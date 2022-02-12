Recent Post
50 comments
stalking and blackmail. this budding creeper is going places.
One thing is being able to do it. But this guy’s going growing into quite the criminal. 😂
Creepy
When I heard the names of all the people he was tracking, I thought it was something to do with environmental concerns, but no. My naivety strikes again, sigh.
Yea, he’s got issues.
They would’ve had to pay me for this interview
They probably did pay him 🤷🏼♀️
The problem for Elon is that way too many people know how to do this and he has no legal way to stop it.. unless he can change the law. I’m guessing lobbyists have been dispatched.
Yep, liberals like new techs while conservative magas like clinging onto their Medieval ways. 🤣 Almost all new techs come from the blue states and all the techs we are using have been invented in blue states, such as the iPhone, Android, computers, Windows, YouTube, Ggle, FB, etc. All the poorest and least educated states are the red states such as Alabama, Mississippi, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, etc.
@RidgeRunner You have been owned by the guy above. 🤣
@Asian Boss Yep, I own all conservative magas. 😂
Yes, Elon’s movements will become evidence at his criminal trials in the future.
@YT Sux BIGLY
I’m not impressed by this young man. What started out as harmless curiosity and admiration seems to have now headed down a path dangerously close to extortion. It’s one thing to track someone’s whereabouts using publicly available information and quite another to ask for money to stop doing it.
It is criminal what he is doing, but no legal enforcement offices have chosen to prosecute him for harassment to name one. The only reason it is not extortion, is because he didn’t demand money from Tesla. If he had then yes it would had been extortion, which is popular now in the cyber world, which includes no reference of violence, just a demand for money in exchange for not being outed. Sweeney outed him already, so Musk now has zero reason to pay him unless he simply wants to pay the guy.
@Da Bul PHILLY I once gave a offered a job to a car jacker that sadly turned it down. Are you serious?
@Justin Palmer Starting my own business tracking the Biden’s and Hillary. Holding out for Monica’s dress or huntress hunters escort contacts
I agree. Why are you tracking this guy. He doesn’t have anything else to do with his life! It seems almost like he is stalking and then tried extortion! He is infamous for being a creep!!
He needs a visit.
This doesn’t make him cool or smart. It just makes him a leach.
Good job he may have saved his life he knows what the weaknesses are in the system two ways to look at that
I doubt Musk ever thought of giving him the ol’ Clinton treatment.
Lol I thought he was doing this to make a statement about the environment or something
See, I’m not the only one, LOL.. I’m thinking, what Elon done now.. It’s not him this time..
fanboi gone rogue
Me too. It’s disappointing.
Giving this guy a platform isn’t the best move CNN. Not a good look
A teen agers must be a brilliant source of years of experience.. sweeney is an extortionist… he better be careful he is walking on thin ice…
For anyone saying that Musk should pay this guy or give him anything at all do not understand that what this kid has been doing is called extortion. The moment he decided to ask for any kind of compensation it became extortion. He admitted to asking for compensation on national TV.
We all understand this but the kid didn’t start it as extortion. He did it because he could.
If Elon is so brilliant then perhaps he should figure out how to block people.
@Maria Powers It doesn’t matter what it started out as, what matters is that he’s now demanding money or something of value to stop doing something. That does indeed flirt with extortion, whether it crosses that line, I’m not sure.
Either way, it’s still not a smart move on the kids part because it’s going to make it harder to get jobs in his field because he will be seen as a security risk for any employer.
@Elizabeth Newcity Totally agree with you on all counts but it was Musk who first offered the money and the kid has just upped the stakes.
@Sheila Boston I understand that Elon offered money first, but the kid upping the ante by asking for 10 times more, doesn’t put him in a very good light and as I said in my post, it may not be illegal, but it’s certainly flirting with that line. As well, it’s putting himself out there, for all future employers to see. I’m not sure that’s the kind of look he wants employers to see. Although, I’m sure there are some nefarious employers that will see that appealing.
@Maria Powers yep, send him a visitor.
You know Jack, I’m not a fan of Elon Musk but you’re calling him strange??? I think you need to put some more mirrors in your apartment
I would not want this random Florida man tracking me.
Sure… Billionaires and companies track our information all the time, no problem. They find it a security risk when the table is turned
Now, I’m not saying what he is doing is right because it’s extortion… But we have very different standards for big corporations and social media companies.
That’s what happens when your famous, wealthy, and have a full head of hair. Everyone has burdens. This is Elon’s. 🤷♂️
This is the trouble with buying your own aircraft, once they figure out your aircraft N-number you can track their aircraft in real time with a mobile application.
There’s no way I would give an internship to a extortionist. Who knows what he would do inside the company.
@Karen are you people getting pay by Elon
@S Coral were you in a “special” class in school?
@S Coral I can’t speak for anybody else, but I’m not. You asked a question. Since im trying (and failing) to distract myself from the excruciating pain im in, i did my best to answer it.
@S Coral how Elon a thief? Sounds like your jealous tbh.
@Tyler Spain jealous i don’t ever wanna be rich you see i read a book called the bible you should read it you might Learn something and he and his family stole millions from poor people is been proven inform yourself stop following fake profets
The teenager is being a jerk, wanting a car or $50 K to stop bothering someone.
This sounds like an obsession.. Oooh wait, I wonder if they are feeling like we do knowing everything we do is tracked.. I say the word Nike and all these ads just come out of nowhere… But seriously, this sounds very weird to me.. Extortion plain and simple…
I for one am glad that Elon “outed” this kid. It brings out a new area and everyone is fuzzy about what is lawful here and what might not be. The news media certainly does a lot of tracking of many public people. This seems to be OK. So if a private citizen tracks you when does a nifty hobby become a form of stalking? Remember that Elon does not want to be tracked, but the other people Jack is tracking don’t seem bothered by it. I will certainly follow (track) how this story develops.
Elon didn’t out him lmao, this kid is the one the shared the screenshot
