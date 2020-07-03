Missing Fort Hood soldier’s sisters want justice | USA TODAY

Vanessa Guillen's sister: Fort Hood soldier questioned in disappearance laughed in my face.
Vanessa Guillen's sister says the fellow Fort Hood solider who killed himself after being questioned about her sister's disappearance previously "had the nerve" to "laugh in my face."
Heartbreaking! I sure hope the Army does something. I have a Niece in the U.S. Air Force. I would be Devastated too. Wow. Prayers to the family.
@Silver I guess Karen to some is any White woman. Pitiful.
seebring77 i believe he called you a Karen because your profile pic makes you look oblivious to struggle & very entitled when you comment. And yes by entitled i do mean a stereotypical White American woman. Colored people have had to live with the judgement of their appearance all the time and since the beginning of this country so it’s becoming hard not to do the same back to you now that we finally realize we can. But being called a Karen has no effect on your life except as an insult, so you’ll still never truly understand how hurt and disrespected colored people were but at least you got a taste. thanks for yalls YouTube prayers tho, everyone!
A. Smith nah but as a joke it’s funny and maybe “Karens” will understand a bit of persecution, and not be raised to be so entitled. White woman are the most protected type of people, and you’re telling me to protect them from a joke too…nah
TIME TO MOVE ON EVERYONE IS DEAD NOW…THE KILLER AND VICTIM ARE DEAD…NOTHING MORE TO DO…. 👍🤠
@seebring77 KAREN…EVERYONE IS DEAD….SMH.
PRAYERS 🙏🏼 TO MY BROWN SISTER
Soldier who serve evil despotism go to hell. Nothing you can do this time.
Color is irrelevant. We’re all one race. The human race.
Why does color matter at this time? This is an serious situation not an race situation
RIP
The military doesn’t give a crap about anyone. They could careless about their soldiers. They want to look good in the eye of the public and that’s it.
True. But it’s that way everywhere in the United States. & most victims support their oppressors out of fear. Thank you for speaking the truth. Most Americans will live their lives never having the courage to say anything. Which is why people like this woman get it.
Sadly…that is true. Not just the military though…I can speak from experience.
Well one of them has killed himself and the other one will probably say that she had to go along with the dead one so she wouldn’t die
Nobody cares.
My condolences to the family and friends of this young lady.
was it proven she dead
BLM does not care about Brown people. Period!
Doesn’t care about anyone…
The Asian & Latino political coalition doesn’t care about black people.
THEY PAINTED A MURAL?? WTF?
What’s wrong?
@Jeremy Askins So basically people don’t care about the victim and do it for attention?
@Jeremy Askins you don’t know the artist intentions. Could be genuine
you disgust me
Case closed. Army sways the sheeples away from the dumped bodies. Suckers.
Why not protest for this, smdh
Because it was a far leftist did it
Police now walking on eggshells arresting another “minority” criminal.
Black peoples!
Justice Vanessa live ♥️♥️♥️
I’m a father now and to a daughter and I feel the pain the family going thru RIP Beautiful Vanessa
Shout out Vanessa’s Squad NCO, Platoon NCO and Company Commander. The killer is dead, but…there must be consequences for the leadership. This happened on their watch!
BLM right why ain’t we protesting rn innocent till found guilty right ? Sarcasm of course
Im supporting the innocent family. Viva la revolution!
Killed by a black soldier, period.
Women need to understand they shouldn’t want to have every job a male does. If you’re Black or a non white woman or man in general you have a target on your back.