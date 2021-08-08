If Republicans have it their way, Michigan could be the next state to see a Cyber Ninja style sham audit of last year's election results. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joins Ali Velshi to discuss why she is standing by with her plans to stop it with a brand new legal opinion released this week. » Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, The ReidOut, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#Michigan #Infrastructure #Politics

Michigan AG: Inaccurate Audits Can Compromise Our Voting Infrastructure