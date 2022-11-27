Recent Post
- GOP strategist breaks down how Trump’s dinner impacts 2024 run
- Neil deGrasse Tyson explains what NASA’s discovery means for life beyond Earth
- ‘Very troubling’: GOP governor on Trump’s meeting with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes
- CNN reporter calls moment during historic China protests ‘shocking’
- Kanye West speaks out about Trump’s dinner with Holocaust denier
39 comments
I knew it. I’m glad to hear Neil talk about there being more resources out in space. We often talk about this. We need to come together to achieve this goal!
Nope. CNN is too busy race/gender baiting and fear mongering for people to ever come together again. No Mars for us. 😭 Sadly, suing division is more profitable than bringing people together.
Why? Elon is going to Mars all by himself.
@Arc Decibel Yeah, keep mocking a man for perusing one of the greatest achievements of the human race.
Neal, if you get all the world leaders to the moon, maybe just leave them there? Plan B?
Neil, like the Magic School bus but for all Leaders. 😅
I like that it’s pretty apparent that Jim is actually into this stuff, he seems to do space segments more than other reporters and always seems quite excited to talk to people like Neil. I know it’s not news that’s immediately applicable to my life, but I appreciate these segments for the educational value and a break from all the chaos. A little bit of learning about the amazing things humans can achieve together is nice, especially in these divided times.
His general snarkiness makes me glad that the human species will end on planet Earth.
“eDuCaTiOnAl vAluE”🤣🤣🤣
Jim is hanging onto Dr. Tyson’s every word. Intellectual curiosity on display😎😊.
@Christopher Parks Say more ignorant nonsense.
So glad to hear Carl Sagan being quoted in 2022. One of my favorite YUMAN beings if not my favorite after my man Newton.
What do you think about Bertrand Russell and Joseph Campbell?
Have you seen Tyson’s video “My Man, Sir Isaac Newton”? It is wrong history from start to finish.
Every time Pale Blue Dot is mentioned, I’ve got to listen again to that poem by the scientist philosopher Carl Sagan
I could listen to Dr. Tyson all day.
Me too!
Always a pleasure to hear from Neil, he inspires hope and wonder.
A space expert that has never been to space lol. real expert.
@Viral Meme’s he’s an astrophysics professor, not a “sPaCe ExPeRt”, simpleton. He understands physics (laws of the universe) more than you could ever comprehend even if you DID study. LMFAO 🤡
@TheUnitedRepublican nobody is in expert at something they have never done, he spoke about sending world leaders up there like he had experienced it. he is just guessing from afar.
@Viral Meme’s I bet you think the earth is flat. You do know we can study things, right? We can do experiments? You wouldnt know because you’ve never done one, though.
@Viral Meme’s You missed his point about sending world leaders. He was trying to inspire world leaders to know in a real way how small our blessed planet is. We are all connected and need to respect the planet now and stop despoiling it for profit, greed, domination….
That space bus for world leaders is an excellent idea. It would cause them to reimagine their current plans for power and hopefully spark a desire for world cooperation.
Neil is awesome, always a pleasure to hear his insights.
Wait, hadn’t these molecules been found a few years ago? I remember these news from a bit before the pandemic 🤔
In 1997.. my grandmother was ill and my uncle chose to fly her myself my mother my aunt and granddad, in a Learjet from Florida to Vermont. I’ve never stopped talking about that experience. The other 5 family members and the two pilots.. were seemingly not as impacted as I was, at the terrifying awe-inspiring wonder that we were seeing.. they were calm and conversational.. but I was aghast, I saw the curvature, and that made it all very clear exactly what Carl Sagan said, the empty blackness above and the massive clouds below rendered into tiny lint size fluff, along with the entirety of human history, inside a delicate blue bubble. It’s horrifying and life-altering and beautiful all at once.
Heh, so the opposite of me then. I find our smallness within the universe very comforting. I’m a big worrier, and I can make myself sick over things. It always helps me to remind myself that in the grand scheme of things, those worries don’t matter very much.
And, not just ‘the entirety of human history’, but also the knowledge of all life and substance in the universe.
I feel space is very cool and interesting. I have only been on a plane maybe 8 times in my life and feel the wonder of flight every time. I stare out the window constantly except for one flight to LAX when I sat next to a pro athlete . But I also feel our beautiful planet will look like Mars soon enough if we don’t continue to preserve it we will live in life support pods right her on earth . Just my 2 cents anyways. I did like the asteroid experiment (-;
Beautifully written
Two of my favorite people! Thank you Jim and Mike, that was out of this world!
He’s right, pure exploration, even the thought of expanding our reach, or even saving ourselves won’t get us to space. But if China goes so must we. If we discover oil in Andromeda, the oil companies would invent faster than light travel just so they can mine it
Perhaps one day we will realize that we are all humans. And this is our planet. What we do now will determine our destiny. I just wish we still have a chance.
Neil, great book. I read it cover to cover. It gave me food for thought.
Jim needs his own science segment.
Neil’s book is fantastic. Such an easy and informative read. I highly recommend it.
Honestly, I’m glad we’re doing these things. Going back to the moon, pushing for Mars. Like Elon, I think there is merit to not having our species stranded on a single rock in space. There’s resources out there and many things we can learn not just about other planets but about our own. NASA is one thing I’ve never had a problem with my tax dollars going to.
Neil deGrasse Tyson is a national treasure. Not only is he extremely knowledgeable, but he is a great communicator and his enthusiasm for astrophysics and space is undeniable and contagious.