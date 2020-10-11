Voters in Detroit discuss the rise of white supremacist and anti-government militias in Michigan with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi during the fifth stop of the “Velshi Across America 2020” tour, covering eight swing states before the election.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Michigan Voters Discuss The Terrorist Plot Against Gov. Whitmer: ‘Absolutely Despicable’ | MSNBC
Trump tweeted LIBERATE MICHIGAN
when his white militia took over the Michigan statehouse.
@Let’s do it Joe Biden for president did you know 41% of those 200000 deaths came from orders given by Whitmer, Wolfe, Cuomo, and Murphy. When they ordered covid patience into nursing homes and long care term facilities.
@Lady Shri actually recall or impeachment.
And now they are in jail. So much power Trump has.
@dina bissell She brought being kidnapped and possibly hurt or killed . . . on herself!?! Regardless of what she did in regards to trying to protect her state in the best way she saw how, none of those actions justify being KIDNAPPED and HARMED in any way! If enough people don’t like it/her, then they vote her out of office. THAT is the American way. Jeezus pleazus!
@Lady Shri was talking about BLM/Antifa/Biden supporters menacing people and, oh yeah the would be kidnappers where anti- government anarchists that are tired of liberal governors draconian measures they’ve taken against the citizens of thi country. Spread the news like you do about Orangeman Bad.
Trumps those the seeds of discourse, separation, and hatred, and these people support him? Amazing! By the way, the FBI that caught the people in the plot against the Michigan governor, it’s not the FBI of Trump! He doesn’t listen to them! He listens to Putin! Treasonous Trump!
United states leadership = learnt without learning!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEyqmIdvkKM
*sows *discord
Have you seen Trump supporters burning cities, looting stores, menacing diners? No. Liberals are hung up on race, it’s all they think about this ain’t the sixties.
Do these people think that all other countries are communist. I would rather live in a country that is a democracy that educates and provides healthcare with our tax dollars.
Like Canada… i miss living there as a kid …
@C and J funny thing ppl forget … Trump used a socialist program to get treated for his so call covid infection lol funny how hypocrisy works for the republicans
@Nick Exactly.
They teach us this way in school. They force feed us capitalism in American k-12 school.
G
wowhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8J
Trump : proud boys stand back and stand by….God help Americans out of Trump madness
@William Bailey those people are manipulated growing Mormon I know. I’m not knocking your beliefs just the reality of it.
@G Lee yea, I’m sorry. Organized religion is not my thing. Probably for the same reasons you have lost faith. I find that a personal relationship is far better than a group one. Too many fingers in the soup so to speak. Yea, I feel you man.
Trump will go down as the worst president of America history IT IS WHAT IT IS for all over 200.000 died Americans this is for you.will vote Trump out Blue tsunami 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
best…trump was giving them their marching orders! he is going to keep doing it! we ALL have to watch everything & everyone and turn them in to the FBI if we see or hear something peculiar!
@Richard Henry Sr yea. Glad the germans never thought of that. Wew. Think of all the jews that might have been killed.
Euro countries more focused on bettering society. The US is focused on bettering profits for share holders.
The beauty of capitalism
I do not believe that most of the Americans want to live in a society or an environment of civil unrest and disorder and fear…it’s not good for anyone and anything. What just happened in Michigan was not exercising 1st or 2nd Amendment, it was domestic terrorism! WE DO NOT WANT THAT!!!
wowhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8J
@Paul Knowsit I can self proclaim to be Jesus Christ, doesn’t make it true. I don’t believe “most” will call this act “white nationalism”, I believe they will call these men what they are, extremists or terrorists.
@Chrissy Corey It wasn’t about lockdowns. It was about police. The media stated it was about lockdowns but if you read more into the group it was about police. The media has lied to you. Wake up brother
@Billie Jean Williams Agree. They where terrorists. They had anti police views and that’s why they planned this. BLM and ANTIFA led to this
@Paul Knowsit What about the police were they mad about?
Trump is not looking out for America, he’s looking out for number one. His “modus operandi” is to spread lies and “adjusted facts” to fit his on personal agenda. Sadly, the GOP and many Republicans have fallen for the “smoke and mirrors” plot put on by “Don the Con” and his cronies …
Sounds like something straight out of the democrats playbook! https://youtu.be/Ax-2i71bqGw
@Sue Smith wrong ! What like his crime bill that locked them up or the free phone. Trump pardon them and gave them a second chance. There are alot of African Americans that voted for Obama now voting for Trump again. Look up blacks for Trump. Look at why they voted for Trump and are voting again for him
I think its hilaious when ppl try to act like trump has done so much for the black ppl of this country.. Like they should feel thankful to him for some reason.. Thats that white supremacy attitude.. Black ppl should have the same rights as any other anerican.but they have to fight and protest just to be treated equally…white america was ok as long as black ppl stayed quiet but now that theyre no longer quiet now white anerica wants to try to intimidate them or tell them to go back where they csme from..you cant return a product that you stole… trump and his cult are always quick to tell someone to leave if they dont like it here as if this is just THEIR country.. trump represents hate and he preaches it every day… If you support him you are just as evil as he is … Its sad and pathetic
@Eye4AnEye nope it is called doing your job and keeping your word. Democrats have no problem lying if they get ahead. Instead of getting second hand info look at the policies he has signed. He took 1$ pay check to be president he didn’t need the money.
@Eye4AnEye https://youtu.be/YXvymciTbJo
Evangelicals are being fooled by a false prophet just like the Bible said.
It’s actually kinda weird watching it happen.
I’m Irish living in the UK. Is it because I’m not American that I couldn’t understand most of trump’s spiritual guru pauline white’s speach, she apparently was speaking in tongues ? I did understand part, the bit where she refered to her devout followers as ” pathetic stupid ¢#~+’s “
What is the Moscow Project?
