Missing Fort Hood soldier’s sisters want justice | USA TODAY

Vanessa Guillen's sister: Fort Hood soldier questioned in disappearance laughed in my face.

Vanessa Guillen's sister says the fellow Fort Hood solider who killed himself after being questioned about her sister's disappearance previously "had the nerve" to "laugh in my face."

