Recent Post
- Federal prosecutors are investigating Rep.-elect George Santos’ finances
- What new transcripts on Jan. 6 may reveal about Trump’s mindset
- Woman sent video of blizzard conditions. She was later found dead in her car
- Migrants sleep on the street while awaiting Title 42 legal challenges to play out
- Tulsi Gabbard grills Santos over his admitted lies on Fox. See his response
71 comments
Poor woman, she was just trying to make it home and froze to death. She’s from Charlotte. It got super cool here too. I was walking home from the train the other day I only stay 10 minutes away and man half way there I really didn’t think I was going to make it. I was completely frozen. It’s a scary feeling. We are not used to this weather we don’t know what to do. RIP to her.
@A Proverbs31 Woman Would you have tried to walk home?
Don’t pretend that you care. Death of young people is just like late time abortion.
She was 6 minutes from home by car, who the fk would decide to stay in their car and film everything,? society is getting ridiculous she risked her life for clicks,
She should have risked walking home her body temperature would have kept her going for the 15 min walk,
@Dean Alford she didn’t know she was I danger from carbon monoxide so she was tiktoking with her sister. She was just a young lady who didn’t know any better.
@D FRESH
Stop trying to silence people, that is the definition of fascism, people have the right to talk, no matter how you feel about it, you can choose to ignore it, or correct it, you do not have the power to shut people down based on free speech
feel so sad for all that lost their lives
☭ слава великому советскому народу товарищи ☭
https://youtu.be/TBOD0k0oubs
You’ll forget about them in a few hours at the most, the next daily dose of news is on soon, new names new faces, same outcome, will your huge heart remember them all tomorrow?
@Dean Alford You are just a ray of sunshine on a gloomy day.
@Elmosweed
The sun always shines after the rain
Nah you don’t
My son and i got trapped in a blizzard many years ago in iowa when I drove into a snow bank and got the car stuck on railroad tracks. I don’t even think I had a cell phone back then so we couldn’t call anyone, but we got out of the car and then we pushed it off of the tracks, and then we walked to a farm house and asked the people for help. They didn’t even want us inside but they let us sit in their hallway by the front door and also let me call my friend with a truck to come get us. I realize it’s cold but geez people don’t just sit around you have to keep moving, walk to a house and ask someone for help. I can’t believe so many people died in this storm
@bunnylover yes the whole situation is very sad
@YT allows kids 2 see Depravity but not the truthI saw that too and he survived luckily
@YT allows kids 2 see Depravity but not the truth I also seen her god bless her she’s an angel that guy would’ve definitely died if it wasn’t for her and she’s a complete stranger to him stuff like this gives me hope on humanity she could’ve just ignored his existence and just went on with her life but she chose to do the right thing.. God bless her
You make a really good point in that if your stuck you need to seek help don’t just wait for it cause it could cost you your life
@Y A teaching about people who are different is saving lives. The idea that we should assume the worst of collective endeavors like the government we have is actually quite similar to the idea that someone should go it alone and not reach out for help at a neighbor’s.
That’s horrible and heartbreaking. It just reinforces the fact that everyone should have some kind of emergency kit in their vehicle. I keep a flashlight that doubles as a phone charger, blanket, and multi use utility tool in my trunk. You just never know. My condolences to her family, they must be absolutely devastated.
@No Name I was not aware they confirmed she died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
I would never advise a person to leave a vehicle to walk in a blizzard.
Crack a window and make sure the tailpipe is not getting covered in snow.
@Elmosweed Yes, don’t want to be wandering around blind. But there were buildings clearly visible in the video she streamed from the car so not a white out blizzard. So she could have knocked on a door no problem. There was also a stopped car or truck with lights flashing very close to her in her video so people were around. Her mom said the car was still running when she was found and that it was CM.
Survival kit. Sleeping bag. Thermos with tea, soup, small camp stove and keep windows cracked if you turn on your car.
@Dragos Voicila You can be better prepared too survive. I drove over two hours without heat in my car in white out conditions from WPG to GFAFB back in the day. I had a fur coat
@Rudolph Schmidt Only an idiot would believe that Quantum mechanics has “PROVEN” anything yet! But, by all means, go ahead and remain blissfully unaware of the many issues related to quantum mechanics, string theory, etc. Read a book….If you think you KNOW everything, that means your Stupid! … I guess you suffer from the Dunning Kruger effect; good luck with that!
She was so young, this is very sad 😔
Employers need to start having consequences for requiring/pressuring employees to come in or stay when there is severe weather since people ending up stranded many times is a result of that. If it is essential for the employees to be at the location reasonable accommodations to stay at the location or nearby should have to be made. This could start with high payouts in lawsuits but many times that doesn’t happen or is not enough. People always bemoan government regulation or interference then are always behaving ways which require it.
@Bajie Nado International corporate doesn’t think like that, they don’t have too.
@Y A Yes, they may, but is that what really happened? Wil people in corporate management suffer?
@Elmosweed Not about “race”.
@Viral Quick dinner ideas 💡 Many don’t have that option, which comes with it’s own sickness(es).
When this poor woman opened her door, I saw an apartment building. I ask this in all sincerity, does anyone know why she wasn;t able to get out of the car? Yes, I realize it was very cold, but were those occupied homes? This story is so sad, but a bit confusing in the details.
@Brian Greenlee Okay, so the worst storm of the century is coming and you forget your coat? You leave work to drive in a blizzard instead of staying? I’m sorry she died, but you can’t fix stupid. People have lost all common sense. Everyone thinks having a cell phone is going to save them. No one thinks or plans for their own well being. It’s always someone else’s fault.