You are grossly mislead by the media. The leader of this militia is a self proclaimed ANTIFA warrior
Exactly. I see people hate on the bible because of the religious right, but it is the greatest book ever. It points out hypocrisy.
Don’t say that trying to kidnap someone and pretend to try them for “treason” (and likely murder them) is expressing your “freedom of speech”. That’s just…. No. 😣
@Paul Knowsit Show sources please.
wowhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8J
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/10/gov-whitmer-kidnap-plotter-posted-anarchist-videos-calling-cops-violent-gang-and-enemies/
@Lawrence Diggs Not like you care but there is your source
@MysticKoolaid808 Source linked above. Stop being a media brainwashed tool.
To the lady who feels sorry for people who are not American: Respectfully, not everyone in the world outside of America wishes to be an American or live in the US. We, too are proud of our countries and nationalities.
M Nicolls – please excuse the “the ugly American” sentiment and ignorance we project. There are many countries around the globe whose citizens are perfectly content in their own homeland. If more Americans traveled the globe and learned respect for other cultures, they would see the beauty and greatness of other countries as well. However, our ignorance and inability to open our minds, prevents us from appreciating another culture or landscape. At this moment in history, I would suggest we suffer from failed leadership with a fool/conman at the helm!
4 Wardog Just as all of my fellow countrymen are not ignorant, I know the same is true of yours. I wish you the best and hope that the USA can turn things around for your sake as well as for the rest of the world.
America is the largest ostrich farm. Lots of the people burry their head in the sand and think the universe revolves around them 😜
@Absy Ibrahim Not ALL Americans think like her…
rule of thumb. You get(keep) the government you deserve. America has got to look at some law changes and maybe get of their high horse and maybe ask for some help. (while you still have friends)
Remember, if you don’t like either presidential candidate, and don’t vote……….. then in reality YOU ARE VOTING FOR TREASONOUS TRUMP
@Minnie Minosa your a fool
Any vote for those that support him is furthering T rump’s fascist goals.
When did Trump commit treason?
@Minnie Minosa thats how he got elected last time basically.. I dont like Biden either but i would rather have him or a plant in office then the current fool we have
@Nick no. the reason why Trump got elected was because the Democrats decided it was “Hillary’s turn ” a unlikable women with a law degree whose only accomplishments was being married to Bill Clinton .and apparently Bill didn’t care much for her either .
Why is no one using the words “ DOMESTIC TERRORISTS”? They tried to kidnap and pervert the course of your democracy and dreamt of a civil war. I feel like I’m watching America slow boil into an actually civil war cause of subtle language or a disbelief it could occur. It’s like watch you hear from everyone after a tragedy “it’s something that you think happens to others but then you realise it’s happening to you!”.
Domestic Terrorist, like proud boy, timothy McVeigh, are NEVER called terrorist because they defy what the rich white people want you to think a terrorist is.
Kanez Williams where’d you come up with that ridiculous bs? McVeigh was one of the first American citizens to be called a domestic terrorist. These men we’re talking about are also domestic terrorists, but they aren’t a right wing group. Evidence already shows two of them were outspoken Antifa members and BLM supporters. The link below shows one of them on three self-made videos that were posted on his twitter feed. He sat in front of an Antifa flag and talked about how he hated Trump and the police and government in general. See for yourself. It’s indisputable.
https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1314267058339819520?s=20
https://twitter.com/DeaceProducer/status/1314951317643833345/photo/1
https://www.pacificpundit.com/2020/10/09/daniel-harris-part-of-the-whitmer-kidnap-plot-attended-a-black-lives-matter-protest/
https://www.pacificpundit.com/2020/10/09/brandon-caserta-ringleader-of-whitmer-kidnap-plot-is-anti-trump-anti-police-radical/
@Be free, not fearful. Literally, the documentary I just looked at yesterday.
G
wowhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8J
You are 100% coreect!
I’m proud to be an American ! …. I love this Country!! ….. Trump is Destroying her ….. I’m soo Sad 😞 ….. what will become of us ?
Don’t be sad be strong 🙂
America will be back stronger then ever, once this corupt president and his minions are voted out.
Honey, the rest of the world is pretty happy not to be American right now
” He sows the seeds of civil unrest”. Yes. Yes, Mr. Trump. Yes, you do.
wowhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8J
Quit calling them “militias.” They are NOT militias, they are terrorists.
BLM =are terrorists!!!
Antifa=terrorists
the demonazi party =terrorists.
@onemarktwoyou yup the whole wide world’s coming for you
Most militia’s are harmless gun clubs, but some are anarchist or end of the world groups.
@George Constanza
That makes no sense. Which means you support the racist Biden.
H
wowhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8J
This was more a game of “Spot the Trump Supporters” than anything else.
Big news corps only know how to ramp up division it’s what sells even if it hurts everyone they get more views.
“I’m sorry for the rest of the world because they are not American” LOL give me a break!
That one guy is so stupid this guy basically said Trump is the hero in this when these extreme radicalists are acting on his behalf you can’t start a fire on someone’s house and then put the fire out and say you’re a hero this guy needs to use common sense Trump’s sewing of hatred and division and sexist comments and always tearing down women or minorities is the cause of this foolishness he doesn’t know how to simply disagree with people and move on but instead will try and tear people down insult them and everything else to his sick supporters.
G
wowhttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8J
“Sorry to the rest of the world because they are not” …. trust me hun, none of us are jealous of Americans 😭 y’all don’t have access to healthcare and your leader is a complete joke, let’s not forget the past of your country and how disgusting it truly is that it has just been swept under the rug…. Lol idk who she think she is