    2. Assange is not a whistleblower. But should be free anyway if you ask me. Snowden is a whistleblower along with Manning. This current kid is just an incel bragging to friends.

    4. @Antares Major The us bombed north stream 2 in danish territory, if we would take international laws seriously then europe would have a reason to leave nato and declare war on the us for destroying their infrastructure. Also assange showed all the people that the us still has nuclear bombs on german soil which they always denied. Protecting these whistleblowers will lead to better relationships with your allies which at that point are very low.

  4. So Much for the old, PRP(Personal Reliability Program)….The kid will be at Club Fed when Donnise arrives….

  7. Let’s continue to vote for Biden and tell your fellow Canadians not to resort to right wing conservatism. Vote for Democratic Party. Thx. 🙏🙏🙏

  9. It’s one of those things where there is so many issues you don’t even know where to begin.
    I always go to beginning to unravel the cobweb.
    Mouthful really.
    Mousetrap ? Lol.
    If you have to trap the mouse then maybe you’ve been doing something wrong or the mouse you need to trap you should have never had to begin with.

  10. What Manning and Snowden did was heroic. They exposed criminal acts committed by the military, CiA and NSA

    1. This guy did the same thing. He exposed the US and NATO having special forces in Ukraine for one. The reason you don’t like him because it’s (d)ifferent,

  12. Should this airman have the book thrown at him and suffer the consequences. If you are convicted of Espionage you could be sentenced to life in prison or face a death sentence. Members of the military who are convicted of the crime may receive the death penalty “or such other punishment as a court-martial may direct,” according to the the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

  18. No one touches high voltage lines because we know the consequences are immediate. It’s an effective deterrent. What is not is a slap on the hand.

  19. It’s pretty clear when comparing this to the Chesea Manning case that Jack, needs a bit of lippy.