@Brian Greenlee This news story said she was in communication with her family that was in North Carolina.
I walk my dog in 4 times that temperature, she should have went to the nearest building. Wind is a killer though in cold Temps, tough choice, should also have been easy to start the car for heat and turn it off now and then. does not take much to teach winter safety, allot of common sense is all you need.
@Nicholas
She was from the Carolinas. If you don’t grow up in area with bad winter weather you don’t know what you don’t know.
If she had winter gear to leave the car then maybe her phone gps could have helped her navigate on foot.😢
@Nicholas Yeah she made mistakes, and paid with her life. Her job was caregiver so, maybe we cut her some slack?
Many of us in Healthcare are not allowed to have excuses like staying home,w during bad weather.She was new to the climate, and area. And this was extreme weather. While you may scoff, on many occasions Blk people knocking on strange doors have had bad or life threatening experiences,
That may have influenced her decision, especially being from the South. Hopefully her death will educate and save others.
You’ve gotta dig a chimney for your tailpipe if you get stuck in the snow 🙁 So sad
☭ слава великому советскому народу товарищи ☭
https://youtu.be/TBOD0k0oubs
@Studio ForEver MultiMedia Arts most likely carbon monoxide killed her. she was feeling sleepy in and out. Even on the summer when you turn car engine running and windows closed, you could end up dying, you wouldn’t even notice till you pass out. I always open a gap 3-4 fingers of back windows, for air flow carbon monoxide out and fresh oxygen in.
@Mahad aka SHABEEL It sounded strange at first until the person made the comment about the tail pipe.. She may have sat in the car with the car running to keep warm, while it continued to snow until snow reached the level level of the tail pipe. Snow blocked the exhaust sending the gas back into the car without her even knowing… She probably felt sleepy then woke up on the other side… Damn man…. 😔
Thats helpful to know. Thank you
She won a Darwin Award for not doing that. A LOT of Democrats have earned that award this Christmas, “and nothing of value was lost!”
It is believed that the young woman passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning. I believe the snow got caught in the exhaust pipes from leaving the car running to stay warm. RIP sis. I understand we have to work to pay bills but they should not have allowed her to come to work in these kind of conditions anyways.
People have the CHOICE to say no to coming into work like EVERYONE else had the sense to do…
Yeah I heard her mother say on another video that they believe it was carbon monoxide poisoning… it’s jus sad to have to go through the loss of a loved one especially around the holidays😢 prayers for the family
@Kidd Rio I absolutely agree! The very worst time to lose a loved one is during the holidays. Ugh it’s terrible 😢
@Milk Thistle don’t have NOTHING to do with why the job still allow people to come to work through these conditions but ok go off
6 minutes by car isn’t that far and why didn’t she go to someone’s house for help? My condolences to her family RIP
@D Floyd And remember the black girl whose car broke down and she walked to the nearest neighborhood, knocked on someone’s door (a white man) for help, and without hesitation, shot her in the face and kil1ed her? You’re right for black Americans, we don’t have the luxury of just going up to random strangers’ homes and asking them for help. Or another one of a black woman with her two children was going to neighbor’s homes asking for help because of a storm, and no one would help them, and they died. She lived in a mostly white area.
@Duke Stallion This too. Snow gets heavy *very* quickly. If you happen to be in this situation, try to open your doors every so often, just so there’s not a massive snowbank building up around you, entombing you in the world’s least fun igloo.
@Andy Wong 6 minutes by car = 30 minutes on foot in a blizzard.
This folks is why you “never.. ever” put your safety and life for any employer. You da Boss. – Ricky Ross
Six minutes by car is a long way by foot.
If you see someone stuck in snow and see their tailpipe covered, check on them and remind them they have to keep getting out to clear the tailpipe or they will pass out and die.
☭ слава великому советскому народу товарищи ☭
https://youtu.be/TBOD0k0oubs
how so? I don’t see how that would push exhaust gas into the car. or do you just mean that it would make the motor fail?
@Semechki for Putin Yes risk of carbon monoxide poisoning which the parents say she likely died from.
If the exhaust cannot escape out, it will collect under the car and can get sucked in through air vents.
@Semechki for Putin The engine might stall but you could also get carbon monoxide poisoning. If you start to get a headache, or dizzy, that’s your first clue and you need to get out of the car and open the windows. If you let yourself fall asleep, you’ll be dead shortly their after.
That God technology is current,this is sad the young lady couldn’t think of how to escape death. My condolences to her family
We’ve gotten too used to having help through our phones everywhere we go. Always carry the things you may need to save yourself; help won’t always be a phone call away.
Hi
OMG, that poor woman, so near to her home yet dying in her car, my condolences to her family and all of the others who have died because of the terrible snow storm.
Keep blankets and candles in your car during a really cold weather.
☭ слава великому советскому народу товарищи ☭
https://youtu.be/TBOD0k0oubs
It’s always a terrible tragedy to see young people die, especially when they’re so close to a safe place. 🥺
When you start feeling sleepy it’s time to get out and make sure snow isn’t blocking your exhaust.
She probably didn’t know that.
Condolences to her family. How sad. We pray for them in their time of grief. 🕊
Condolences to all family and friends who lost a loved one in this tragic event.. May all their loved ones R.I.P 💐🙏🙏
Wow this is so heartbreaking and horrifying to hear about, I didn even know ny gets snow like this it’s crazy….I’m so sorry for the families that lost loved ones , sending my deepest condolences & sympathy to/God bless the families, loved ones, all who knew and loved they’re loved ones & friends , stay strong and everyone stay safe and God bless💔❤️🙏🏽😢