Rider You left out career politicians; many of them got filthy rich off of the unnecessary lockdowns
”If we slip into the spring without protecting our democracy, we’re going to regret that probably for the rest of time.” – David Plouffe
@Angel Fish won what? Neither biggest scum bag president in history?
@Joboygbp Edwards 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
@Mr. Majestic only to the rich, not normal ppl.
@Joboygbp Edwards Bidens policy at the border is tougher than the orange one’s. More are being sent back now, than when the orange baboon was in charge and no way 3 million have been let in . Proof if you can instead of just spouting numbers.
@Angelos Georgiou You are so misinformed Commie. I don’t know where to start. So I won’t.
Wait. He just said it has minor effects. In a democracy where everyone is supposedly equal, isn’t any effect at all suppression? Also, the metric we are using to measure whether these laws are racist or not is a false dichotomy. Just because the group of ppl who ballot ease of access and convenience was lessened and they merely put out more effort and voted anyway doesn’t mean their right to vote wasn’t suppressed it could mean they merely put out more effort. Just because they jumped through the extra hoops that another group didn’t have to doesn’t mean the extra hoops weren’t present. Again, in a country that says all are equal the very fact that there are different hoops to jump thru for one group then another is by definition racist and or voter suppression.
People want equal rights but not egual response back to society!
Are you calling having to show ID … hoops and are you saying you should not have to show ID to vote????
This the stupidest thing ive read today.
@Rich Hoyle Probably a young 20’s something.
Not if that hoop is showing an ID to vote. That’s not a “hoop” that’s a qualification to our “sacred” right to vote, right? Ya know, so we maybe want to keep it sacred… smh
I’LL BELIEVE THE DEMOCRATS WILL LOSE WHEN & IF THEY LOSE ESPECIALLY SINCE CNN HAS A BAD RECORD OF MAKING POLITICAL PREDICTIONS!!😂😂😂
@Sask Sun seekers You’re just mad because they are right. Cope more.
At this years baseball games you’ll hear the concessions vendors walking the isles saying, “CRACK PIPES HERE, GET YOUR BIDEN CRACK PIPES HERE, BIDEN CRACK PIPES HERE”. As the crowd in the stadium is chanting, “LETS GO BRANDON, LETS GO BRANDON”. Ah baseball, apple pie, and biden crack pipes, the new America.
Democrats are in panic, because they will lose next election, people is waking ⏰ up.
@Maria Rivera 👈👍 Absolutely
I think people are right to criticize your grammar and presentation on this one. However, it’s not hard to understand and I think your perfectly right
I wish this guy would just go away? What’s with CNN employing him? He must speak for the oligarchs that fund corporate media.
CNN preparing the trigerred gender confused crybabies for a huge defeat 🤣🤣
They all are hoes to the oligarchs. That’s one of the reasons we hate corporate media. That and how they pit us against each other with lies. It’s evil in it’s purest form.
I don’t think you’re going to have to worry about whether anyone is staying at CNN soon. Lol
@The Patriarchy Yeah, they finally figured out that their dismally low ratings and Biden’s dismally low approval ratings are connected. Nobody’s buying the BS they are pushing.
Um all of CNN speaks for corporate oligarchs. They’re the only news organization that advertises products in articles on their website, sometimes you see that before you see stories of natural disasters and murders.
Smerconish knows his ‘role’.
Let’s go Brandon
“It won’t be the reason…but it’ll damn sure be the excuse we give after we get our asses handed to us.” – CNN
Congratulations 🍾🎊🎉 you work on a troll farm 😂😂😂 what bad life choices did you make to end up with such a horrible job? Good luck clown 🤡
@Bobby B I work at the same Troll farm. We have very good morale here
Have a nice day 🤪
Every citizen in this country is allowed to vote. That’s for posterity.
@Bobby B and you’re not trolling? Every time I see a comment make a wrong accusation it’s the person posting it who is truly guilty.
Answer: The way the votes are counted! And dealt with!!! in case results are not satisfactory.
saying that on the title is like expecting manchin and sinema to support BBB, dems are way too naive… vote suppression+gerrymandering will give a huge advantage to those rep crocks.
Have you been following redistricting? Democrats have been gerrymandering like their lives depend on it. So hypocritical
Gerrymandering is used by both sides both of them are crooks.
Kind of like Democrats in New York? Pull your head out of your a**.
Inflation is up in the whole world.
The reasons for the increase is not only covid or supply chain problems.
The main economic reason is the increase of profit of companies and no competition.
@00- 00 nice, I almost missed the joke. 😂😂😂
Fool me once, am I right?
