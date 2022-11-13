29 comments

  4. I can’t even imagine the terror. Condolences to all those who lost loved ones💞 may those injured heal quickly💫

    2. Interestingly, as a Turk, even in this case, I see the difference between European and American. While the European targeted the religion of the Turkish society in this explosion, the Americans expressed their pain and sadness to us from the explosion, I think, even this example shows that Europeans are quite stupid compared to the Americans, and I thank you for this comment.😃

    3. @BatSelMel There are idiots in every continent and country spewing hate and prejudice against people and religions and it really doesn’t matter which religion the people that got hurt and died have and most likely not all the people that got hurt and died in the explosion are muslims and even if they are they are humans like the rest of us. You shouldn’t judge anyone by their religion there are good and bad people in every religion, that doesn’t have anything to do with religion.

  5. Not sure why, but my immediate thought was of a pressure cooker bomb, similar to that in the Boston Marathon.

  6. Most likely another terror attack on civil society, hoping for a speedy recovery of all those that were injured. Rest In Peace to those who were lost.

  7. I dnt understand why anyone goes after common people they dnt even know. It accomplishes nothing. It won’t change anything they truly want to change anyway. What’s the point ?

  8. There’s no justification for targeting civilians, it’s a monstrous act. My heart goes out to the families affected.

  11. So sad. May they rest in peace. My heart goes to the injured, families and relatives of those unfortunate to have been murdered.

  13. A deadly attack has bringed a deadly explosion with my condolences……. Thank you. İt was very very important for me.

  17. Condolences ,patience and healing( what i think was a giant told me it was once Constantinople)((I know too soon ))

  18. I have a terrible feeling it’s actually terrorism, my condolences, my prayers, my respect for the people of Turkey ✝️🙏💔😢🤕

  20. Our hearts go to those who lost their lives and those hurt from the blast..we hope those responsible will be arrested soon

