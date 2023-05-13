Recent Post
- NATO Secretary General reveals the key difference between Ukrainian and Russian troops
- Inside the nuclear fusion lab trying to replicate the Sun on Earth
- Watch as verdict is read in child murder trial of Idaho mother
- Russia acknowledges retreat around parts of Bakhmut
- Trump wouldn’t commit to supporting Ukraine if he won the presidency and called Putin ‘a smart man’
51 comments
00:11 – Russian concerns about US military support to Ukraine
01:03 – Ukrainian advances in the front line
02:40 – Managing expectations of a counteroffensive against Russia
03:50 – Ukraine belongs to the civilized Europe
Please pray for rain in Novocherkassk city
Good bot
1:13 – Ukrainians suddenly become confused, yet again, with Iranians by old folk.
The key difference is pride 🇺🇦
Yup Ukrainian 🌈 pride ,👀👀👀👀👀👀👀,🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️
After Ukraine wins this special operation Ukraine will be a top military powerhouse hope nato sees this n let’s it have membership
Proud member of the LGBFJB community
Support LGBTQ
Let’s Get Biden To Quit
@Juan Rodriguez Dream On!
Praying for Ukraine, even tho I am not religious. Praying, it is as good a word as any. I am delighted the U.S. is helping Ukraine……… more please!
It’s good to hedge your bets. 😂
Keeping a good thought [Sipowitz on Hill Street Blues]
It sounds like you have some level of faith. Pray to God in the name of Jesus. Ask him to show you that he is real. He will do it!
The key difference is one side is sober and the other invading horde is not.
True..The invading side also smokes a lot…
@Alexander L Both sides smoke a lot. But Ukraines side doesn’t get sloshed drunk on a school night when they have battle in the morning. Lol.
God bless people of Ukraine ❤🙏
@Justin 0ldman OK Don Jr you shure burnt up them taters
Please pray for rain in Novocherkassk city
Glory to the very brave little Ukraine.
well largest country in Europe
@James Medina apart from ruSSia is also in europe.
@BlutoandCo Nah its Asia
Long live Ukraine!
Please pray for rain in Novocherkassk city
it will but seemingly not for long
Nah… 30 years is enough
Too late…
without hearing the video, i already know the key difference between Ukrainian and Russian troops
one is defending their homeland, their country against an invader
the other has no idea why they’re here, why they’re invading a brother nation.
Please pray for rain in Novocherkassk city
I guess you have no idea …what is happening in Ukraine 🙄
Nah. Ukrainians simply are much better soldiers. We can invade Russian territories with no problem as well… Actually Ukrainians almost took Moscow in 1618 (but Russians paid off to the Polish forces for the seige to be cancelled).
Neither Napolean nor Hitler could reach Moscow because they had to go thru Ukraine first. Both failed. Why Putin thought he could do it from the opposite direction is a mystery to me.
Please pray for rain in Novocherkassk city
For Mother Russia !
Napoleon got within a few miles from Moscow. I stood at the monument in Moscow that marks the depth to which his army reached. It want far from the Kremlin.
@Christopher Miller Napoleon actually captured Moscow, but the amount of resistance, fires and sabotage caused him to leave. On the march back to France the French Army suffered great losses from the now attacking Russian Forces, Cossacks, other resistance, lack of food, and the weather.
Id imagine the main differance is 1 is fighting to save their homes and families while the others are doing it to keep from being put in a gulog or in front of a firing squad…
Absolutely 💯 SLAVA UKRAINE 🇺🇦 🇺🇦🇺🇸☝️
Glory to Ukraine. Prayers to al Ukrainians. From USA.
No glory to Nazis
Me too.
From korea 🇰🇷 💕..!!
@Yuri i agree, thats why its Glory to Ukraine, not ruSSia, who supported the Nazi’s in ww2. Or did you not do history?
@Yuri yeah soviet russia was a nazi too they attacked Poland.
After seeing and hearing forigen fighter talk about training ukrainians vs Iraqis… its like night and day. The Iraqis and afgan soilders could care less, the ukrainians are like little sponges and soak up as much as they can. When the us gave them intelligence on the battlefield, they made huge gains in days. I feel that now Europe and US has supplied them with proper equipment and training, its going to turn into a dessert storm situation. Russian regulars are going to not know what to do, the wagner is going to send waves into a outmatched scenario and logistics are going to fail as ukraine cuts off points they need to go theu.
they might have had quantity 12 months ago, at this point i wouldn’t even say russia has quantity, what they have is WW2 (or in russian language “Hitlers special military operation in USSR”) equipment, and what’s left of their undisciplined untrained army
The sheer amount of approving and cheering comments by ordinary Russians under videos about the atrocities committed against civilians and prisoners of war in Ukraine were no less shocking to Ukrainians than the war itself.
We somehow got used to the war, but the realization of who we have been living next to all this time without even knowing it is still terrifying.
Those barbarians called themselves our brothers.
Imagine what they would do to you, who they call their enemies, if you let them.
Not supplying weapons to Ukraine under the pretext of achieving an early peace is like allowing a violator to violate his victim in order to end the violence as soon as possible.
*You are very welcome to share this message if you agree.
IN MY HOUSE I USE THE SAME SYSTEM
THANK YOU MR PUTIN FOR YOUR MEAT GRINDING MACHINES 😁😁😁😁🍺🍺👍👍🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺
Not everybody know that Ukraine was the industrial power of soviet union. They used to made all kinds of missiles, planes, Tanks, Helicopter, normal and high speed trains, electric trolly bus, almost everything they use to produce. Ukraine was the 4th largest arms sellers, even Russian military depends on spare parts supply of their helicopters , planes and many other things.
1. *Video is not for everyone*
2. https://www.youtube.com/@Emily-You/community
3. Adaptability
4. Will to fight