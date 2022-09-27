Recent Post
- Neil DeGrasse Tyson explains why we need planetary defense
- Hear from a man who recruited migrants to go to Martha’s Vineyard
- See the moment NASA’s DART spacecraft collides with asteroid
- Drone video shows massive traffic jam as Russians flee the country
- ‘Shoot to kill’: Video shows Trump ally Roger Stone day before 2020 election
63 comments
Watched the live feed. Definitely a goosebumps moment.
68 million miles away, DART traveling at 14,000 mph! Amazing!
Congratulations to all involved!
@V BASS he dumbo, it’s called saturation….. jeez, grow up
@Will Tell All you just missed an Actual event and think it’s fake…. seriously did you even go to school?
All these trolls are just so sad. Never a day of school in their lives and they literally missed an important moment in human history. Willful Ignorance is bliss i suppose….
@Humperdoo Saves You do realize you mentioning them is the only goal they have? A troll can only excist when they are given attention.
It’s like chumpansees, we should get rid of them but keep a few in the zoo for our kids later on. Just so they understand how subhumans look like.
/example…
@Marvin Westmaas ye, i usually call them out once, just in case someone takes it seriously. Similarly with apologists, those are the worst.
In before that asteroid was inhabited and we just attacked an alien species.
1 Bitchslapper316 Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73WGdczgjs
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
It was reptilians.
Republicans only care about the good of mankind!
The way things are going, Planet Earth being wiped out by an asteroid wold be sweet relief.
1 Mr B. Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73WGdczgjs
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Go to therapy, we don’t all wanna die and we haven’t all lost all hope 😅
https://youtu.be/5JXMPDQfJmMX
How about 3 or 4 of those bad boys at the ready….set some out into deep space and wait. or eventually a system of them intelligent enough to determine deadly prospects and then automatically moves them? This is wise.
1 sproo https://youtu.be/5JXMPDQfJmM
Space is far too vast for that. If we would have missed the target today, plans were already set forth to start a burn (turn on thrusters) on the vehicle that would last 8 days, and the next chances at contact would have taken 2 years.
@Shaun W You have a point there. If we don’t wipe ourselves out we’ll live off world and our planet, and the tech maybe there for smart space drones .👍👍
@Sting hitting it far enough is all we need. It just depends on how much it moves out of its current trajectory and even a small push would be huge after a while
@Sting You missed the big picture. We can predict well measured orbits precisely. When we find a rock that, in several more orbits around the sun, it will find itself directly in the path of the Earth; we can give it a relatively small nudge, changing it’s direction slightly so that in several more orbits, it will have moved, gradually, out of the Earths path much more than needed.
Dart’s last thought, “I wonder if it will be friends with me”?
1 M S Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73WGdczgjs
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Great reference 🙂
Hahah
Does he need to explain it? Didn’t we all see Armageddon? For a second, forget the fact that this is in service of trying to save the planet. We just witnessed the largest physical experiment in astrophysics to date. We’re going from merely just trying to blow stuff up to trying to figure out how to manipulate the heavens. This is our first step in trying to change the universe according to our will. That’s a big step and I wish more people would see it that way.
Phill 1 https://youtu.be/5JXMPDQfJmM
Examine how delusional that is
Yes amazing CGI by the NASA clowns and the fake actors cheering.
@Will Tell All What would be the point of faking it?
@Sethro TV We’ll see how delusional it is once they can tell if the trajectory changed.
I imagined a little Martian looking up at the camera waving as we blew up his little planet!! Lol 👽
1 Aussie Atheist Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73WGdczgjs
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
😂
Would have been insane if you saw an alien just camping there, oops
@Humperdoo Saves or flipping the bird at us earthlings!!
@Aussie Atheist lol
We all know this doesn’t work you need a Bruce Willis to drill that thing and planet a nuke😂
1 Jeff Simpson Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73WGdczgjs
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
It’s not often you have mission control cheering for a Loss Of Signal (LOS) event
1 MD VH Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73WGdczgjs
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Lol, not wrong
I like the tenth of a frame of video that DART sent just before impact… 🙂
1 My Own Creations by Dave Rogers Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73WGdczgjs
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
The dash cam glitching at the moment of impact lol!!
Imagine how embarrassing it will be when the mass extinction event that eventually does hit us isn’t an asteroid💀
1 iCatez Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73WGdczgjs
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
He said “in ‘merica “ lmao gotta love him
1 drea0903 Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73WGdczgjs
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Yes!!! That was hilarious
Like NDT mentioned before, deflecting an asteroid is a lot easier and cheaper than terraforming a whole other planet and lifting the entire human race (and ecosystem) over.
So hitting a precise building in Beijing at a supersonic speed is not that hard for the US 🇺🇲.
Earth has had 5 mass extinction events. Only one of those was due to a large impactor. The rest were mega-volcano eruptions.
1 Joe Banks Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73WGdczgjs
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
It wasn’t too long ago since I saw the video of Bill Nye explaining this concept. Incredible
1 Allan Vang Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73WGdczgjs
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Bill Nye is to science as Kim Kardashian is to Oceanography.
Cgi
What we need is self sustaining eco domes in the deserts
So we can finally start to solve world poverty
If we can make a station in space
We can make domes in the desert
Lol, how would that fix poverty..
Yes we support to need more defense
I’ve gotta buy his book “Starry Messenger”. I heard good reviews about it
1 Jacky Lukewarm Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73WGdczgjs
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
We need planetary defense once the aliens come to attack earth.