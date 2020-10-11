Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist says the growth of far-right extremism “starts at the top” with Trump and state Republicans, noting their tacit endorsement of the armed demonstrations against Gov. Whitmer in May.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.

Michigan Lt. Gov. On Domestic Terrorism: ‘Democracy Can Defeat These Destructive People’ | MSNBC