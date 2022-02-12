44 comments

    3. @Just Aguy what makes you think that we need a poor Ukraine that needs to be fed and restored? Here, explain your logic to me if you can? So that you know – mentally Russians do not dream of the USSR. This country is no more. And no one is going to restore this country. However, having quiet neighbors at your side is logical, isn’t it? Putin influences them, just as America puts its military bases where it can. Well, then what kind of claims can you have against Russians who are worried about their safety?

    4. Jesus… Wasn’t it supposed to be Trump who was going to start a nuclear war ? Turns out it might be Biden, a democrat.

  2. So with all the countries in Nato. Why must American troops be the main ones. How about the other NATO countries

  5. We need our men and women at home. Pass our voters rights we must lead by example. This is a War on democracy after all, right?

    1. @Bryan Right, Native Americans might like a chance to chime in on everybody’s else’s rights here and the imaginary lines somebody made up. Could happen.

    4. @JoeM350 Voting rights laws refers to protections for the Constitution rights. Stop watching rightwing propaganda. It is affecting your ability to think.

    2. Dude you just missed the whole Point to this War Coming…. It’s so easy to See…. lol…. Distraction… That’s what this is…

  9. It’s coming this Sunday at 5am local 9p est. It’s the time of the Super Bowl halftime show so Americans will be distracted as well as giving the Russians two hours of darkness which will give game enough time to reach the outskirts of Kyiv if they go through the exclusion zone or come through Belarus. They will also capture Odessa if they come through Transnistria where they have two divisions as well as division of transnistrian they can use as reserves

    2. @Laura Jackson it’s a completely plausible plan. They have two hours of darkness still. The sunrise won’t be till 7:30. Also Americans will be distracted so it is a very plausible time frame. They also say 48 hours so to me this order of events is feasible

    4. @Sam Hecker WHAT IS DELUSIONAL IS THINKING THEY WILL ACTUALLY ADVANCE. THEY WON’T COME CLOSE TO ODESSA! US MILITARY WILL DESTROY THEM! WE HAVE INFRARED DRONES MONITORING 24/7! THE SUPERBOWL MEANS NOTHING LOL.

    5. Believing that the entire world and interested parties will be “distracted” because of the Super Bowl half time show is a level of American ignorance and stupidity I didn’t know was possible.

  10. We want our people back come back home my people we love y’all you did what you had to do and God did everything time to come back

  15. Do you know why North Korea is testing its launches, to measure the distance of Russian nuclear missile that can reach Europe.

  16. We should own half the vote in UN, then Eastern Europe, Africa, Southern America and Middle-East overtake our relevant roles as Peace-makers.

  18. difference between “looking dangerous” and “being dangerous”.Russia describes military doctrine as defensive military doctrine. With regard to nuclear weapons specifically, Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons: in response to the use of nuclear and other types of weapons of mass destruction against it or its allies,in case of aggression against Russia with the use of conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is threatened.

    google russia deadhand
    The ‘Perimeter’ system, dubbed in the United States and Europe the ‘Dead Hand’, is an automatic control system for a retaliation nuclear strike. To put it simply, if Russia’s territory is devastated after a nuclear attack, the Perimeter system automatically strikes the enemy’s territory with its own nuclear missiles

