38 comments
I don’t know how bad Nick Fuentes truly is. But giving anyone that much oxygen will blow him up and make him more consequential than he really is, or could be.
I genuinely think that he’s being made to be bigger than he is. Fuentes is bad and needs to be treated with disdain and watchfulness. Going on and on about him only makes it worse.
I know some people will disagree with me. But giving people more attention than they deserve doesn’t necessarily make them change.
Be careful and watchful, but otherwise ignore the bloke.
Ignoring people that want to put their boot on your neck is how you wake up one day with their boot on your neck. He’s big enough to be sitting at an ex-presidents dinner table and have sitting members of congress speaking at his events, he’s big enough to pay attention to.
@Chris Rautmann growth? Wow you are too far brainwashed.
lol, you think the MSM gives a damn about propping up bad characters? they plaster mass shooters names and faces on the news for weeks which is proven by the FBI to cause copycat shootings. they will do anything for money and democrat political gain. they also prop up BLM which is a hate organization and a blatant scam that gave nothing to poor minority communities, they prop up Antifa when they called an insurrection in Seattle where they conquered half the city “the summer of love”, mostly peaceful protests as buildings burn etc.
@Niomi Elston History. Let’s remember so as not to repeat it.
and worrying about covering these types is lame and tired. Little significance and certainly not detrimental to Dem causes. Trump was a fluke. Exposure of the worst influences that affect our lives is becoming quite beneficial overall.
Can presenters please stop mispronouncing ‘antisemitic’ as “antisemetic”. Thanks
So one, Trump is completely lie or two, his security is a complete joke at Mar-a-largo.
Correct answer, probably all the above.
What’s defeaning about Trumps dinner guests is the silence from GOP “leadership” nothing from McCarthy or McConnell.
It’s only a matter of time before McCarthy cheers Fuentes on.
@IYamWhatIYam He seems like a deflated, senile old man.
WHAT ARE THEY SUPPOSED TO DO, MAKE A STATEMENT EVERY TIME TRUMP DOES SOME DUMB AZZ CRAP!! THEY WOULD BE ON 📺 T.V OR TWITTER EVERY DAY IF THAT’S THE CASE AND I THINK THEY HAVE BETTER THINGS TO DO THAN TO BE HIS 👶 BABYSITTER’S UNTIL HE’S IN PRISON OR DEAD!! THEY ALREADY SPENT 4 YEARS WIPING HIS AZZ & CLEANING UP HIS BULLS💩💩T AS IS!!🙄🤔😏😅😂🤣
@Koley Wyou people live in Narnia. Go make a lean cuisine and feed your cats.
Yeah, like the hush-hush on Hunter Biden’s laptop that incriminates the whole Biden family! Get a clue!
CNN must be happy they can talk about Trump all day again, it gives them a reason to live
I can’t stand it 😖i am sick of it
@camroN toneY Q’anon freak
And then there’s FOX .. the original fake news
They have your # dude … ur gullibility ..Gotcha
@Pamela Byers who watches Fox news?
All the talk worked, the loser lost.
Trump knows exactly who he is around. That guy represents hundreds of thousands of votes and that is how Trump rolls!!
Let’s go Brandon
April “four books” Ryan. Four books in six years. Who benefits from this network? It’s certainly not the viewing public. They benefit at the expense of society.
“Ye a seriously troubled Man”, Donald J Trump (11-27-22.), Good Lord, When the Pot called the Kettle Black……
Quite sure the Secret Service would have been informed of the identity of expected dinner guests….maybe not with this former President.
Trump: There were very good diners on both sides of the table.
Mind Begs the Question:
If those once Expelled from their Homes
Expel others from their Homes
Following on footsteps of their Oppressors,No?
So Elon Musk would support DeSantis in 2024? What happened to “Mr. I’m neutral? “He’s only that way when Twitter is brought up.. Take your checkmark and move on.. 🇺🇸🇺🇦✌🏻🌎
“You don’t wanna hear what i think” Is an euphemism for “I wanna get medieval on the orange man.”
Dems ought to look into putting up a mop for POTUS 2024, a mop doesn’t speak, think about all the WH walk backs that won’t happen. You can send a mop to campaign in the purple states w/o fear the mop will say something so stupid like Jotato said in Vegas & Miami – “I cut the deficit in half” Who gave Jotato 15 trillion dollars? A mop would never say such a stupid lie. A mop won’t try to shake hands at all. A mop knows how to clean up it’s own mess. Mops don’t leave Americans behind enemy lines. Mops don’t sniff little girls.
🤣😂 This tactic just isn’t going to work.
It doesn’t. It doesn’t at all. They’re acting first of all like that was the only person there. Like he literally met with a white supremacist and no one else.
You do not have to share someone’s ideals to associate with them. Particularly within a single instance.
If you question whether or not something happened exactly how someone says it happened, you are a “denier.”
2 months ago, my neighborhood was littered with Trump 2024 flags and yard signs. That is no longer the case, unsurprisingly. It’s as if he’s the new doorman for Desantis.
How in hell can the GOP pretend to be offended by trumps actions when other GOPers meet with the same people and others without raising a brows?
This is the same CNN that said Oprah’s anti-Semitic remarks were “nuanced,” but sure it’s all bad when talking about Trump. I just don’t see Trump as the kind of guy that will badmouth anyone if he can avoid it.
But considering DeSantis’s popularity, I don’t really think Trump has a chance either way.
Wow. Only 23k likes in 10 hours. You know that’s gotta be killing him. 😂