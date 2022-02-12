Recent Post
- Doctor explains why the FDA delayed emergency authorization of Covid-19 vaccines for kids under 5
- NATO secretary general ‘strongly welcomes’ more US soldiers to deter Putin
- FedEx driver is on unpaid leave after being shot at by 2 white men
- Unvaccinated New York City employees face termination over Covid-19 protocols
- New intel suggests Russia may attack before Olympics end
44 comments
We dont want any war
I do. It would be fun…we could get the day off from school and work lol a ‘war day’
@Roger Moore Republicans would love to jump at that idea. War just what god would want right?
@Just Aguy what makes you think that we need a poor Ukraine that needs to be fed and restored? Here, explain your logic to me if you can? So that you know – mentally Russians do not dream of the USSR. This country is no more. And no one is going to restore this country. However, having quiet neighbors at your side is logical, isn’t it? Putin influences them, just as America puts its military bases where it can. Well, then what kind of claims can you have against Russians who are worried about their safety?
Jesus… Wasn’t it supposed to be Trump who was going to start a nuclear war ? Turns out it might be Biden, a democrat.
@Giovanni Itchee covid has killed enough we dont want any war
So with all the countries in Nato. Why must American troops be the main ones. How about the other NATO countries
NATO = enemy of world
Brandon wants to start WW3
Who said the US forces are the main ones? Lol… you have no idea what is going on.
There are soldiers from all NATO countries all through Eastern Europe, it was mentioned in this video.
@BlaQ Bay17 True
Defense contracts are cranking up.
🙄strongly recommend OTHER COUNTRIES send soldiers
Why do you think Blinkin is in Australia? I’m sure he will be asking the Aussies for some ADF troops.
Who told you that they arent?
We need our men and women at home. Pass our voters rights we must lead by example. This is a War on democracy after all, right?
@Bryan Right, Native Americans might like a chance to chime in on everybody’s else’s rights here and the imaginary lines somebody made up. Could happen.
Hey bozo, if you’re a legal citizen you already have voting rights.
Soldiers do not pass laws. It is the GOP that is standing the way of voter rights protection.
@JoeM350 Voting rights laws refers to protections for the Constitution rights. Stop watching rightwing propaganda. It is affecting your ability to think.
@BlaQ Bay17 Every single Republican voted against Voter ID. Get more democrats elected if you want Voter ID.
While all the squabbles, China stands by like a hyena waiting for economic fallout and spoils.
It’s hilarious that these soldiers are forced ro wear masks in War? Wtf
Dude you just missed the whole Point to this War Coming…. It’s so easy to See…. lol…. Distraction… That’s what this is…
@Herb W Americans cant count. Expected.
@3nien hahaha. So you are educated on Russian propaganda.
@Herb W
Why leave Afghanistan.. ……with tail between your legs
Hope nothing bad happened ! I am so saddened and frustrated; this’s no good at all !
Thanks for sharing and hope everything will be okay !
It’s coming this Sunday at 5am local 9p est. It’s the time of the Super Bowl halftime show so Americans will be distracted as well as giving the Russians two hours of darkness which will give game enough time to reach the outskirts of Kyiv if they go through the exclusion zone or come through Belarus. They will also capture Odessa if they come through Transnistria where they have two divisions as well as division of transnistrian they can use as reserves
Won’t happen. You are delusional. So when the sun comes up lol
@Laura Jackson it’s a completely plausible plan. They have two hours of darkness still. The sunrise won’t be till 7:30. Also Americans will be distracted so it is a very plausible time frame. They also say 48 hours so to me this order of events is feasible
@Sam Hecker anything can happen
@Sam Hecker WHAT IS DELUSIONAL IS THINKING THEY WILL ACTUALLY ADVANCE. THEY WON’T COME CLOSE TO ODESSA! US MILITARY WILL DESTROY THEM! WE HAVE INFRARED DRONES MONITORING 24/7! THE SUPERBOWL MEANS NOTHING LOL.
Believing that the entire world and interested parties will be “distracted” because of the Super Bowl half time show is a level of American ignorance and stupidity I didn’t know was possible.
We want our people back come back home my people we love y’all you did what you had to do and God did everything time to come back
Why would you want to take someone else’s life from somebody else kids for somebody else debate or argument
🥱 If Putin wants to do something, he better get to it. The “suspense” is making me sleep.
War only is good for politicians, NEVER to the people and the soldiers. NEVER 🏳
Russia’s strategy is nuclear missile launches, next is air combat and ground forces in Ukraine.
Do you know why North Korea is testing its launches, to measure the distance of Russian nuclear missile that can reach Europe.
We should own half the vote in UN, then Eastern Europe, Africa, Southern America and Middle-East overtake our relevant roles as Peace-makers.
No to war, No to USA!!
difference between “looking dangerous” and “being dangerous”.Russia describes military doctrine as defensive military doctrine. With regard to nuclear weapons specifically, Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons: in response to the use of nuclear and other types of weapons of mass destruction against it or its allies,in case of aggression against Russia with the use of conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is threatened.
oops
google russia deadhand
The ‘Perimeter’ system, dubbed in the United States and Europe the ‘Dead Hand’, is an automatic control system for a retaliation nuclear strike. To put it simply, if Russia’s territory is devastated after a nuclear attack, the Perimeter system automatically strikes the enemy’s territory with its own nuclear missiles