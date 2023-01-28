Recent Post
57 comments
Jesus Christ! The Academy award for most humble apologies goes too,…. Mike Pence’s writers 🤣
Please keep in mind Democrats support TRANS-KIDS 💙
@DIARRHEA XL Yes, we have compassion and empathy. Weird concepts to the right, I know.
@warpedjaffas1 Go Christmas Critters….!
Biden should write everything down and give it a whirl if he can read his own notes. 😂
@Kiss My Axe I expect his lawyers have advised him to just keep quiet and not admit responsibility – which is rarely bad advice. Pence didn’t actually do that here either – he said “Mistakes were made”, not “I made mistakes”. The implication there is that it wasn’t him that made the mistakes.
That’s Mike Pence’s way of pleading the Fifth Amendment
HE LEARNED FROM THE BEST HIS MASTER TRUMP😂😂😂
Odd thing.
“Mistakes were made…”
Is exactly what the catholic church said about its platform of non involvement during the holocaust.
Strange choice of words.
The Catholic Church also many hundreds of years later admitted Galileo was right….
**looks up throwing stones at glass houses** See Mike Pence.
what a trainwreck right? historians will be talking about this for decades.
😂That is kinda funny.
HE’S ALSO THE PICTURE DEFINITION OF A FAKE AZZ CHRISTIAN TOO😅😂🤣
Did Mikey ask for a special prosecutor for himself as he demanded for Biden?
@Gary King real insurrection was in 2016 first day you guys riot a innocent businesses everywhere and continue for 4 years EVERYWHERE!
@Brian Jones There you go, Thieves promoting thieves. Hey Brian,, how much have you donated to your gods legal fund?
@Brian Jones Not gonna happen. Cool fantasy though.
@Derek Hauser Wrong. Biden has said that mistakes were made. That being said, both Biden and Pence handled their situations the best way possible. Willful retention and intent are the key factors.
@Brian Jones guaranteed looser.
Why didn’t he say that *before* and why doesn’t he extend the cinder standing and courtesy he expects to the Biden circumstances.
BECAUSE HE’LL ALWAYS DEFEND HIS MASTER TRUMP EVEN WHEN IT KEEPS MAKING HIM LOOK LIKE THE WIMP SAID HE IS!!😂😂😂
The mistake was you Mike Pence-you did one thing right…thats it.
Pence: ‘I am running for president, so let me project and deflect for a moment to clean up my hypocrisy’.
Lol. Spot on.
@B. T. What’s up with you and grandma? Kinda dumb lol
@B. T. Yeah .. This guy is just one big apology. .
I can agree.
Now he’s saying this 😂 after what he said about President Biden
I love your post
OOOPSY😅😂🤣
While I am not a fan of Mike Pence, in this situation, I will take him at his word for this incident. I strongly suspect that there is a systemic problem with our handling of classified/sensitive material. If one were to review content found in the homes of people with regular access to sensitive material, I suspect that you would find this to be a widespread problem.
Yoy mean more like a planned set up? If the indict Trump they will have to do it to the rest. There for if they take out Trump, Pence and Mr Potato head himself with this garbage those demoRats have 2024 in the bag. Its a win for them.
there may be a systemic problem however, there is no justification for what he has done……..he IS the problem by trying to justify it as a mistake, an accident. This is about national security, no matter how small or significant. Coming clean does not change the fact that these documents have been compromised. As they say in that world, if it has been compromised, everyone knows what it is. ……… pieces of the puzzle that complete the picture, many a book has been written about these sort of events.
Obviously, there is absolutely no system in place for the proper accountability of confidential material removed from their secure repository. I imagine that shredders are working overtime in quite a few offices and residences of current and former government officials all over the U.S.
You’re not supposed to shred them on your own I think. Just call in for it to be secured and returned.
But yeah it does kind of sound off that the documents are tracked more carefully, at least around politicians. I imagine lower level employees are watched when they’re working on them, though there are still reports that they are misplaced from time to time.
Actually, proper protocol is to burn.
Pence and Biden acknowledged those documents should not have been in their possession. Trump on the other hand ….
But trump…but , trump..
@Rodger the doger first off, according to EO 13526, sections 1.3 and 3.1, the Vice President also has the authority to declassify. Secondly, neither Biden nor Pence are claiming they declassified anything. Lastly, under the PRA, 44 USC 2201 and 2202, even if Trump had declassified those documents, they belong to the public, not TFG
@Rodger the doger Whether the documents were classified (they were) isn’t the issue. He obstructed justice by refusing to return them, for more than a year. He then signed a sworn deposition saying they’d all been returned – more were then found.
Deliberately concealing government records is a crime in itself, regardless of their classification status. Obstruction of justice is a crime too, and a serious one.
Also, yes, vice presidents have had the power to declassify since George W. Bush made an executive order to that effect.
@Rodger the doger that true vice president can declassify stuff
@Rodger the doger True, he can declassify with his mind and wand.
Pence always sounds like he’s confessing to something without admitting or acknowledging anything…So Help Him God!🥺
What do you expect from a hypocrite like pence? Because he had a presidential ambition he thinks he should be treated differently from Joe Biden.
At least he didn’t go with the Ridiculous
Stand that FBI Planted those Files in
his House. 🤣🤣
The fact that he’s lesser of 2 evils doesn’t mean he’s not.
1:55 Mike Pence: “Mistakes were made…”
From Wikipedia’s entry on the Non-apology apology: The expression “mistakes were made” is commonly used as a rhetorical device, whereby a speaker acknowledges a situation was handled poorly or inappropriately but seeks to evade any direct admission or accusation of responsibility by using the passive voice. The acknowledgement of “mistakes” is framed in an abstract sense with no direct reference to who made the mistakes. An active voice construction would be along the lines of “I made mistakes” or “John Doe made mistakes.” The speaker neither accepts personal responsibility nor accuses anyone else. The word “mistakes” also does not imply intent.
Thank you for pointing that out. Politicians are great at using active voice when defending themselves (“I did not make mistakes”) or accusing others of something (“That guy made mistakes”). Not so much when admitting or apologizing.
Yes, that passive voice speaks volumes, and you’ve explained it so well.
“Mistakes Were Made”
Pence can make that his 2024 campaign slogan.😂
It was no mistake when they chose to take the files, and bring them home! It was intentional 🤣👍
“Mistakes were made” is an expression that is commonly used as a rhetorical device, whereby a speaker acknowledges that a situation was handled poorly or inappropriately but seeks to evade any direct admission or accusation of responsibility by not specifying the person who made the mistakes, nor any specific act that was a mistake.
Source: wikipedia
A friend and I were chatting today about this. She had found an important tax document misfiled with her health insurance file. I had to laugh because yesterday I found an earthquake insurance policy filed with my dog’s rabies vaccination certificate. We do our own filing. We made mistakes. Life is like that.
“We always took great care in handling our nation’s secrets.” The evidence says otherwise.