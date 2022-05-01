68 comments

  1. “There’s nothing I could say about the GOP that Kevin McCarthy hasn’t already put on tape.” 😅

    1. And Republicans say he did not either say those things or just plain change the subject.

    2. @Слава России!🇷🇺 We’re planning to sell nuclear ☢️ weapons to Ukraine 🇺🇦. The difference between ours and Russians, ours work and don’t run out of fuel ⛽️.

    3. @Nana khreisStick to sleepy Joe, Trump is the one and only clown!🎪🎪🤡🤡👀👀🤣🤣

    1. @TS – Are you looking up history books for you to claim that you read or have you not read a history book this millennium? This is just embarrassing at this point. I really do feel sorry for you.

  4. Yes, the media has lost its way… Wish they could remember to report the FACTS,NOT OPINIONS, and let the viewers decide! So many news stories get left out while reporters compete to see which ones can make the biggest mountain out of a molehill!

  5. “War is where the young and stupid are tricked by the old and bitter into killing eachother.” – Niko Belic

    1. “If you didn’t come to party, don’t bother knocking on my door.” – Prince

    2. @Wulfman317 The perfect response to original poster, I still don’t think many people here actually “get it”. LOL

  7. Wow now that was a point-blank align America it’s not a reality-show I wonder if they’re going to use that as a catchphrase line for him or even a meme🤔

  8. Noah said he worried about making a mean joke about Kellyanne Conway “and then her husband rushes up on the stage and… thanks me.”

  9. Hey Molly Ball: Trevor was talking about you. Take the lecture, leave the arrogance.

  11. This was such a big moment for reflection….I love how they even asked if “we were part of the problem” and the answer is yes. All American media is in a Mexican stand off with one another as a result of the last presidency, yet we are all partially to blame. I only wish that those who have taken it to such heights can reflect like these anchors just did!

  12. “To illuminate and educate,” only works for those open to learning. The GOP is not those.

  13. Biden: “Democracy is not a reality show”
    Kim K to Pete: I think it’s time for us to leave.

  14. Much respect to all the journalists reporting from Ukraine.. They have amazing courage , seeing such destruction first hand – hearing unrelenting shelling ,people being blown to pieces , the smell of buildings on fire .. I couldn’t do it …

  15. Trevors “lecture” went right over that womans head, apparently she’s a bit too offended to understand what he was saying.

    1. She understood it but she doesn’t want to put in the time for self reflection or correction.

  17. @4:41 Trevor is more than just a comedian, he is an intelligent man. Anyone who has seen The Daily Show knows this. I guess Molly Ball has never seen The Daily Show.

    1. @Tucker Lane Stand-up comedians are intelligent if they are funny. Show host are fed content to speak and told when, its basically just reading a teleprompter and using voices they copy. No intelligence required.

    2. It doesn’t matter what his livelihood is, or who writes for him …. what’s important is that what he stated was spot on, went to the heart of the matter, and needed to be said. But you all want to argue about is his IQ, which by the way none of you actually know. I’m guessing that from where he started to where he is now, he’s no dummy.

    4. @Virginia F. how to you go from the heart when your “comedy” is scripted? As stated before, he is a joke thief who is not respected within the community. His writers even lay in underlining right leaning talking point in which he is too stupid to realize. I noticed this approx 4 years ago.

  19. I found Biden’s speech exceptional. He didn’t stutter. Words didn’t fail him. I have found that when he is really passionate about a topic that isn’t so heavily scripted, he does quite well. I was actually taken aback at the clarity he had. Furthermore, If any of you watched the entire event, he laughed at himself several times. Don’t get me wrong, I am a Democrat upset with him on many levels. But he did a wonderful job that night.

  20. “aren’t we apart of it?” Yes, absolutely. And all of us that give you attention for making democracy into a reality TV show are complicit in denigrating our whole political climate.

    1. And yet we still can’t just find our common ground and say that the media and both political parties wanted to keep us looking away…and we still do it.

