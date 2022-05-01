Recent Post
78 comments
“Every single one of you is a bastion of democracy.” Wow, Trevor Noah ladies and gentlemen.
I really hope he was being sarcastic, but ludicrous melodrama is his forte.
Ladies and simps or you ain’t Woke.
I’m a bastion for my republic
Wow, what a fool ladies and gentlemen.
My favorite part was when Trevor said prices were up for rent, gas and food and Joe laughed.
@Ello Owu because everyone has left the liberal states and moved here… high demand and low supply equals increase in prices
R if what you said is true, Florida will turn blue in this year election! yeahhhhh
It’s not funny
My favorite joke was when Trevor said the media holds people accountable 😂
@For An Angel yes because the media is solid and truthful!! 🤣😭🤣
@nesmer1 Compared to Trump, yeah, everyone is.
@Roy Singh Sorry Roy, that’s all I heard. I’m not intelligent enough to understand the level of sophisticated communication coming from these entertainers.
@p p what is your source of these assertions? Because real proof of those points never made the mainstream media during the elections
@For An Angel perfect response! 🤣
How about that time Trevor said everything was going up under Biden. Inflation, Gas, Food. And Biden laughs super hard… Totally the best part.
@Pinkie Love oh yeah New York, number 1 most expensive place. Oh and also Hawaii I haven’t been but I’ve seen housing prices their and the cost of living is way more then the average pay.
@Chuck & Sarah Bartowski oh GREAT another ECONOMIC ADVISOR, that got it’s major on GENDER STUDIES. Can’t wait to see your VIDEO on TOC TIC singing the PRICE IS RIGHT theme song. Where DO we get PEOPLE like “YOU”. I bet you haven’t paid for the STUDENT LOANS YET. Oh and also 2+2 does not equal 22.
My favorite part was when Biden said that the fox news reporters were fully vaccinated and boosted actually made me laugh
@Franklin I don’t understand because i don’t watch Fox News..
@Interview If you have cable, you pay for all networks available. You don’t have to watch a network for them to get paid. How MSM gets it’s revenue.
@Chadillac there’s millions more democrats then republicans
All those FOX reporters were really just Jim Carrey in a bunch of masks though
I know this isn’t the best time for laughing but damn that was funny
@MEME-OMICRON Ok Comrade!
The only thing I found funny was when Trevor made fun of Biden for his low approval ratings …
It’s not funny to joke about high gas prices and food prices.
Fair quote
‘..And on Jen Psaki, the only thing I had left in me was to add was that for a brief moment in time, our Big Brother turned out in fact to be our Lil Sister’ Ha ha ha ha [applause]
“How many times are you going to get covid, Jen? Does Biden not have your address? Get one of the tests, girl!” 😝
Trevor actually kept his jokes bi partisan I can respect that. It’s just very convenient that you skipped over him shitting all over CNN
@Teresa F No, DT would not have attended at all which is exactly what he did during the four years of his term.
@A S that’s your prerogative, I hope you found something interesting to watch.
@Teresa F they didn’t mentioned that Atlanta will be selecting the gran jury for 45 (THE BIGGEST LOSER).
@A S oh he got mentioned – you missed out.
I’m so happy we have a president that has a positive and healthy relationship with the media. Hopefully this country can unify together
@deitert07 he laughed at a joke. I highly doubt he think the situation itself funny even from just a self preservation standpoint.
@Jacob Olness it’s not a joke to laugh at. The whole crowd shouldn’t of laughed. But evil people laugh at the misfortunes of people.
This guy has a cap one question per meeting before his caretakers come. what a joke
No
That man has my support. He’s not f****** insane.
That says a lot about you. Lol
HE AGGRRREEESSS::: LETS GO BRANDON😄😁😆🤣🙃😉😊👎👎👎👎👎👎GIVE HIM 10%$ FOR THAT
@Harsh Realities relax, Qaren.
Trump is giving inspiration to a new generation of kids. Kids would be told ‘Believe in yourself, you can be anything when you grow up, you could be President’. The kids and the parents both knew that there was no chance of it actually happening. Now, it’s a genuine possibility
My take away:
Be mindful, see how upbeat the media people’s reception was.
Be like wise; as the media laugh, let us laugh also.
Remember folk;
He who laughs last gets the best laugh.
Let go, and let God work out the details.
Don’t worry Be happy.
Amen!
The best part was the part Trevor talks of US’ freedom of speech. Kudos to US on that. It is a blessing you guys have.
I thought his last words about our democracy were so very true. No government is perfect and ours is no exception but I still prefer it to anyone else’s. I was not born here neither were my parents, here we are all educated and with good degrees and all our children are also very well educated and with degrees also, we all own our homes and my father began as a janitor and ended working for Stanford university as an editor, no where else would we have had all the opportunities we have had in this precious country and my hope is that everyone would take the opportunities offered here and all it takes is hard work on our part.
he’s the same guy who talks about white privilege and systemic racism.
Favorite part was the joke and subsequent laughs about inflation. Good stuff.
Omg President lol “That’s understandable! We had a horrible plague for 4 years follow by 2 years of pandemic….. savage!
@Gloon Nug Why do people with your opinions laugh so manically. It is to prove to yourself the things you are saying
@Gloon Nug As you were with Trump?
Never heard of Trevor until last night and he is a hell of good comedian and I really hate roasts and stand-up comedy :))
Trevor took over for John Stewart on the “daily show”… Not as good as John, but still good!
Stop
At least there was some good laughs. Give it to Biden. He’s optimistic and positive with patience and empathy for our country.
@bill blow lol
lol hes a clown
Why is he laughing about high gas prices and food prices?
you cannot be serious
I really enjoyed Trevor’s joke’s they were gutsy and out there just as he should have been. Comedians have always spoken truth to power, and Trevor did a good job of that. Lot’s of fun seemed to had been had by all except, Fox. 😁
@Bradyn Lotterman Well, like Joe says high inflation is a rich person problem.
@Bill Nelson Yeah, that was a stupid thing for him to say.
@Bill Nelson why? Seems accurate to me most of the senit
Is refreshing to see a president taking jokes for what they are laugh instead of doing stupid faces and complaining
I’m so very happy and proud that the White House Correspondents Annual Dinner is Back. I think Trevor was the perfect comedian pick to Host the dinner.
Not
Seriously?
@Redser Youtube 🤡
A great tribute to the highlights and key point of the celebration. Well done!