@Stan Wilson how perfectly racist. Wow
@Tomas Pita lol, smug superiority from the obviously less informed. Gotta love the brash confidence. Even the best economist wouldn’t claim to understand the economy. These people think they can boil it down to twitter sized posts and mic drop.
These conversations get long when they are done right 😉
Much love, always be kind
@Akil Alleyne 2008
@Mark I think we might want to use names. One of you might be thinking Biden and the other Trump
If people understood democracy and what happens under a dictatorship they’d fight tooth and nail to keep their democracy.
Americans “know” the word democracy, but I don’t think we truely understand it or realize what it grants us when WE take it for granted.
@Tomas Pita I was just playing along to show how dumb their argument is. Trump proved that a US president CAN lower oil prices by simply shutting down the whole country. Oil companies are rushing to feather their nests with cash because they know electric cars and trucks are taking over.
Some of us get it. We just aren’t connected by the algorithm as efficiently as the far-left.
@S.D. C the market determines the price. It’s not evaluated
@Tomas Pita So is it your opinion oil & gas prices at the pump just happen to fluctuate no matter what POTUS’s policies are driving it? And that the policies just make a minor difference in the cycle of energy & business…During a pandemic or not?
@Common Sense Well, I do read the trades so I’ve kept up on the general consensus of what the CEOs but more importantly what the analysts think. History has shown us that nothing a president does has much of an effect and you get to that by reverse engineering it – look at any considerable (pick a number 15% 20%?) deviation in price at any given time and then try to find some policy decision or executive action to account for it – they simply don’t exist. To say presidential policy effects prices you have to show cause, right?
I can’t pin the tripling of price of oil on Trump. The rise in prices started in May 2020. Between the first week of May 2020 and the last week of December 2020, oil prices had tripled.
There’s no cause and effect. There’s the world going back to work from COVID and supply and demand. We also have domestic producers here who cut output in the face of rising demand to “make up lost profits” (it’s called price gouging).
So if the price of a barrel of oil tripled in the last 8 months of the Trump presidency, do you suppose the price at the pump might do the same thing in the following 8 months (or so)?
How is it that inflation meets tax returns, annual pay raises and stimulus checks??? Every year since I can remember. I’m 64. Never got a pay raise that wasn’t immediately taken by inflation. Come on, don’t over think this.
Nope it’s going to be their own fault. Failure to do for the voters.
“Largest voter turnout ever” – Biden and Democrats 2020
“Voter suppression is a prominent issue and why we will lose, nothing to do with our poor performance and polling” – Biden and Democrats 2021
Voter suppression efforts began after Republicans LOST in 2020….
If biden is voted out does that mean no more free biden crack pipes? 🤔
@Joseph Williams you should look into the 2004 election. Seriously, our problems go back as far as 2001. The patriot act, the NSA, these things need to go. Many changes
Michael should’ve stuck to helping his wife sell houses. Prior to peaking out with an obscure Saturday morning slot on CNN here, he used to do this same “both sides” shtick on local radio here in the Philly area(he lives about 10m from me, actually), and his wannabe-elistist, out-of-touch arguments weren’t particularly convincing then, either. He thinks that his cushy, well-off existence in a quaint little borough like Doylestown is representative of “average people”, and then goes off and bloviates about what people should/shouldn’t be doing based on the assumption that his audience has all of the same resources/options available to them that he does. He’s a Republican who officially masquerades these days as an Independent, but that’s only because he’s the human equivalent of a wind sock when it comes to chasing ratings. CNN keeps him around just to round out/balance out their lineup, because – comparatively speaking – he’s still more of a classic, moderate conservative and isn’t a completely batshit GQPer. The problem is that nothing he ever says is really applicable in the world we currently live in, because he still speaks ideologically as if it’s 30+ years ago and we still have two political parties who are at least sort-of relatively sane and willing to negotiate/debate in good faith. Deep down, he hates the GQP and what they’ve done to the party he grew up aligning with, yet he still can’t bring himself to accept the present reality of things – even though he knows that, as a moderate conservative, he’s become an outlier and a historical artifact and is stuck between a rock and a hard place at this point, career-wise(i.e. neither Dems nor current-day GQPers remotely identify with his takes).
Right, though it assumes CNN cares about being politically balanced or on point.
Pretty sure EVERYONE “left” at CNN right now is about to be facing a negative career development. Lol And so, it is your opinion that you & other progressives that don’t realize you’re in a minority, have a good handle on this “reality” you talk about?
Studying 2020 always needs to be taken with at least a grain of salt.
Usually more like a cup. Everything was just so far off, finding another appropriate year to use as a control for the study is in most cases, laughable.
This guy may have done his best, but honestly, there were just way too many variables to draw any reasonable conclusions about what affected voter turnout and by how much.
“Do better, CNN” – Joe Rogan……truth.