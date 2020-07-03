Missing Fort Hood soldier’s sisters want justice | USA TODAY

July 3, 2020

 

Vanessa Guillen's sister: Fort Hood soldier questioned in disappearance laughed in my face.
Vanessa Guillen's sister says the fellow Fort Hood solider who killed himself after being questioned about her sister's disappearance previously "had the nerve" to "laugh in my face."

39 Comments on "Missing Fort Hood soldier’s sisters want justice | USA TODAY"

  1. seebring77 | July 3, 2020 at 10:18 AM | Reply

    Heartbreaking! I sure hope the Army does something. I have a Niece in the U.S. Air Force. I would be Devastated too. Wow. Prayers to the family.

    • A. Smith | July 3, 2020 at 11:04 AM | Reply

      @Silver I guess Karen to some is any White woman. Pitiful.

    • Wilmer G | July 3, 2020 at 11:24 AM | Reply

      seebring77 i believe he called you a Karen because your profile pic makes you look oblivious to struggle & very entitled when you comment. And yes by entitled i do mean a stereotypical White American woman. Colored people have had to live with the judgement of their appearance all the time and since the beginning of this country so it’s becoming hard not to do the same back to you now that we finally realize we can. But being called a Karen has no effect on your life except as an insult, so you’ll still never truly understand how hurt and disrespected colored people were but at least you got a taste. thanks for yalls YouTube prayers tho, everyone!

    • Wilmer G | July 3, 2020 at 11:28 AM | Reply

      A. Smith nah but as a joke it’s funny and maybe “Karens” will understand a bit of persecution, and not be raised to be so entitled. White woman are the most protected type of people, and you’re telling me to protect them from a joke too…nah

    • David G. | July 3, 2020 at 11:37 AM | Reply

      TIME TO MOVE ON EVERYONE IS DEAD NOW…THE KILLER AND VICTIM ARE DEAD…NOTHING MORE TO DO…. 👍🤠

    • David G. | July 3, 2020 at 11:38 AM | Reply

      @seebring77 KAREN…EVERYONE IS DEAD….SMH.

  2. Juanita Badillo | July 3, 2020 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    PRAYERS 🙏🏼 TO MY BROWN SISTER

  3. The Zombie Whisperer | July 3, 2020 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    RIP

  4. TrickslerTV | July 3, 2020 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    The military doesn’t give a crap about anyone. They could careless about their soldiers. They want to look good in the eye of the public and that’s it.

    • Liberty Infinite | July 3, 2020 at 10:44 AM | Reply

      True. But it’s that way everywhere in the United States. & most victims support their oppressors out of fear. Thank you for speaking the truth. Most Americans will live their lives never having the courage to say anything. Which is why people like this woman get it.

    • Alessandro Gambino | July 3, 2020 at 10:53 AM | Reply

      Sadly…that is true. Not just the military though…I can speak from experience.

  5. Randy Roggenbuck | July 3, 2020 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    Well one of them has killed himself and the other one will probably say that she had to go along with the dead one so she wouldn’t die

  6. Lew Sifer | July 3, 2020 at 10:41 AM | Reply

    My condolences to the family and friends of this young lady.

  7. apepjones1 | July 3, 2020 at 10:44 AM | Reply

    BLM does not care about Brown people. Period!

  8. Jeremy Askins | July 3, 2020 at 10:46 AM | Reply

    THEY PAINTED A MURAL?? WTF?

  9. Thomas Parker | July 3, 2020 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    0:39
  10. MA63 | July 3, 2020 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    Case closed. Army sways the sheeples away from the dumped bodies. Suckers.

  11. Mr. CEO | July 3, 2020 at 12:43 PM | Reply

    Why not protest for this, smdh

  12. Lancer Majikina | July 3, 2020 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    Police now walking on eggshells arresting another “minority” criminal.

  13. Kaw Thoo Lei | July 3, 2020 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    Black peoples!

  14. maria Guadalupe | July 3, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    Justice Vanessa live ♥️♥️♥️

  15. J3RMZ AVCA | July 3, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    I’m a father now and to a daughter and I feel the pain the family going thru RIP Beautiful Vanessa

  16. Ivan Vega | July 3, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

    Shout out Vanessa’s Squad NCO, Platoon NCO and Company Commander. The killer is dead, but…there must be consequences for the leadership. This happened on their watch!

  17. Grizzly Squad | July 3, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    BLM right why ain’t we protesting rn innocent till found guilty right ? Sarcasm of course

  18. Santos Sarmiento | July 3, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    Im supporting the innocent family. Viva la revolution!

  19. Hector Cavazos | July 3, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    Killed by a black soldier, period.

  20. J. J. | July 3, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

    Women need to understand they shouldn’t want to have every job a male does. If you’re Black or a non white woman or man in general you have a target on your back.

