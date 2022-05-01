Recent Post
My condolences to the family, rip 🙏🏾💔
She seems like she actually just loved people.
My Condolences tool and RIP Naomi .
Condolences to the family. Gone but not forgotten
Agreed .
R.I.P Naomi. 🙏🏼Thank you for your beautiful voice both on stage and off and for breaking the silence to bring awareness on the devastating affects of depression. Your strength has helped many. 🌺
@grant smythe what you said is absolutely true !
@kristine0 44 is young. As for losing her looks, with the help of skilled makeup artists she may have still been photogenic but whether man or woman, you just aren’t as good-looking in your mid 70s as you are in your 40s. But I don’t argue about it. There’s too much hostility online as it is. I don’t want to add to it. Peace.
@kristine0 As for your depression, I can sympathize with you. I’m almost 70 and have outgrown it, thank goodness. I took every pill for depression there was from the 80s through about 2000. One after another.
My depression was learned behavior but I didn’t know it. My mother’s father died of cancer on Christmas day of 1944. She was 11. She never got over the ensuing depression over his death and I learned to have the depression from her though neither of us had any idea of the family dynamic. I began to outgrow it in my late 40s. So, as far as my life is concerned, about the time I’ve learned how to live it’ll soon be time to die. But it’s OK, at least for me. Life is a gift. Just do the best you can and don’t crucify yourself over what should have or might have been. Read good books, listen to good music, be good to other people and love those who’ve been given to you.
I have no idea what’s going on with you but I wish you well.
My depression is under control. Thank God medication worked for me. I can’t imagine being like Naomi, and having medication resistant depression. I hope you’re well as well.
@kristine0 I am well, thank you and I wish you well and a long, healthy, loving, satisfying life. Peace to you and yours.
It’s such a sad loss to the Country and Western Music Universe, and a quote that she said: It’s not how many breaths you take, it’s how many times your breath is taken away. Prayers to the family and friends, I grew up listening to them and it is a sad sad loss.😢🙏
This was a truly tragic Loss , And we are all shocked by her passing.
Sorry to hear this. She had such a sweet voice. I loved to hear her sing. Will be listening to a lot of Judd’s this weekend. Rest In Peace.
She was a Mother and Inspiration to all of us and will be Truly missed. RIP Naomi
I don’t know if you’ll ever read this, but to the friends and family of Naomi I’m very sorry for your loss. Please speak of her often and when some time has passed allow yourselves to be comforted by all the praise and prayers we’ll continue to send.
We are all shocked and saddened By this loss . My condolences to the family . RIP Naomi .
No, they’ll never read this.
Rest In Peace to a talented woman with a big heart. My condolences to her family
My condolences to the family, Rest In Peace Naomi .
@Sean Hardman 🙏👍🏻
@batgurrl Thanks
Winona and Naomi two beautiful country music singers. Alot of wonderful songs in their careers. RIP beautiful woman.
@Bill Robbins 👍🏻
Rest in Peace Sweet Naomi Judd. So much wisdom came from your experiences in life and the love for family and enjoyment of each and every day you lived. You will be dearly missed. God rest her soul.
Godspeed to you Naomi and thank you for sharing joy with us through the years.
I’m right there with you in this black depression… I know what it is to pray God help me take a shower today everyday for a couple of weeks and so much more… I’m so sorry for your suffering.
My prayers to your Beautiful Family. 🎼🖤
Naomi defines “a woman full of grace”…RIP dear soul.
She seemed beautiful inside and out. Lovely.
Such a Talented & Driven Person – She is a Blessing in My Life – She Personifies Grace – My thoughts go to her family & friends
“It’s not about how many breaths you take, it’s how many moments take your breath away” I’m going to remember that.
I’m not a big country music person, but I remember the Judds, remember when she got her illness, and remember that I liked a few of their songs. Glad to see she lived a long life after her illness.
She was a very Valiant woman Great Entertainer and she will be missed by all of us . Her memory will live forever .
Look. Truth. ^^^
Condolences to the Judd family and All who loves Naomi! Thank you for sharing your beautiful music.
I agree , RIP Naomi .
Yes, mental illness is very real and can happen to anyone. This woman fought a valiant battle from being abused as a very young child, that haunted her, her whole life. Great advocate, mother, songwriter, wife.
As a survivor of mental illness my heart goes out to her. Objectively there is a lot in the world to be anxious and depressed about. Definitely being abused at a young age can set you on a long term path of mental illness. Why? Its practical. After the abusive events and the pain that followed. She would be more sensitive to the things in the world that are wrong. Then naturally understanding the reality of this can lead to anxiety and depression. Many soldiers are diagnosed with PTSD. They have seen the horrors of war. Many of us haven’t. So we don’t suffer that reality. Watching a war on CNN doesn’t count.
@Judd Pearson well I’m in the same boat she was in ….I understand why she did what she did !
@Judd Pearson Yes. Well said…it’s practical and logical. Some people are born with depression.
