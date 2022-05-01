Recent Post
71 comments
I can’t explain why… it’s just a gut feeling…but I get a ‘warning’ feeling about this man.
Your feeling is right ..******BEWARE****
Always trust your gut.
He doesn’t seem human, his words are not thoughts they’re a script. Anything else he claims to not know about.
He pretends to be a gentle and caring man with a soothing voice to hide his pure evil.
This guy just exudes creeper vibe.
Snake
He’s voice alone is creepy a/f!!
@Mike Hunt Hahaha, Scary Poppins. That’s a good one.
Not so sure about that but trump sure did. trump wanted to date his own daughter.
A “small, working group within the department of Homeland Security”. That sounds like something we should all be afraid of.
@psycobleach46 tullis of course it is.
@J Nagarya not a smear. she is a proven liar.
@mark johnson of course what is??
Doublespeak. That’s all he had. This sounded just like 1984.
I was waiting for her to throw the paper with her question in it into a flaming memory hole.
It’s our job to safeguard free speech, not a government agency. This is insane.
@Missouri Valley Arms I have an education in law — you do not. I’ll AGAIN QUOTE DIRECTLY from the First Amendment:
“Congress shall make no law . . . abridging . . . the right of the people PEACEABLY to assemble”.
Thus VIOLENT assembly is PROHIBITED BY LAW, beginning with the Constitution itself, and including the First Amendment. This too is in the Constitution — ALL of which is in effect ALL THE TIME:
“Art. I., S. 8., C. 15. The CONGRESS shall have Power To provide for calling forth the [well-regulated] Militia to execute [ENFORCE] the Laws of the Union, SUPPRESS INSURRECTIONS, and repel Invasions.”
Yes: Congress PROVIDES by enacting STATUTES that implement Constitutional provisions. And the Executive branch ENFORCES those statutes.
This is ALSO in the Constitution:
“Art. I., S. 8., C. 16. The CONGRESS shall have Power To provide for organizing, ARMING, and disciplining, the [well-regulated] Militia . . . reserving to the States respectively the Appointment of the Officers, and the Authority of training the [well-regulated] Militia according to the discipline prescribed BY CONGRESS.”
That “discipline,” which REGULATES, is in the form of STATUTES called “Militia Acts”.
And every STATE constitution has equivalent provisions, ALSO implemented by means of STATUTES.
If you want ME to “read the definition of insurrection,” then it is YUR REPONSIBILITY to provide it. But as is typical of crackpot law-illiterates, you fail to be RESPONSIBILE, so I’ll do it for you:
“INSURRECTION a violent uprising of part or all of the people against the gov’t or other authority.” “Law Dictionary, Second Edition,” Gifis, at 239.
In sum: to “take up arms” against the gov’t is INSURRECTION.
Further, the “Declaration of Independence,” which has never been law, which applied EXCLUSIVELY to ENGLAND, and which you have never READ, includes a list of grievances against — BY NAME — King George III of England. These two are directly on point as concerns the Founders’ view — and your FALSE OPPOSITION to their view — and which became provisions in both US and state constitutions:
“He has kept among us, in Times of Peace, Standing Armies, without the consent of our Legislatures.”
“He has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil Power.”
ALL state constitutions include a Militia Clause that includes those two provisions; this one is from the Massachusetts-Bay constitution, ratified in 1780:
“XVII. The people have a right to keep and bear arms [which arms were all along stored in gov’t armories] for the common defence. And as, in time of peace, [standing] armies are dangerous to liberty, they ought not to be maintained without the consent of the Legislature; and the miliary power [which includes well-regulated militia] shall always be held in an exact subordination to the Civil authority, and be governed by it.”
The latter is the Founders’ view, which as I show above became part of the US Constitution, and immediately above state constitutions, which directly refutes your law-illiterate OPPOSITION to the Constitution itself. There is NO “right” to “take up arms” against the gov’t, which gov’t is BY DEFINITION RULE OF LAW.
“A system of LAWS, and not of men.” — John Adams.
“Justice and the Rule of Law are to be ABOVE politics.” — John Adams.
Last but not least:
How many gov’ts did the Founders “attack” and “overthrow”?
ZERO.
Because the colony gov’ts were all along under the control of the Founders.
@J Nagarya You need to get your money back.
The government DOES safeguard free speech. WTF are you talking about?
Safe guard free speech by dictating what’s free to say? Sounds like a first amendment work around to me.
@k333rl Yeah — all them their pesky FACTS that you want to avoid in order to persist in spewing bullshit that those very facts REFUTE.
@J Nagarya which facts are you talking about? You’ve still yet to answer any of my questions and continue to dance around the issues without actually saying anything. You are a true democrat.
@k333rl Personally no. However, I would leave it to the parent’s discretion.
