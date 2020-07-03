President Trump hosts “2020 Salute to America” (LIVE) | USA TODAY

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host "2020 Salute to America" event at the White House on 4th of July, or Independence Day.

Related article:

The gathering will honor veterans and the US' five service branches, and will commence with a flyover, followed by remarks by Trump, and a fireworks display over National Mall.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.