I’m beyond Heartbroken to learn about the passing of the legendary Naomi Judd My hearts go out to her husband Larry, daughters Wynonna and Ashley, and legions of fans around the world. R.I.P NAOMI JUDD
RIP Queen Judd 💔
🥀🕊
Rest in peace Naomi. You will be greatly missed 😢 😔 💔. A great Country Singer gone too soon. You were a beautiful person ❤ with the voice that could soothe angels. My sincere condolences to your entire family.
Naomi Judd Gone But Never Ever Forgotten . Her legend Will live In Our heats and memories forever . RIP Naomi Judd .
To Ashley and Wynonna I am so sorry for your tragic Loss , I can’t imagine what you all are going through. You are never alone. I know what its like losing those you love .
My heart breaks for this family. Their tragic loss is yet another beautiful individual lost to a disease we are still struggling to understand and effectively treat. Being individuals, treatments and therapies vary widely from one individual to the next. Depression and/or anxiety can afflict any of us, at any time in our lives. It’s vital to speak with your doctor or therapist if you are feeling depressed or are experiencing more anxiety than usual. The sooner you begin a treatment plan, the better your quality of life will be. And no, there is no single medication, therapy, or a combination of the two that works for everyone. While there is no cure, there are many treatment options available. Finding the right treatment for you is well worth the time and effort. It just might save your life. If you are struggling to find the right mediation and/or therapy keep fighting until you do find the right treatment. As we age we medications do always work the same for us. Thereforeit may be necessaryto adjustyour medications. Again, do not give up your treatment. Take life one day at a time. You will be successful. Sadly stigma still plagues the word depression. And the word anxiety does not get enough credit for seriously impacting people’s lives.
In December 2020 I experienced my first panic attack. My mother had suffered from panic attacks for as long as I can remember. Regrettably I did not take her attacks as seriously as they deserve. Calling anxiety attacks “panic attacks” does not due the attacks justice. My experiences are sheer terror. Terror which last hours, days, and on one occasion an entire week. They can be so terrifying just the thought of having a terror attack can set one off. This fear of an attack can prevent me from watching certain programs, shows, and movies for fear of an adrenaline rush causing my heart rate to increase… again setting off a terror attack. These attacks can be life crippling. So we take medicine to calm down. If we become too calm we are unable to properly care for ourselves and take care of tasks, chores, work, and other commitments. When this happens someone prone to depression might see everything piling up and believe they are a failure and become overcome with depression and more anxiety at the overwhelming pile of work they were unable to do while in the throws of a terror attack. The perception of those who’ve never experienced depression and/or extreme anxiety – terror…ahem panic attacks is the afflicted individual is lazy, attention seeking, or otherwise trying to excuse themselves. The fact is mental health diseases and disorders are very real and as is the case once again, tragically, deadly.
Because mental health disease and disorders do not present visual symptoms, those who’ve not experienced or been impacted by mental health disease and disorders, including ones own primary provider, struggle to comprehend and assess the degree one is afflicted. Meaning the ignorant are not intentionally ignorant. They simply do not have experiences of their own to compare to. While I never laughed or rolled my eyes at my mother, I did not take her affliction seriously. Infact I remember being impatient with her a time or two. It wasn’t until I began having my own terror attacks that I truly understood the hell she had been going through. When I was 9 the state threatened to put my sister and I in foster care in order for my mother to receive care at a mental health hospital. The stigma of being label a patient at one of the hospitals pushed my mother away from seeking any care for over two decades. You know the stigma is bad when her first response was regarding people finding out about the hospital, rather than losing her children. She refused, and instead treated her mental health crisis by self medicating with drugs and alcohol. Okay…. Now I am rambling about me. My point is do not wait to seek help, do not self medicate, try not to judge others so harshly because you do not know what they’re going through at any particular moment, and lastly be open about your mental health struggles. The more we are open the less stigma is allowed to hover over us.
Cheers!
She fought hard for a long time.
She was successful and her children too.
She is at peace and has left a great legacy.RIP
@Sugar Xyler the blue eyed Cherokee Unfortunately medications and therapies need adjustments until symptoms are minimized. Likewise as we age medications need adjusting, new medications added, or swapped with another. It’s only in the last two years that antidepressant add-on medications have come to the market. Not just one, because as stated because we as individuals do not respond the same way. Sadly, a large percentage of those suffering with depression and/or anxiety do not seek adjustments to their medication(s) and/or therapy. Others simply give up trying other medicines. It is true for many it takes time to find what works for them. It took me over two years before we found the right mediation and the correct dosage. As tragic as it is far too many fail to seek help for reasons only they can explain. Stigma is the number one factor most refuse to admit or accept help.
So while “all celebrities”, as you claim, who took their own lives may have been on some form antidepressants, it’s likely they did not find an effective treatment at the time they died. The number of patients being helped with effective treatment far outweigh those who have not found what works for them. If we were to not seek treatment, as it appears you’re suggesting, suicide rates, substance abuse (self medicating), and the physical and mental abuse would affect loved ones of those suffering depression and/or anxiety would skyrocket, numbering in the tens of millions each year.
What a beauty Naomi was outwardly, inwardly and vocally!! I’m so sorry for all of her suffering and hope now that her rest is peaceful!💕🙏🏻💕