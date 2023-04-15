Mike Pence booed at NRA convention in his home state April 15, 2023 28 comments Tagged with Booed, former vice president, Former Vice President Mike Pence, Indiana, mike pence, NRA, NRA convention, pence, vice president mike pence Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Prob gets the same treatment at home.
that was not a handful of people. it had to be at least 20-30
it wasn’t a handful. lol
More like hundreds.
He deserves every bit of it!
He got the message
Pence’s political career is over.
@andrew miller Not
He is rich, he don’t care, he made his millions if not billions. You can go pound salt for all he cares.
@Alex Das LiebeHas Trump learned anything yet? 🤷🏽♀️
Did he ever have one😂
Certainly hope so
lol it was more than a handful ma’am. lol
Uniparty is not welcomed.
When you don’t represent the NRA but take the podium like you’re Charlton Heston .
so… dead.
He cried to Mother afterwards
That is well earned…
When keeping it real goes wrong
Next challenge, instead if boos
Try to get the audience to turn around & face the back
If possible, turn the chairs too
Liked him better when he didn’t speak.
Good. Traitors deserve no respect.
Check his record as governor in Indiana- it wasn’t good . He outsourced a lot of state jobs to contractors and many lost those great benefits
You live with your decisions. He picked to assist an unhinged individual and now that he has realized it was the wrong move he’s paying for it. He should just walk away. He was VP second highest office of the land. That’s a win in my book. 🤷🏿
Pence doesn’t need to be at NRA to get booed. I’m booing him from here.
Well folks… he is a traitor…. He showed that with Trump !
He has everything you’d want in a man – slimy, no backbone, no conviction, no principle, won’t stand up when needed, stood up when too late, subservience to mother, self righteous, disloyal. He had a chance in that pivotal time in history but he missed it. Now he wants to cash in and rewrite his own personality.
He’s doing much better with the maga rubes, at least nobody tried to hang him. Go Mikey!!!