Recent Post
- Watch Biden make the White House Correspondents’ Dinner go quiet
- The best moments at the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner
- ‘Tattooed on my rear end!’: Cruz mocks GOP candidates invoking Trump
- Bash presses Mayorkas about ‘1984’ comparisons to disinformation board
- Naomi Judd from country duo The Judds has died at age 76
61 comments
“You’re not voting for republicans, you’re voting for autocracy”
R Reiner
@Bob Evans you just keep on whining…trump lost.
@potcrak1 yes. He was disappointed with trumpcare health insurance.
Better than the Democrats.
Doesn’t matter who gets the Republican nomination for the senators race in Ohio Tim Ryan’s going to win it is historically time for two Democratic senators from Ohio. Which will be good not only for Ohio but for the nation and it’s about time Ohio stepped up to play their part and I’m an Ohioan saying that. And there are many that do agree with me here in Ohio.
@Denise Groce you mean Awoman
@Vlad the Inhaler Manchins non votes effect me not in West Virginia. Kristin Sinemas non votes effect me and I’m
Not in AZ either.
@SALTYPECKER
No mention that your ancestors were immigrants who fought and killed the original inhabitants of America? Why did you leave that bit out?
Well of course….the dumber the voter the more love of the traitor.
Voting is like driving, dears: D to go forward, R to go backwards.
@MuchoEd Yes I would have my children, and in laws as my top advisors. Like Trump.I would be sure to have the others so good that they get indicted, and convicted. Like Trump. I would have four Press Secretary’s in four years. Like Trump I would be sure to have many others who would resign mid term because of my policies. Like Trump. How about you? What would you do?
@Jay Abacromby It’s weird that in the thread, your response to me disappears, but I did see it.
Firstly, please stop with the Russian style xenophobia. I thought Dems were supposed to be the party of tolerance?
Secondly, there’s corruption, lying, thieving all around in the government. But if you’re not too scared to look, you’ll actually find in last 40 years, Democrat politicians at local, State and federal level have been indicted and found guilty of crimes at a rate of 2:1. But that’s only if you have intellectual honesty to look and not make excuses. Numbers don’t lie.
Yo, that’s freaking funny 😁
@Jerad `Blazek Not responsible for the disappearing thread. I have seen it a few times too. It does make one crazy.
Intolerance begets intolerance. Also thanks for the intellectual honesty comment. It woks both ways you know.
It is true that more than one party has it’s members that are guilty of corruptions.
There are many ways to judge which is the worst, or least desirable. Pretend I’m from Missouri, and show me the 2:1. I would enjoy reading those stat’s myself.
I have asked many people this question. In your lifetime, name the number of legislative bills that have been designed at the federal level, and passed by Republicans, that were specifically for the 85% of the country’s population? I’m an old guy, and I can’t name one.
All the best to you Jerad.
The GOP has lost trust in Cawthorn? The problem with that is knowing they had any trust in him to start with.
@Donald Stanfield I remember when Ted cruz was the radical and now he’s seen as main stream republicon, he’s hated by both sides but he’s now seen as more moderate republicon that right there says it all
I’m not sure it’s a total loss Games Club. He seems to know a few things about women’s fashion.
If Trump couldn’t win in 2020 after he endorsed himself, how do you expect these candidates to win when he endorses them?!!!
They’re seeing the results
the cult is hanging by a string. There’s a piece of that string in Ohio
Let’s hope Republican voters show the same rationality in 2022, that they did in 2020. Notice how many voted for Biden, then for Republican candidates on the rest of the ballot. That shows selectivity. Hopefully, they’ll reject the Trump lickers.
He did not win the popular vote in 2016 either. Two for two.
Never interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake…
The gop is like a bunch of carnival barker’s! They entertain so they can get money from you. That’s the extent of their platform.
That is both parties. The biggest problem is that the left-wing voter trusts their politicians and media.
steal
It speaks volumes when people want to be associated with a piece of $HIT.
@Scott Allen I know some day you will either grow up and see what I see. And you will always remember the @saltypecker that opened you up. I mean unless you are a grown up that’s hopeless. I’d hope a grown up don’t go around name calling due to differences of views. I guess unless that’s you Stelter ?
@Merritt N you can’t get around that fact, that over half the country support Donald Trump.
The loyalty is owed to the citizens and the Constitution. Not a twice impeached one term traitor.
@Noneshere the history books will say impeached twice. The history books will clearly state why he wasn’t convicted. And that doesn’t look good either. 😆
@Noneshere go back to Moscow, comrade.
never would this sort of behavior been exhibited nor accepted prior to Trumps administration. the name calling, swearing, racial and sexist remarks.
even my 10 and 11 yr old kids are taken aback and ask me daily why…why are they this way. why do they believe such wild theories.
@All Time Welcome. Glad to have you.
Say to your 10 and 11 year olds what most parents say, that the screen lies and McDonald’s is poison food.
You’re welcome.
@MuchoEd projection
Cruz says things like this yet rolled over for him every chance he got. Meaningless.
@Mary Lamb and how would you know that??! 🤔
@Gwen Britton
Everyone knows it’s a terrible emotion.
Ever see jealousy training classes? Ever hear anyone praying to have some jealousy? Ever know anyone seeking help from a therapist to overcome LACK of jealousy?
What’s wrong with you, now Ill have to pray for your mental state. ☺
You can’t win this.
Ask any Republican primary candidate what their policies are if they’re elected every single one of them will answer the same “MAGA”
@Topcat we are not talking about joe Biden there kitty cat. Meow.
@J Son How do u know I don’t ???
@Brittany Jordan I know that the Republicans do more stumbling around lying it’s pitiful and iam not talking about stuttering I said stumbling
Ted “ugly wife; father killed Kennedy” Cruz 😂
Yes, yes she is and he did.
Maybe yes she is but no his dad didn’t kennedy, stop listening to QANON.
He has a lot of stones to say that after basically being his booty call on speed dial for the last 6 years
Hypocrisy has no meaning to the likes of Cruz.
You can play his own words back to him and he won’t see anything wrong in what he now says about how others act as compared with his own actions (or lack of them).
Same thing goes for McConnell, Lindsay Graham, McCarthy, and . . . .
I just hope that JD Vance knows that his grandmother and grandfather who he used to look up to knows that they must be ashamed of his current actions
Oh he doesn’t care about them, he abandoned his family for right wing fame.
It’s true. I know one TX Senator who stumbles over himself to show his loyalty to Trump, even after he took shots at his wife!!
@Debbie unknown Even the flies didn’t want to be on that wall.
Too bad they don’t have the same loyalty to the people of America lol 😂
Yup a coward named Ted
I can never see Cruz without remembering him being described as what you get when you mop a barbershop floor with a jellyfish.
Thanks for the laugh!
Donald’s personality disorder causes him to love it when they capitulate, humiliatimg themselves, providing the illusion of personal power.
It’s definitely a sad time knowing that people wanting to help run this country want to be endorsed by someone who nearly destroyed this country.
@Bradyn Lotterman The world will have to end one day..What’s happening now and what’s happened way before Biden..it’s not something new…Its written in God’s Word…Remember we are in end of times…Lord have Mercy on All Of Us
Go figure. Ignorance has no bounds
@D NO PREZ in modern times has been as bad or as foul as x45