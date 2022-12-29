Recent Post
57 comments
That is the Migrants choice. Not America’s fault nor responsibility.
Yes, I am sure that decades of US-dictated policies in Central America have nothing to do with the current situation.
Excuse me but what did they think they were going to a bed and breakfast. i dont feel sorry for them just the children who have no say!
These migrants are strong men they can go home.
So do the veterans who fought for our freedom. It’s pathetic.
We have people here in the US that have no where to live,, why didn’t she go to the Mexican police for help ,, sounds fishy to me !!!!
ikr putit on the mexican government
You sound so ignorant. Maybe you should find out why some of these people are here, what they’ve been through. Or is that to hard and you’d rather tell yourself lies about them that you have no proof of. They are human beings. Stop and listen to them for once instead of listening to others tell you about them. Sometimes there’s no conspiracies and there’s just people who are trying to survive. Everything is not all evil and bad. Use your brain and maybe some compassion.
Please, keep sending them to big cities like Denver, LA, Philly, NYC, DC, and other sanctuary places. We need these hard-working immigrants more than ever. Some of them are escaping climate change floods. Diversity is our strength, our culture, and future. Many of those physically fit men will be selling fentanyl in our neighborhoods. Please, keep sending them, more the merrier. Remember, your city has no ability to stop anyone.
And why should we give them everything when we have people suffering here in the US and the government doesn’t help them !!!!!
We have states and local governments to handle local matters. This issue is a federal issue that funding is being used from cash on hand of the government. If you saying federal government should do more to help people than I would think that will be challenging to do.
In my opinion This immigration issue is being handle very poorly and the issues are becoming more sensitive. The more this issue continued the harder it becomes to fix it and immigrants will be left with uncertainty. My question is should there consequences for violating the laws even if they have legitimate reasons for doing so? What should those consequences be? You can’t have people sneaking into the country or overstaying visas or using other means to enter the country illegally. There have to be a plan to deal with this as it will become harder to provide a meaningful solution.
@Kno
Even though I disagree with the treatment of immigrants, the fact remains they have violated our country laws. They have been doing this for many years and they must been having help to do so. There is a major problem and it’s growing in numbers and highly sensitive on the border.
There should be serious discussions to deal with these problems or it gets worse. The people should demand Congress to address this matter NOW!!! This show of sending immigrants to Democratic cities is wrong and it’s not good to treat people in that fashion.
@CG Vonthe consequence should be deportatio.
@DEMONcRATS
It seems that is too late. The process will take years and cost billions to carryout. The deportation of immigrants will not stop them from presuring the goal of entering the US. I want you to be aware that depending on conditions the US maybe force to deal with immigrants as home countries could denied them entry.
They don’t look destitute. In cars, fully clothed for winter, etc. Jackets, scarves, gloves, hoodies… I even saw cell phones. LMAO! Give me a fucking break.
Treated better than seniors and homeless here.
They’re going to be out there was a while (6 months).
Longer hopefully
Every American should clearly understand what it looks like there. There IS NOT one state in America that doesn’t have homeless people in need of housing. They ARE NOT all mentally ill or junkies either.
90% of them are drug addicts and mental issues
We have an exploding homeless population that we have to deal with we should not have to add more homeless people. They are not even going to work they are just going to panhandle and fill up our already overcrowded shelters.
The current politicians across this country just took in over $16 billion. JUST IN THIS LAST MIDTERM alone.
I never want to hear the financial struggles, or what we can, and can’t afford to spend in this nation.
Nancy Pelosi has over $100 million alone. She is just one politician.They all guilty of inside trading.
We have homeless problems because the elite hoard all the land. Joe Rogan’s new Texas ranch alone is big enough to house every homeless in Texas… easily.
When they decided to come here, they had to know the risks. I’m very sorry for their plight but it’s all on their shoulders, not ours.
Exactly. If Kamela Harris cannot take care of the migrants in front of her residence, why does she expect others will take care of these migrants? We keep open border and you guys are responsible but she won’t do anythiing to stop the flow. This is hypocrisy. This is stupid too. Lack of a comprehensive good policy to address shows how clueless Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
@Patrick Kenyon The United States, land which was taken by force and murder from the natives who lived here, was built by the free labor of forced human slavery. After that it was built nearly for free by Chinese immigrants. After that it was built on the extremely cheap by immigrants from Mexico and South America. My ancestors didn’t help with that back breaking work.
@Michael Ranger The railroads were not built by slaves.
New York City was not built by slaves.
The automobile and aircraft were not invented by slaves.
Electricity was not invented by slaves.
I get it, you are the center of your world.
But you are not the center of mine.
