Mother-Daughter Love, Alaine & Myrna Laughton: TVJ Smile Jamaica – February 12 2021

TOPICS:
Mother-Daughter Love, Alaine & Myrna Laughton: TVJ Smile Jamaica - February 12 2021 1

February 14, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjsmilejamaica

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

20 Comments on "Mother-Daughter Love, Alaine & Myrna Laughton: TVJ Smile Jamaica – February 12 2021"

  1. Steago 876 | February 13, 2021 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    Alaine still look young

  2. Gud INTENSHAN | February 13, 2021 at 9:39 AM | Reply

    Great vibz

  3. Karen Austin | February 13, 2021 at 9:45 AM | Reply

    Amen Amen Amen can a woman tender care seiz towards the child she bears .

  4. Karen Austin | February 13, 2021 at 9:55 AM | Reply

    She looked like her Mother.

  5. Lorna Laing | February 13, 2021 at 10:27 AM | Reply

    Mama & me…
    💝💝💝💝💝

  6. Cynthia Winter | February 13, 2021 at 10:30 AM | Reply

    I love that bond 💛 💓

  7. Aneita Gayle | February 13, 2021 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    Alaine i love your vibes towards your mom keep it up plenty respect to both.

  8. Triena Brown | February 13, 2021 at 10:35 AM | Reply

    Keep it up guys

  9. Gregory hamilton | February 13, 2021 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    👍👍👍

  10. Gavin Orlando peddie | February 13, 2021 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    Awesome …lovely mom and daughter relationship

  11. Marvile Mc | February 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    love the relationship wish some more mother’s nd daughter would have this bond

  12. lisa keekee Ferguson | February 13, 2021 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    👭

  13. Marita Brooks | February 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Mi love this🤣

  14. Vetmadre Fit | February 13, 2021 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    Mama and me !! Yeah … blessings guys ❤️

  15. Carmen Hill | February 13, 2021 at 2:06 PM | Reply

    Mother i love the way you love your child god bless you lot,s of happness

  16. Carmen Hill | February 13, 2021 at 2:09 PM | Reply

    Alaine i love the way you love your mon god bless

  17. Derrick Braithwaite-Mais | February 13, 2021 at 2:32 PM | Reply

    ❤️❤️❤️

  18. J P | February 13, 2021 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    This is just Beautiful total example of what a mother and daughter should be.

  19. Darnell james | February 13, 2021 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    DWL OMG

  20. Kathleen Heywood | February 14, 2021 at 12:47 AM | Reply

    I love this that’s the way mother and daughter should live, children and parents in a whole, so sweet to see them together l hope this example will help not only mothers and daughters but parents to bond with their children we need them as much as they need us,girl you are bless,nuff blessings to you both.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.