Surely NSA doesn’t unconstitutionally “monitor Americans” (and provide DHS with that material whenever they want it).
They get mad if you call them surely.
Fine with me. Arrest me so I can get a hefty settlement based on my right to for illegal practices against my free speech
Of course not, the US government would never engage in unconstitutional acts.
This guy needs to go and the people who hold his same viewpoints, need to go. how disrespectful to hold that position and say those things.
I CANT BELIEVE she actually asked him the “what if it was Trump” question! Its normal on Fox, but I never thought I would hear it on CNN. But I’m not surprised at all that Mayorkas deflected the question.
Yes. Good for her. God bless her.
He completely avoided the question for obvious reasons
This is how safety and security breaks down, even in a country like ours, when people like him are put in charge and then we just “watch”him speak non sense. The damage this man is causing to our country is unprecedented. He is your typical life long unaccountable government bureaucrat who’s inability to deliver results goes unchecked by a biased press court.
@Francisco Arroyo Ok looks like we’re on the same page.Bringing Trump up is not irrelevant when you compare his 1st 3 years before Pandemic compared to how Disastrous things are now.
@John r Walker 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣best laugh I’ve had all day
@Jay Tuff You talking about the Facts i gave or this current Administration?Emoji’s are not Facts J.Tuff Watch out you have one leg hanging on to the Far Left Cliff.You’re about to fall.
The problem with a free speech board is that the board defines what is free speech.
@Matt T Don’t you mean Southern White Democrats?
Good try though. Lol
@Matt T Welcome Comrade to your new YouTube account! Lol
@Lodge Forte you do realize you’re sending weapons to neo nazis right? What happened when the Russians left afghanistan after we armed the mujahideen? Didn’t go very well.
@DXR information is censored for safety… his safety
The fact that there’s 250,000 Department of Homeland Security employees, and this guy is the Director, should scare the hell out of everyone.
@MoonPie Let’s look at the “Declaration of Independence” — the hot propaganda at its beginning — and compare it with REALITY:
1. “Inalienable” “rights” means “rights” that cannot be taken away.
2. How does the “right to life” square with the death penalty?
3. How does the “right to liberty” square with the existence of prisons?
@J Nagarya Your right to life ended when you ended another life. Notice how all your arguments for “rights” fall on the side of the person doing wrong. Do you think people just end up in prison or the death penalty by being upstanding citizens? You know your arguing in bad faith when your arguments are “how can you kill a killer” and “why are so many people that committed crimes in jail”. I have went my whole life without going to jail and all I did was not commit a crime. Crazy how that works. 😳
@NH Jay They have to waste tax dollars somehow.
No one in their right mind believes what this man is saying
@Sonja Williams Saying more people are gullible enough to believe this nonsense means what exactly?
@Censored Opinions If people actually did that to begin with this wouldn’t be an issue.
I really do believe that the gradual lowering of the average American adults intelligence has been a huge factor in the country getting progressively worse and worse, along with the people that run the government gears.
If I am correct, then we are only living is as best as it will get. Unless we change our course immediately. It really is so crazy that this is what our country has become.
It is tempting to attribute this to a NEA victory in creating useful idiots, but deeper than that, it is the spiritual failure of parents to do their jobs.
@Joseph Gallagher define crt.
@Stan Wilson And surely this righteous woke man of color Mayorkas will monitor the taping of cardboard on polling-place windows, too. We certainly are fortunate.
the only comforting part of this is knowing this man will be fired in less than a year and the process to reverse all of the malign work of the worst administration in history will begin.
Unless the malign work benefits the new power wielder
@Justin Clubb doubtful
I applaud Bash for being firm and unbiased in her questioning, something rare these days.
Makes a change for CNN.
the horror in her eyes says it all
bash is one of the few serious reporters left at cnn. the rest are trash.
She’s 100% biased
“1984” is becoming a sad reality in this country.
@scottydu81 im betting u never read it
@scottydu81I haven’t really formed an opinion on it yet due to lack of information. Guess I’m just one of those people that form opinions based on data and what actually happens in the real world instead of fear-driven imagination. It’s probably why I find myself without a political party or even anyone I can reasonably discuss such things with. Rational people seem to be in short supply.
@Vlad the Inhaler That’s definitely quite possible.
@Stan Wilson I don’t really care about righteousness, woke, color. white, insubordination, Biden, administration. Insurrection sounds bad though. I guess you had my interest for one word.
It’s so cute when CNN tries to play like a news network.
So the only “truth” you’ll hear is what they deem to be “true?”
That’s a hard no from me.
Who are “they”?
If you were actually secure in your ability to discern truth from lies you’d wouldn’t be freaked out by your own fantasies, in place of hearing what he is actually saying.
A hard no from me as well
The Disinformation Board needs a Disinformation Board of their own.