@Patrick Kenyon The railroads were built by the nearly free labor of the Chinese immigrants I mentioned. This country uses and abuses the free or cheap labor of immigrants to do the bulk of the work and then tends to forget it. Not sure what the last part of your response means.
P.S. Maybe if the slaves weren’t, you know, slaves, they would’ve been able to invent high tech stuff, or design airplanes or automobiles. They were busy not being paid and being tortured and killed and stuff, and were not allowed to be educated in any fashion.
If only we had two ppl on charge who cared enough to protect this country
Get a life, or at least a clue.
Can you imagine having a President that took NO salary, put ALL American Citizens First, ran the country like a business instead of a party while increasing EVERYBODY’S spendable income and lifestyle, making us energy independent at a cheap price. Also increasingly making the country more safe with a stronger military, bringing back Manufacturing, and increasing the border security on a daily basis. Using his own plane, not taxpayers, which he acquired running his own successful businesses not government grants while providing thousands of American jobs. Playing golf at his own resorts at his own expense with his own money, not taxpayers. And during his FIRST hole at playing golf accomplishes more Making America Great Again then the Democrats have done in the past 100 years. Now go enjoy your trip to the gas station and grocery store this week while you’re paying your utilities. WHILE you’re out there be sure and talk to other American Citizens about how great things are now with Biden and the Democrats.
Please keep title 42 in effect and protect the rest of us Americans! It is our country we don’t deserve to be treated this badly.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
@Toenails Ah you refuse to answer my question. Typical
@Toenails definitely just turn them around and send them home where obviously they had plenty of food water and time to bang each other all day.
@Toenails just how many are you sponsoring at your home or in your community. Please post your address here so they can come directly to your home and improve your lies. So let’s close the borders. I’m tired of everyone coming to the US to hide behind our skirts rather than to fight for their OWN FREEDOM in their OWN country. We can ALL see their DICKS work. So let’s see if they have the balls to fight for their OWN Freedom at home.
I can NEVER be held RESPONSIBLE
for MY decisions.
When ALL the information
YOU told me was a LIE.
CLOSE THE BORDERS AND PROTECT US AMERICAN CITIZENS… protect our homeless and stop waisting money on illegals
That’s exactly what should happen with a non demented potato head president. Turns out biden is all of the above.
These people aren’t in fear for their lives. They are migrants who go from country to country looking for better oaying jobs. I can bet that ones who stay will never show up for their hearings. They know how to play the game. What is needed is immigration judges onsite who can hear their request and rule whether they have a legitimate claim. The ones who dont deport them back their country or back over the borders. Also, any company who hires them need to be fine or shut their business down.
None of them have a legitimate claim of asylum. Not a single one. Poverty and street crime are not grounds for asylum. Not even the UN recognizes them as legitimate asylum seekers. They would have to be fleeing persecution in Mexico, and zero of them are.
As a non American, is this a stupid question?
Why dont you secure your border?
Because Progressive – Democrat political party think it will help the world.
BECAUSE WE DONT WANNA LOOK LIKE NORTH KOREA, AND BECUASE FENCES WORK BOTH WAYS
Because democrats.
@DEMONcRATS no, not all dems.
If Kamela Harris cannot take care of the migrants in front of her residence, why does she expect others will take care of these migrants? We keep open border and you guys are responsible but she won’t do anythiing to stop the flow. This is hypocrisy. This is stupid too. Lack of a comprehensive good policy to address shows how clueless Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
We have American citizen veterans sleeping on the street. They served their country. They didn’t come here illegally asking for handouts. Why don’t you care about them?
Because us vets care for America and always will. It’s who we are.
Progressive-Democrats only want to divide and destroy.
They lost their asylum cases when they decided to pass up 4-5 other countries along the way to the border. Now it’s for economic reasons and that disqualifies them for Asylum.
⭐️ Keep shipping the migrants directly to any politician’s homes that promote open borders!! Other countries need to start caring way more for their fellow human beings because one country CANNOT sustain so many people coming in!!!!!!!! Especially when we don’t even take care of our own veterans and homeless 🌎🌎🌎 We are absolutely heading towards internal collapse of our country!!!!! Why aren’t other world leaders holding these countries accountable for their own citizens????!!!!!
We got homeless in America too CNN. A lot of them actually served this country, they’re cold hungry and in need of shelter. I don’t want to hear a pity party, about a bunch of people who’s first thing they did entering the country was break the law.
Hate it when news gets too sentimental. They think they can manipulate public’s opinion by showing so called “heart wrenching” footages and reporting with shaking voice. Back up your stance with logic and analysis and see what will make sense in the long run.
In El Paso the national guard is directing the illegal immigrants where the location is down the fence about a mile where the border patrol is letting them in.