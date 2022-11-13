Recent Post
29 comments
My condolences to the family members who lost their lives ones in the explosion tragedy
Yup sure makes a difference did it make you feel like you made a difference 🤣
It might be helpful go add Istanbul/Turkey to the title. You don’t wanna alarm people not tied to that region.
My condolences to people who lost their lives. 🇺🇲❤️🇹🇷
Thanks Istanbul❤New York
I can’t even imagine the terror. Condolences to all those who lost loved ones💞 may those injured heal quickly💫
They can’t see this comment.
Interestingly, as a Turk, even in this case, I see the difference between European and American. While the European targeted the religion of the Turkish society in this explosion, the Americans expressed their pain and sadness to us from the explosion, I think, even this example shows that Europeans are quite stupid compared to the Americans, and I thank you for this comment.😃
@BatSelMel There are idiots in every continent and country spewing hate and prejudice against people and religions and it really doesn’t matter which religion the people that got hurt and died have and most likely not all the people that got hurt and died in the explosion are muslims and even if they are they are humans like the rest of us. You shouldn’t judge anyone by their religion there are good and bad people in every religion, that doesn’t have anything to do with religion.
@BatSelMel USA almost certainly behind this
Not sure why, but my immediate thought was of a pressure cooker bomb, similar to that in the Boston Marathon.
Most likely another terror attack on civil society, hoping for a speedy recovery of all those that were injured. Rest In Peace to those who were lost.
I dnt understand why anyone goes after common people they dnt even know. It accomplishes nothing. It won’t change anything they truly want to change anyway. What’s the point ?
There’s no justification for targeting civilians, it’s a monstrous act. My heart goes out to the families affected.
Turkey’s aggression in Kurdistan targets civilians
Terrorists don’t really understand the concept.
Police in America target blacks every day
RIP innocent souls
Prayers to those who lost their lives during the terror attack
So sad. May they rest in peace. My heart goes to the injured, families and relatives of those unfortunate to have been murdered.
Condolences to family and friends R.I.P. 🙏🙏 and praying for a speedy recovery for the injured ❤
A deadly attack has bringed a deadly explosion with my condolences……. Thank you. İt was very very important for me.
” explosion in middle of city” and how many cities are in the world? Talking about click bait!
Years ago this would of not even been mentioned since it’s just Turkey.
Outrageous to target civilians. 💔😞
Condolences ,patience and healing( what i think was a giant told me it was once Constantinople)((I know too soon ))
I have a terrible feeling it’s actually terrorism, my condolences, my prayers, my respect for the people of Turkey ✝️🙏💔😢🤕
Omg this is terrible. 😞 Prayers to the families of the victims in Turkey and everyone affected 🙏
Our hearts go to those who lost their lives and those hurt from the blast..we hope those responsible will be arrested soon