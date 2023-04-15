28 comments

    2. He is rich, he don’t care, he made his millions if not billions. You can go pound salt for all he cares.

      Reply

  12. Next challenge, instead if boos
    Try to get the audience to turn around & face the back
    If possible, turn the chairs too

    Reply

  15. Check his record as governor in Indiana- it wasn’t good . He outsourced a lot of state jobs to contractors and many lost those great benefits

    Reply

  16. You live with your decisions. He picked to assist an unhinged individual and now that he has realized it was the wrong move he’s paying for it. He should just walk away. He was VP second highest office of the land. That’s a win in my book. 🤷🏿

    Reply

  19. He has everything you’d want in a man – slimy, no backbone, no conviction, no principle, won’t stand up when needed, stood up when too late, subservience to mother, self righteous, disloyal. He had a chance in that pivotal time in history but he missed it. Now he wants to cash in and rewrite his own personality.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.