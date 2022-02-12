Recent Post
- FedEx driver is on unpaid leave after being shot at by 2 white men
47 comments
Absolutely disgusting! I hope that father/son get prison time soon and D’Monterrio finds a better job than FedEx.
Unpaid leave!!!???? And then they tried to put him back on the SAME ROUTE THE NEXT DAY!!! 😡😡😡😡
Fed ex needs to be paying this man’s leave time and supplying him with lawyers and demanding action from the police and FBI. Shame on fed ex.
Unpaid leave, seriously, he almost lost his life driving for this company, no
He should sue fedex!! Hopefully they are held accountable as well
Attempted murder!
lawsuit!!!!!
Apparently FedEx has now given this man his backpay….after initially handling this VERY STUPIDLY.
The case needs to be handled by the state and fed governments, NOT the local hayseeds.
Side note: this happened in the hometown of the thoroughly despicable Cindy Hyde-Smith. 🤢
Thank you for the update.
Yeah, it took public ridicule to force them to do what should have been simple decency.
Damn…a brother doing an honest day’s work, can’t even deliver for Fed Ex.
This case is just sickening. My heart goes out to D’Monterrio 😔
This is disgustable, those men should be charged, convicted, locked up and the keys thrown away.
Hi Josaphat, you just made me chuckle. (Without wanting to sound patronising). ‘disgustable’ isn’t a word, though it definitely should be! Maybe you meant ‘disgusting’? Otherwise you are bang on.
I don’t know what I’d do without my delivery drivers! They are a lifeline to a lot of folks out there. FedEx needs to step up and treat their people right!
I just read that FedEx has reinstated pay for this driver after a substantial public outcry. How pitiful that they didn’t do the right thing in the first place
FedEx is my least favorite. They are not reliable and not responsible when things get lost I always ask if my delivery can be switched to the u.s. post office or UPS.
If this is true too little too late he should sue FedEx as well. These color coded crimes with no consequences Hell awaits!
The judge, state’s attorney, and the officers this man first reported this haneous crime to, need to all be arrested and prosecuted!
This story makes me so sad!,
Why the HELL is he on UNPAID leave!!!!
“Possible” hate crime? 🙄🙄🙄
This is messed up…..
The driver’s failure to complete his route has PTSD written all over it. When this has finally blown over and the dust has settled he had best have been looking for another job. They don’t sound like a company I’d ever want to work for. There is not a single executive working for FedEx that wouldn’t wet their pants if a gun were discharged near them; let alone aimed their way first!
When I was in high school I was mistaken for an animal and shot at while bird hunting in camo. Despite having loved it, I didn’t bird hunt again for several years… and I don’t ever wear all camo when hunting even today. I don’t mind being in the ‘right’. I just don’t want to ever be ‘dead right’.
I offer you the best of my prayers, kid. You’ll likely be needing them before this is over.
That guy is traumatized. You can see it in his face, hear it in his voice. I feel so bad for him. This is going to be a burden on him for the rest of his life. Fed ex or the defendants need to pay for him to get therapy
Oh man – this poor young man’s been mistreated by the shooters, the police and Fed -Ex . Unpaid leave ? Unbelievable ! And the same route while those men are out on bind ?
The officers who refused to take him seriously and refused to look into the matter should be fired immediately and lose all benefits.
If a cop was shot at well then Swat team helicopters tanks 24 cop cars flying everywhere but not for this young man ? Cops = tets on a boar.
It’s Mississippi!!! It’s really the driver’s fault…for living in MS. 🤣
@YT Sux Did you watch the video at all?
And people have the nerve to say “America is the greatest nation on earth!”
America is “great” alright, great in all the wrong categories. And yet this is allowed to go unchecked and unpunished.
This is utterly sickening!
I’m so sorry this poor young man had to go through such a terrifying experience. For the police to not taken seriously, this tragically will stick sigh him for the rest of his life in the form of PTSD. It is most definitely a hate crime, and to be on unpaid leavek? That’s insanity. I hope this young man is able to work through this
It’s so sad that law enforcement only “takes cases seriously” when there’s a chance to put a black man in jail. The hypocrisy in this country is mind numbing.