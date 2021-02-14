Trump impeachment trial vote acquits him in historic second impeachment proceeding | USA TODAY

In historic vote, Senate acquits Trump. Again.

The Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump a second time after a historic impeachment trial where House managers painted him as a lingering threat after his supporters rioted at the Capitol, an argument that failed to convince enough Senate Republicans to convict. The 57-43 vote of the Senate to convict Trump falls short of the two-thirds majority required for conviction.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.