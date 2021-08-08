Just over 50% of Americans are fully vaccinated, but unlike in most of the world, it’s no longer about access to that protection. Anyone in America who remains unvaccinated is remaining so by choice. That’s a problem. It’s not a difference of opinion, it’s a public health emergency, and it needs to end. Scientists, doctors, frontline workers, community activists, federal & state officials have all campaigned for the vaccine, it’s time for American businesses to step in. Businesses are in a unique position because they can mandate masks and vaccinations in a way that the federal government has been hesitant to do. They can hold unvaccinated people responsible in ways the government can’t.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Velshi: Let’s Get Down To Business!