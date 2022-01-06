Most Covid Cases Ever | Pests Overrun Health Service | TVJ Midday News – Jan 6 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
20 comments
Time for the government to do some real work re covid and cut the whole PR campaign. They are just marketers.
The variant is much milder. Tell the people instead of driving fear.
No need to move the clinic just refurbished it. Not everyone can go far out.🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
But look at those schools though. The students are well spaced and the rooms are large and airy. The classrooms in our schools are like sardine tins with the students sitting almost shoulder to shoulder. Ventilation is sometimes not good either.
And in Chicago schools are now closed because of omicron… you missed that one or you choose to not mention this.
Why Jamaica have to wait till things get put hand to do this. My God it’s time for a better life for our people.
NO EVIL WILL BE ALLOWED TO BEFALL YOU
PSALM 91:3
THE LORD WILL KEEP YOU SAFE FROM SECRET TRAPS AND DEADLY DISEASES.
GOD WILL SAVE YOU FROM HIDDEN DANGERS AND FROM DEADLY DISEASES.
GOD WILL GET RID OF SICKNESS
PSALM 118:17
I SHALL NOT DIE, BUT LIVE, AND DECLARE THE WORKS OF THE LORD.
WE WANT TO LIVE NOT DIE!! LORD HAVE MERCY!
ISAIAH 54:17
NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST YOU SHALL PROSPER.
NO TOOL THAT IS MADE TO FIGHT AGAINST YOU WILL DO WELL.
[ REFUTE EVERY ACCUSATION AGAINST YOU; REFUTE EVERY TONGUE THAT RISES AGAINST YOU IN JUDGMENT]
A NEW POWER IS IN OPERATION.
LIKE A STRONG WIND, HAS MAGNIFICENTLY CLEARED THE AIR.
NO ONE ON EARTH CAN DO ANYTHING TO HARM ME.
NOTHING ON THIS HURT CAN HURT ME.
Back home in Jamaica we need a new education minister
PSALM 27:2
WHEN EVIL PEOPLE ATTACK ME AND TRY TO KILL ME THEY STUMBLE AND FALL.