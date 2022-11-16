Recent Post
- ‘Wildly incorrect’: Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump’s 2024 announcement
- Watch Donald Trump announce his 2024 candidacy
- Ex-NATO ambassador reveals the ‘worst thing’ NATO can do right now
- Hear what GOP campaign strategist said about Kari Lake after projected loss
- ‘Mr. President, don’t run again’: Conservative pundits react to Trump’s ‘special announcement’
73 comments
A red swamp can’t make waves.
Correction. A red toxic swamp
A red puddle, some sewage that bubbled up from hell.
@miapdx You take that back. It’s unfair to compare Hell to that horrid cesspool of deplorable depravity. Hell is _wonderful_ next to the Trump Administration.
That’s why California,Chicago and New York are in bad shape because dems do such a great job 🥴🥴you people are so out of touch with reality 😂
This is because you very successfully rigg it from happening. ‘Congratulation’ !!
Oh god, he’ll cry again when he loses and scream fraud.
@Pat Colin better than having dementia
@Prxovoke sorry about that, but you can still have a nice life 👊🏼
@Prxovoke Unless you know what dementia is…maybe you should shut up.
It’s not a joke, my mom suffered through dementia….trump has all the signs.
@Norseman Very deft.🙂
Hahah fraud,, that’s is all you can say ,, your so blinded cants see because you loved the Devil more ,, Biden , Pelosi, Kamala served the Devil himself.
Accountability for all his frauds.
Too many voters gave it a red wave goodbye with an extended middle finger.
Link to the Clip :They finally released this
https://youtu.be/2EXjRrTzTgQ
Yet the GOP on track to win the popular vote. Special thanks to the great performance in NY and FL
”It is not about one person.” -Cult of personality, AKA the GOP.
Link to the Clip :They finally released this
https://youtu.be/2EXjRrTzTgQ .
Exactly
This is what my Japanese mother-in-law said about Trump:
“He’s like a little boy!”
I always say, there’s no manhood in him. Just none.
You quote your mother-in-law? 😂 Man card revoked.
I can hear it already. He is going to announce and only complain on what he thinks is wrong with the country. He will not have any policy or even talk about policy.
@So Believer yes he is a good one who believes in right from wrong
@Chris W So what’s the Republican plan for combatting inflation?
So… same as always in his case?
His own cabinet members said he was the least intelligent person in the room, and needed things explained over and over. People should at least listen to that info.
He listened to an ex-con who makes pillows for health advice on COVID…. and then repeated such bad advice to the nation. Hmmm….
But his actions are as you say – all he does is put others down and take credit for things he didn’t do. Too many politicians do, like Gore claiming he “invented” the Internet (LOL). But Trump claimed to NOT be a politician and yet seems the worst one of all.
@Chris W except for stealing nuclear and national security documents.
@David Stewart blame Biden. That seems to be working well for them.
Love to see how everyone is turning against him!! Good time to see who your friends are!! 😂😂😂😂😂
What’s wrong with DeSantis, he’s 80% Trump minus the baggage and buffoonery. Stop trying to poke democrats in the eye, it’s time for Trump to go away.
Trump was a good President. Your Democrat President has completely destroyed the world. Things were stable under Trump.
@Peter Frank no, have some respect for Trump. MAGA2024
@Law Traf Nah I’m good. I am not one to join a stupid cult.
@cof. So you support the communist democrats🤢
This is hilarious 🤣🤣🤣…but the problem they have is that the narcissist will try to destroy the ship instead of going down with it. They’re getting just what the deserve.
Yes he will tell EVERYBODY’S secrets just for revenge. He only likes loyalty and hates disloyal people which right now is pretty much everybody in his mind. It will be very fun to watch.
Crazy part is Lindsey Graham predicted it. 😂😂😂
Why are you NPCs hating when Biden is destroying the world? Things were peaceful and stable under President Trump.
It’s a pleasure yo watch.
I love how they talk at him like he’s not a psychopath and as tho he will actually listen.
You have been listening and believing too much CNN
In the famous words of Hunter S Thompson; “buy the ticket, take the ride”
His supporters are so late to realize how selfish that man is. Just a shame we had to deal with all we have dealt with ever since he lost the election. If only they woke up sooner!
His supporters are angry whites
He’s way better than a brain dead elder that doesn’t even know what he’s saying. When will YOU wake up and realized biden isnt really in charge
@Branch so who is?
@GreenEyedBandit707 that’s the problem, we don’t know. Most likely the democrats
He definitely going to try to run again. His ego won’t allow anything different
Prison is normal Justice for Coup in many countries . USA Got a thunami chok because your worst enemy was White and ex President . USA looks like a country who try to survive a violent marriage But the violent husband a outside the Window 24/7 and the police like him .
Candace Owen imparting that particular wisdom is the height of irony.
@N O Oh but she DID experience racism and filed a lawsuit through the NAACP and WON that suit in 2007. Her family was paid 37,500 but now she says that the NAACP is one of the worst groups for black people. She has no soul whatsoever.
Lots of no-context clips here. Candace said that because Trump disrespected her to her face. Can’t depend on CNN for anything but half truths, which may as well be lies.
@Chris Garret If his lips are moving, guaranteed he’s lying.
@Claudiu Prodana get a life
Question for pdf file atheists: What is the great reset?
Ingraham is saying what Rupert Murdoch tells her to say.
And all msm repeats propaganda they are told to say and ignore what they are told to.
And you’re saying what your mom yelled down to you in your basement apartment, right?
@ChaoticMess Exactly. Republican talking heads keep saying “show me the persons who voted against us” and I keep pointing at me, saying “I used to vote for you, but won’t now”. And then they call people RINO and think that somehow having people leave their party makes it more likely they will win? Basic flawed math.
@fanatamon if you thought that, then theoretically you’d be thinking on the same mental level as the Potato that said it. 😔
So what else is new!?!! That’s why you’re all sheep 🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐓🐑🐓
I think it would be entertaining to have Trump, Pence and Desantis in a primary.😂
And Youngkin, since Trump thinks he’s Chinese.
And that’s the problem, we’ve had enough entertainment in the WH. DeSantis is 80% Trump minus the baggage and buffoonery. I need a BORING decision maker in the WH! If you want entertainment go watch some of those WOKE Hollywood movies! 🤬
Fingers crossed he runs. Please don’t deprive me of that train wreck! These pundits are so disgusting. None of them have even an ounce of integrity.
The only train wreck is Biden and his administration. As soon as he was elected the world imploded. Things were peaceful and stable under Trump.
I laughed so hard. I said I pray he runs so we can all run to the polls and make Donald Trump a loser again again. 🤣
You may be disappointed guys. He may be in jail in not too distant future
These people, right wing media and right wing politicians can live with themselves regardless of how low they sink. That’s their secret weapon.
You can thank destructive Democrats for the mess the world is in today. War in Ukraine, rising inflation and out of control gas prices will be Joe Bidet’s legacy.
he has to run. not just for the donations but to hopefully avoid legal troubles.
“All things done in hate and anger shall fail miserably!”
Good to hear. He is a white supremacist who hates immigrants and people of color..